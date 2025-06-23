July 1st set as date for the Constitutional Court to deal with the case that could see the PM removed

Constitutional Court will on July 1 examine a petition to remove PM Paetongtarn over leaked Hun Sen call. Meanwhile, the NACC launches a probe, protests grow and a cabinet reshuffle unfolds as the political crisis deepens. The nation has arrived at another dangerous crossroads with no clear road out of the mire.

On Monday, the Paetongtarn Shinawatra-led government trudged ahead with the Cabinet reshuffle — a process that now appears routine, even hollow. It’s expected to be finalized by the end of the week or, at the latest, early next week. But the real headline came elsewhere: the Constitutional Court has set July 1st to hear the explosive Senate petition demanding the Prime Minister’s removal from office. At the same time, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) delivered a unanimous blow — launching a formal investigation into Ms. Paetongtarn over the now-infamous Hun Sen audio leak.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government is under growing pressure. Further legal and political developments emerged on Monday, signalling deepening trouble for Ms Paetongtarn also known as ‘Ung Ing’.

Most importantly, the Constitutional Court announced its next key meeting for Tuesday, July 1. This session could well determine the Prime Minister’s immediate future. At that meeting, the court will decide whether to accept a petition filed by Senate President Mongkol Surasajja. The petition, signed by 36 senators, requests Paetongtarn’s removal.

This request is based on the now notorious leaked audio recording. In the clip, Paetongtarn is heard speaking privately with Samdech Hun Sen. Hun Sen is the current President of Cambodia’s Senate and former long-serving Prime Minister.

He is additionally a strongman and despot who oversees what is increasingly seen as a criminal state. That state thrives on Chinese inward investment both from the Communist government and mafia groups.

Leaked call with Hun Sen could result in criminal charges or immediate suspension for Paetongtarn

The conversation is informal and off-record. If the court sees it as unofficial diplomacy, she could be in legal violation. Such actions may be interpreted as unconstitutional or even criminal under Thai law.

Notably, the Thai Penal Code contains provisions related to national security. Violations can be harshly punished. Therefore, if the conversation implies unauthorized foreign policy, the charges could conceivably include treason.

If the court accepts the petition, it may suspend Paetongtarn from duty immediately. During her suspension, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai would take over her responsibilities. He is already a key figure in the government and serves as a stabilizing presence.

Meanwhile, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has also launched an investigation. This was confirmed on Monday after a unanimous vote by its board. The probe will focus on the same controversial audio recording.

NACC launches urgent probe into Paetongtarn over Hun Sen call after unanimous vote by the board

The NACC called the matter “urgent” and of major public interest. Accordingly, they have ordered a full transcription and translation of the conversation. These documents will be used in legal review and interviews with involved parties.

Additionally, the Commission will examine past court rulings for relevant precedent. One such case involves former Prime Minister Settha Thavisin. He was removed by the Constitutional Court after improperly appointing a minister with a disqualifying criminal record.

Although media reports mentioned a 10-day investigation deadline, the NACC denied this. They clarified that no time frame has been officially set. Still, they emphasized the need for swift progress.

In parallel, several political activists have filed criminal complaints against Paetongtarn. These cases are in the early stages. However, they add more legal threats to the Prime Minister’s already fragile position.

Public anger grows as court delays decision while protests surge across Bangkok and other cities

Public reaction has been intensifying. Over the weekend, protest activity increased across Thailand. Leaders gathered at Victory Monument and promised a massive demonstration on Saturday, June 28th. In the meantime, outside Government House, crowds gathered this week with placards, chanting against the government.

Police have acknowledged the situation. National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet confirmed officers are monitoring the protests closely. However, he said there is no evidence of third-party interference. He also pledged to uphold both order and civil liberties.

Despite the urgency, the Constitutional Court has delayed its decision-making. This is due to Thailand hosting an international legal forum. The court is currently organizing the AACC Board of Members Meeting. That group includes constitutional courts from across Asia.

Because of these commitments, the court has rescheduled its next case review to July 1. On that date, it may accept or reject the petition against Paetongtarn. Three outcomes are possible: accept the petition, demand more evidence, or reject it outright. If the case is accepted, the decision to suspend the Prime Minister or not becomes critical.

Court to weigh Senate fraud claims and Bhumjaithai disbandment alongside PM removal petition

At the same meeting, another case may be considered. This one involves allegations of fraud and collusion in Thailand’s recent Senate elections. The complaint was filed by Nattaporn Toprayoon. It is supported by documentation from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Interestingly, Nattaporn is a controversial figure. He was recently jailed for fraud in an unrelated matter. Nevertheless, his petition names the Election Commission, the Bhumjaithai Party and other parties allegedly involved.

He has petitioned the court for the removal of the Bhumjaithai Party’s executive and possibly its disbandment.

In the midst of this political turbulence, the Paetongtarn administration is trying to project calm. Over the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham gave several interviews. He aimed to reassure the public and political partners.

Phumtham denies military split as Pheu Thai moves to consolidate power through the Interior Ministry

He said the government remains united. Importantly, he dismissed rumours of a rift with the military. He claimed that the administration continues to work in full coordination with security forces.

He also addressed the ongoing cabinet reshuffle. According to him, the changes are nearly complete. He confirmed that Pheu Thai’s demand to control the Interior Ministry is strategic and intentional.

The Interior Ministry plays a vital role in executing policy across Thailand. It manages provincial governors, local budgets, and administrative appointments. As a result, controlling this ministry strengthens political influence nationwide.

Phumtham downplayed legal threats facing ministers in the new lineup. He said the complaints are mostly political and lack strong evidence. He expressed confidence that the cases won’t derail the administration.

New ministers bring military ties and academic depth as reshuffled cabinet named ‘Paetongtarn 2’

The reshuffled cabinet, informally dubbed “Paetongtarn 2,” includes new and returning figures. Notably, General Sunai Prapuchanay is tipped as the new Defense Minister. His military background offers a direct link to the armed forces.

Phumtham himself has shifted from Commerce to Interior while keeping his Deputy PM title. His role now combines administrative power and national coordination.

New additions also include Professor Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat at the Ministry of Higher Education. Meanwhile, Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn has taken over at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Smaller coalition partners also gained influence. The Chartthaipattana Party secured an extra deputy minister post. Former MP Praphat Phothasuthon is expected to fill the position, although his exact portfolio remains unassigned.

Interior Ministry viewed as key to control as analysts speculate on Phumtham’s future in the post

Phumtham responded to rumours that he would permanently lead the Interior Ministry. He neither confirmed nor denied them. Instead, he said only the Prime Minister can finalize such decisions.

Political analysts agree that the Interior Ministry has long served as a lever of political control. Therefore, Pheu Thai’s interest in it reflects a deeper strategy to consolidate power.

The coming weeks are crucial. July 1 may determine whether Paetongtarn remains Prime Minister. A court decision on that day against her could change the government’s direction dramatically.

If she is suspended, even temporarily, it would trigger major political consequences. This could range from cabinet instability to loss of public confidence. Moreover, it may energize opposition movements both in Parliament and on the streets.

Thailand enters volatile phase as legal threats rise and court ruling on PM looms on July 1

Thailand now faces a volatile political moment. With legal cases advancing, protests rising, and high-level changes underway, the nation is on edge. What happens next depends on the courts—and on how the government responds under pressure.

Undoubtedly, Thailand is haunted by its past — in particular, the fate of the Shinawatra-led governments in 2006 and 2014. Nonetheless, there may be something different about the latest crisis enveloping the nation.

For one, there is less of an appetite for street protest or, indeed, genuine ire against the government. Secondly, Parliament has not been dissolved. Thirdly, there is still the country’s largest political party — and winner of the 2023 General Election — which sits, for now, in constructive opposition.

Some observers see an opportunity to deal with the crisis through parliamentary means rather than resorting to the courts, the streets, or least of all, the military.

Further reading:

PM Paetongtarn reshuffles the deck on the Titanic in a major cabinet shuffle as her government treads water

Senate petitions the Constitutional Court seeking the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn from office

PM Paetongtarn’s phone call to Hun Sen has plunged Thailand into a political quagmire that spells coup

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pulls her government back from the brink with emotional televised apology

People’s Party leader and opposition leader Teng calls for dissolution of parliament to prevent a coup

Government on brink of collapse as the Bhumjaithai withdraws from Paetongtarn’s cabinet over clip

PM Paetongtarn in an untenable situation as chorus of condemnation grows over leaked Hun Sen audio clip

Helicopter emergency landing as Cambodian border security is tightened near Poipet amid rising tensions

Hun Sen warns Jatuporn: ‘You know how capable I am’ in sinister message as formal relationship plummets

Cambodia a big loser following the border spat. Over 1 million Khmer workers in Thailand unlikely to return

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>