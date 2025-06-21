Hun Sen exposed in another shocking audio clip ordering hits on regime opponents in Thailand as Bangkok reels from the political fallout of the first. Tape raises the assassination of ex-MP Lim Kimya in January and UN revelations linking Cambodia’s economy to cybercrime. Calls grow to close the border.

Another audio clip featuring Hun Sen has emerged, following the one that has plunged Thailand into a political crisis this week. This one comes in an exclusive by Al Jazeera, which has exposed the oppressive regime in Cambodia and its murderous campaign against dissidents and former opponents in Thailand. It comes amid rising calls for honesty and frankness about the nature of the regime on Thailand’s eastern border. A report proposed by the United Nations in 2023 clearly linked Cambodia’s ruling dynasty with Cambodia’s sprawling scammer industry, which now accounts for an estimated 38% of the country’s GDP. The latest clip also raises further questions about the murder of former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya in Bangkok on January 7th, a hit which had links to the regime in Phnom Penh.

Relations between Thailand and Cambodia, led by Hun Sen, have rapidly deteriorated. This crisis follows the release of an explosive audio clip involving Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen. The controversy has sparked calls for severing diplomatic ties and closing the shared border.

The audio recording shows a private conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn and Hun Sen. Its public release has significantly weakened the Thai government. Consequently, Thailand now faces a severe political crisis.

On Friday, a senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Hun Sen for the release of the tape. This was with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police.

Experts believe Hun Sen orchestrated the leak to destabilize Thailand’s politics in a power move

Experts increasingly believe Hun Sen orchestrated the leak. By doing so, he aimed to destabilize Thailand’s political environment. Moreover, this leak has raised questions about the nature of Cambodia’s oppressive regime.

A 2023 United Nations report revealed troubling economic facts about Cambodia. According to the report, up to 38% of Cambodia’s GDP comes from cyber scam centres. Crucially, these operations run under Hun Sen’s protection. Thus, Cambodia is widely viewed as a criminal state by some analysts.

These concerns gained further weight when Al Jazeera released another audio clip within the last 24 hours. This new recording exposes Hun Sen’s direct orders for a campaign of terror against regime dissenters living in Thailand.

The Al Jazeera clip records him saying: “We will lure them out, but if they don’t come out, we will destroy their base.” It continues, “I am sending this to everyone in the task force in Thailand, especially our forces working with the Thai police.” The orders are clear: “You have to eliminate the group that is active in Thailand.” The clip identifies “Porn Panna” as a key target. Hun Sen demands the return of this man “by any means necessary, dead or alive.”

New audio clip reveals Hun Sen’s orders to eliminate regime opponents living in Thailand, increasing fears

This audio confirms fears of political repression extending beyond Cambodia’s borders. It raises fresh doubts about the January 7th assassination of former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya in Bangkok.

Initially, Thai police appeared to dismiss a link between Lim’s murder and the Cambodian regime. However, investigation developments tell a different story. Known associates involved in the killing have clear ties to Hun Sen’s government.

The hitman, identified as former Thai military officer Ekkalak Paenoy, was extradited from Cambodia to Thailand. After his arrest, the suspect refused to name the person who ordered the assassination. According to police, he was paid ฿60,000 for the killing but protected his benefactor’s identity. Authorities also confirmed that the benefactor is a civilian and the suspect’s reluctance to speak stems from fear for his family’s safety.

Meanwhile, a second suspect, Cambodian national Kimsrin Pich, came under scrutiny. Thai police identified Pich as present on the bus carrying Lim Kimya before the assassination. CCTV footage shows Pich pointing out Lim to the hitman.

The assassination suspects’ links to Cambodia’s ruling elite deepen political implications of Lim Kimya’s murder

Kimsrin Pich’s links to the Cambodian regime deepen the case’s political implications. His brother, Sros Pich, is a minor official appointed by Hun Sen to the Supreme Consultative Council in 2018. This council is widely regarded as a sham opposition group designed to maintain the regime’s facade of democracy.

Sros Pich is also the leader of the Cambodian Youth Party, which garnered just 1% in the 2023 Cambodian general election. Critics view his party as controlled opposition, reinforcing the regime’s grip on power.

Cambodian opposition leaders in January reacted strongly to Lim Kimya’s assassination. Ms. Thit Kimhun, chairwoman of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in the Americas, declared: “We won’t allow this injustice to happen in Cambodia and now in Thailand.” She also vowed, “We will continue to investigate and demand justice for Lim Kimya and his family.”

Lim Kimya was a 73-year-old former MP for the CNRP. He was shot twice in the chest in Bangkok’s historic royal quarter. Police confirmed his death at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Lim Kimya’s assassination exposed ongoing political violence tied to Cambodia’s ruling elite and regime tactics

Monovithya Kem, daughter of CNRP leader Kem Sokha, described Lim as “courageous, with an independent mind.” She firmly asserted, “Absolutely no one” other than the Cambodian state would want to kill him.

Lim’s murder adds to a troubling pattern of political violence linked to Cambodia’s ruling elite. Previous high-profile killings include Kem Ley, a government critic assassinated in 2016, and environmental activist Chut Wutty in 2012.

The Thai police quickly identified Lim’s killer from security footage. The suspect was seen calmly parking a motorbike, removing his helmet, and walking toward the victim. Seconds later, gunshots rang out, and the hitman fled on his motorbike.

Despite this, many question whether the murder should be further investigated. The political sensitivities surrounding the case of course complicated matters.

Diplomatic tensions escalate as Thailand summoned Cambodia’s ambassador over leaked audio of PM

The unfolding scandal over the leaked audio clips has heightened diplomatic tensions. In response, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Cambodia’s ambassador. The ministry criticized Cambodia’s government for the disrespectful tone and threatening content in the leaked recordings.

Meanwhile, some voices within Thailand urge stronger measures. Senator Alongkot Worakee, a prominent conservative voice, has suggested closing the border permanently and severing diplomatic ties. This suggestion reflects growing concern over Cambodia’s interference in Thailand’s internal affairs.

The crisis also spotlights broader regional issues. Cambodia’s cyber scam industry and its links to the regime have tarnished its international reputation. Furthermore, Hun Sen’s regime continues to aggressively suppress dissent both inside Cambodia and abroad.

Leaked recording shows coordinated and illegal efforts by Hun Sen to silence Cambodian dissidents in Thailand

The leaked recordings reveal a coordinated effort to hunt down Cambodian dissidents residing in Thailand. This includes threats, intimidation, and assassination orders against political activists.

The international community watches closely as these events unfold. Observers question whether Thailand will pursue extradition of Kimsrin Pich or hold the Cambodian government accountable. So far, doubts persist about justice for Lim Kimya and other victims.

Certainly, the combination of leaked audio clips, one a political assassination and the other explaining regime-linked violence on Thai soil, has left Thailand and Cambodia in a state of diplomatic crisis. The full ramifications remain unclear. However, this scandal exposes the deep and dangerous reach of Hun Sen’s regime beyond Cambodia’s borders.

In mid-January Thailand’s National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet ruled that the murder of Kim Limya was not politically driven. However, given the new evidence emerging including the latest Hun Sen audio clip, it may be time to reopen that case.

Further reading:

Police chief insists murder of former Cambodian MP Kim Limya was a personal grudge and not political

Murder of ex-Cambodian MP Kim Limfa linked to regime through second wanted suspect Kimsrin Pich

Dial M for Murder in Bangkok. Sergeant M extradited back and tells police he was hired for just ฿60,000 to kill ex MP

Hitman who gunned down former Cambodia MP in Bangkok arrested in Cambodia. Taken to Phnom Penh

Former Cambodian French opposition MP and thorn in the side of ruling party gunned down in Bangkok

Cambodian opposition leader arrested in Bangkok. Meanwhile, Hun Sen’s long reign of coercion continues

Increased US naval presence and operations as China expands its footprint

Thai woman’s claims that she was targeted for organ harvesting being probed in Cambodia by police

Cambodia’s recall of diplomatic passports linked to press reports of Yingluck’s Hong Kong dealings

Thailand and Cambodia move closer together with new rail and flights to boost trade, business and tourism

Cambodian opposition will be denied entry into Thailand as it seeks to topple Hun Sen