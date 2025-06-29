Pot-crazed Thai man slashes nephew’s arm with a sword in an unprovoked attack. His 82-year-old mother, boiling noodles nearby, watched in horror and called police. Victim rushed to hospital. Attacker arrested and faces charges as well as psychiatric evaluation.

A marijuana-fueled man slashed his nephew with a knife — and his own mother called the cops. The 61-year-old burst from his home and attacked the 29-year-old victim without warning. The grandmother, cooking noodles nearby, watched in shock. Paramedics rushed the bleeding man to hospital. His injuries were serious but not fatal — deep cuts from what looked like a sword. Police arrested the uncle at the scene. He’s facing assault charges and possible attempted murder. Investigators suspect he was high on more than marijuana and plan a full psychiatric evaluation. A quiet Saturday afternoon turned into a nightmare causing a grandmother to choose justice over blood.

A shocking case of drug-induced violence unfolded this afternoon in Lansak District, Uthai Thani Province. A 61-year-old man, allegedly high on marijuana, slashed his nephew’s arm with a knife. The victim suffered serious injuries, prompting immediate police and medical response.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at house number 120, Village 2, Nam Rop Subdistrict. According to police, the attacker, Mr. Manoch, appeared to be hallucinating and acted erratically before the assault.

Police Lieutenant Chanchai Nunphong, the duty officer at Lansak Police Station, confirmed the incident. He stated that officers and local police rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call. When they arrived, they found villagers had already taken the injured man, 29-year-old Mr. Worawut, to Lansak Hospital.

Grandmother sees unprovoked knife attack unfold while boiling noodles and calls for emergency help at once

Mr. Worawut is the nephew of the attacker. He reportedly had been relaxing outside the house when the unprovoked attack took place. His grandmother, 82-year-old Mrs. Lamphuay Kitkar, witnessed the event and immediately called for help.

According to Mrs. Lamphuay, she had been inside the house boiling instant noodles. Meanwhile, her grandson lay on a chair outside the home, playing. Suddenly, her son, Mr. Manoch, walked up with a knife and began slashing the young man’s arm without warning.

Understandably, the grandmother was horrified. She immediately called out for relatives to take her injured grandson to hospital. At the same time, she alerted officers at Lansak Police Station to report the violent incident.

Police later located the suspect hiding inside his own house nearby. He lived in the same village but not in the same household. Officers found blood stains along a footpath leading from the scene. Additionally, they recovered a sword suspected to have been used in the attack.

Attacker spoke incoherently, claimed nephew said his skin was tough and refused to answer further questions

During questioning, Mr. Manoch spoke incoherently. He appeared confused and detached from reality. He claimed that his nephew had told him his skin was tough, and he wanted to see if a knife would pierce it. Despite attempts to get more information, he became withdrawn and refused to speak further.

Moreover, officers noted that the suspect showed signs of severe hallucination. He rambled, contradicted himself, and displayed no clear understanding of his actions. As a result, he was taken into custody and transported to Lansak Police Station for further evaluation and interrogation.

Notably, the grandmother is both the mother of the perpetrator and the grandmother of the victim. She stated that her son had smoked marijuana daily for a long time. As a result, he regularly hallucinated, talked to himself and frightened others in the family.

Family describes a long history of hallucinations and fear as grandmother presses charges against her own son

Furthermore, she revealed that this was not the first incident involving her son’s behaviour. In the past, he had spoken irrationally and shown signs of paranoia. Relatives had grown increasingly worried but felt helpless to intervene.

Therefore, following this violent event, the grandmother decided to press charges against her own son. She told police she wanted him prosecuted and removed from the household to prevent future harm. Her decision was supported by other family members, who also feared for their safety.

Meanwhile, doctors at Lansak Hospital are treating Mr. Worawut for serious arm injuries. His condition is currently stable, though he may require surgery and long-term care. The full extent of the damage remains under medical assessment.

This incident has left the local community shocked. Neighbors expressed concern about drug use and mental instability within families. Some reported that they had previously seen Mr. Manoch acting strangely but did not expect violence.

Police warn public to report erratic behaviour early as legal action and psychiatric review move forward

Additionally, police are reminding residents to report erratic or dangerous behaviour promptly. They emphasized that early intervention can prevent such tragedies.

While the investigation continues, authorities are preparing legal charges against the attacker. These may include attempted murder or assault with a deadly weapon. They also plan to investigate whether the marijuana use was linked to other illegal substances or mental health issues.

In the meantime, Mrs. Lamphuay remains at her grandson’s side. She says she still cannot believe what happened in front of her eyes. Although she is devastated, she believed turning her son in is the only way to protect the rest of her family.

Tragedy sparks wider concern over drug use and mental illness in Thai homes as officials call for action

This case stands as a sobering example of the potential dangers of uncontrolled substance use. Importantly, it raises urgent questions about mental health support, drug regulation, and community safety in rural areas. It comes in the same week that Thailand moved to rein in recreational cannabis use.

Consequently, local authorities are now discussing preventive steps, including increased monitoring of drug-related behaviour. Officials urge families to seek help early if a loved one shows signs of delusion or aggression.

At length, what began as a quiet afternoon turned into a terrifying scene for a grandmother and her family. The victim is recovering, the perpetrator is in custody and a community is left asking how such a tragedy could happen — how it could well have been worse and how to prevent the next one.

