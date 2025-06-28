PM Paetongtarn names herself Culture Minister also in new cabinet ahead of Constitutional Court ruling

PM Paetongtarn names herself Culture Minister in bold cabinet reshuffle ahead of a crucial July 1 Constitutional Court ruling over a leaked call with Hun Sen. Massive protest at Victory Monument demands her resignation amid rising political tension and fears of deepening national division.

On the eve of a major protest in Bangkok and just days before a high-stakes court showdown, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra rushed to lock in her new cabinet on Friday — and sent it to the palace for royal approval. In a bold move, she named herself Minister of Culture, adding to her current post. The appointment is seen as a calculated power play — a way to cling to government authority even if the Constitutional Court suspends her next Tuesday. That hearing will centre on a leaked June 15 phone call with Cambodian ruler Hun Sen — a call critics say exposes poor judgment and compromised loyalty. But before the court can weigh her fate, it must first decide if the explosive audio and other evidence are even admissible. The clock is ticking. So is the pressure.

It was a calm but tense Friday at Government House. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had just returned late Thursday afternoon from Sa Kaeo Province. Almost immediately, she turned her attention to finalizing her new cabinet lineup. That list was submitted to His Majesty the King before noon.

Despite the political storm brewing, the Prime Minister appeared calm and confident. She handled media questions with deliberate avoidance, especially those related to the cabinet reshuffle. Instead, she focused on diplomacy.

Notably, she spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron. Their conversation included Thailand’s ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen’s aggressive speech stirs controversy while Thai leaders keep diplomatic silence

Meanwhile, Cambodian dictator Hun Sen had stirred fresh controversy. His Friday speech was aggressive and inflammatory. Political analysts in Bangkok began parsing his words for deeper meaning. However, both Prime Minister Paetongtarn and her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, remained silent. Importantly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed diplomatic channels with Cambodia remained active.

Even so, critics said the Prime Minister’s silence was risky. They argued she should publicly challenge Hun Sen’s provocative behaviour. In their view, not responding makes her appear weak.

At the same time, the stakes are rising fast. On Tuesday, July 1st, the Constitutional Court will consider a petition seeking her removal. That petition, filed by Senate President Mongkol Surasajja, cites a controversial audio clip.

The clip records a June 15 phone call between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen. In it, she refers to Hun Sen as “uncle” and names a Thai military commander as an opponent.

Senate under scrutiny for alleged fraud while Prime Minister completes cabinet reshuffle amid turmoil

The Senate, allied with the Bhumjaithai Party, has long been seen as an enemy of Paetongtarn. However, the Senate itself faces serious scrutiny. Both the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation are probing fraud. This fraud relates to the Senate elections that gave Bhumjaithai associates, in all but name, an upper house majority.

Despite the political tension, the Prime Minister managed to complete her cabinet reshuffle. On Friday afternoon, government sources confirmed the cabinet list was submitted for royal endorsement. Significantly, Paetongtarn appointed herself as Minister of Culture. This move, according to insiders, may be strategic. If the court suspends her, she may continue working in another capacity.

If suspended, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will serve as Acting Prime Minister. This possible scenario has made the cabinet reshuffle even more crucial. Therefore, Paetongtarn acted swiftly to consolidate leadership.

The new cabinet appointments reflect this effort. Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol, the outgoing Culture Minister, will now oversee Higher Education. Phumtham, meanwhile, leaves Defense to lead the Interior Ministry. In his place, Gen. Nattapol Nakphanit becomes the new Defence Minister. This reassignment signals a shift. The military is expected to take more direct responsibility for security.

Major cabinet reshuffle with cross-party appointments to key ministries to project strength and unity

Other notable appointments include Jakrapong Sangmanee as Deputy Minister of Commerce. Linthiporn Warinwatcharoj, a Pheu Thai MP, becomes Deputy Minister of Education. Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, nephew of the Transport Minister, becomes Labour Minister.

In the Prime Minister’s Office, Suchart Tancharoen assumes a ministerial role. There is speculation he may later become Deputy Speaker of the House. Chatuporn Buruspat, previously a top civil servant, becomes Minister of Commerce. Former Deputy Minister Suchart Chomklin is reassigned to Deputy Interior Minister.

The reshuffle also includes representation from various parties. Narumon Pinyosinwat, from Kla Tham Party, becomes Education Minister. Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn takes over Agriculture. From the Thai Sang Thai Party, Lt. Col. Anudit Nakornthap is named Deputy Minister of Education.

The Democrat Party also received key posts. Decha Isam Khaothong becomes Deputy Interior Minister. Chaichana Dechadecho steps into the Deputy Health Minister role. From the Chartthaipattana Party, Anucha Sasomsap becomes Deputy Minister of Public Health.

Extensive cabinet reshuffle timed ahead of large protest demanding Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s resignation

This extensive reshuffle is designed to project unity and strength. However, the timing is no coincidence. Saturday, June 28, will see a major protest at Victory Monument.

The rally is expected to be large. Police have warned the public to avoid the area. Four major roads—Din Daeng, Phahon Yothin, Phaya Thai and Ratchawithi—will be affected. Protesters are demanding Paetongtarn’s resignation.

Organized by the United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty, the group includes veteran activists. These include Jatuporn Prompan, Nitithorn Lamlua, Panthep Puapongpan, and Pichit Chaimongkol. Yellow-shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul has also joined. Interestingly, Sondhi and Jatuporn were once on opposite sides of Thai politics.

The protest was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. However, early arrivals forced organizers to start at 10 a.m. Activities will include a Buddhist ceremony to honour fallen heroes. That ceremony marks the 84th anniversary of the Victory Monument.

Protest organizers expect emotional climax during national anthem as donations pour in for defence efforts

At 6 p.m., the national anthem will be sung in unison. Organizers expect the protest’s emotional climax at that moment. Meanwhile, the stage will face Din Daeng Road to maximize visibility.

Organizers say they have received generous donations. Over ฿20 million has been raised. Any surplus funds will be given to the 2nd Army Region to strengthen its defence.

The protest’s main demand is clear. They want the Prime Minister to resign over the leaked audio. In that clip, Paetongtarn sounded too familiar with Hun Sen. Some believe this reflects poor judgment and compromised loyalty.

Sondhi Limthongkul made harsh accusations on Friday. He said the Prime Minister appeared willing to give Thailand to her “uncle.” His words sparked anger among Paetongtarn’s supporters but also drew cheers from critics.

The protesters also called for coalition parties to abandon Pheu Thai. Their goal is to apply political pressure. They believe this could force Paetongtarn to relinquish power.

Deputy Prime Minister calls for peace as organizers expect more protesters despite concerns about unrest

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai urged protestors to remain peaceful. He emphasized the need to avoid deepening national divisions. Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered a safety command centre.

Although police estimate 5,000 protesters, organizers expect 10,000 or more. Public concern about unrest lingers. Past mass protests, in 2006 and 2014, ended in military coups. Thailand’s economy suffered long-term damage as a result.

For this reason, some citizens are hesitant. Many are disillusioned with protest politics. Yet, the intensity of this gathering may shift the mood one way or indeed the other.

This weekend could be a turning point. As Paetongtarn awaits the court’s decision, her political future hangs in the balance. The reshuffle, the protests and the legal petition all collide at this time of high tension. Each action taken now could shape Thailand’s direction for years to come as it did previously.

