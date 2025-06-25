Cannabis or marijuana again going underground on November 11 2025 after minister’s order signed Monday

Thailand’s cannabis free-for-all is over. Minister Somsak signs a sweeping crackdown, shutting down most of 18,000 weed shops. From Nov 11, 2025, only prescription use is legal. Recreational cannabis goes underground as reclassification as a narcotic also looms.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Thailand took a sharp turn in its cannabis policy. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed a new regulation that restricts the use and sale of cannabis flower buds. This regulation effectively ends the era of cannabis liberalization that began in 2022.

Under the new law, cannabis flower buds are now a “controlled herb.” This means they can only be used with a proper medical prescription. The law falls under the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act of 1999.

The regulation officially takes effect on November 11, 2025. This marks a complete reversal from the previous order issued in 2022. That earlier order had allowed widespread use of cannabis with minimal restrictions.

New law targets high-THC flower buds and imposes tough controls on possession, export and online sales

Notably, the new regulation does not apply to the entire cannabis plant. Instead, it targets flower buds specifically. This part of the plant contains high levels of THC and is widely used for recreational purposes. As a result, the government considers it more likely to be abused.

Importantly, only licensed individuals and businesses can now possess, process, study or distribute cannabis flower buds. Even so, they must follow strict rules. For instance, they must report product origins, usage and storage conditions.

If cannabis flower buds are to be exported, the sender must notify authorities each time. Furthermore, exports must come from government-certified facilities only. Unlicensed exports will be considered illegal.

Sales are tightly restricted. They can only take place between two licensed parties. Moreover, businesses can’t sell cannabis in or near sensitive areas. These include temples, schools, dormitories, public parks, amusement parks, and zoos.

In addition, vending machines and online sales platforms are now off-limits. According to the order, cannabis can no longer be sold through websites, social media or e-commerce apps. Advertising cannabis or cannabis products is also strictly banned.

Medical-only use returns as licenses, storage rules, and new documentation demands hit the cannabis trade

Each prescription is limited to a 30-day supply. Only licensed doctors, dentists, pharmacists, or Thai traditional medicine practitioners can issue these prescriptions. Thus, recreational use is now effectively shut down.

Business operators must display their licenses clearly on their premises. They must also keep detailed records and follow procedures set by the Ministry of Public Health. These include how cannabis is sourced, stored, and used. Violations may lead to license suspension or revocation.

Minister Somsak stressed that existing license holders must fully comply by the time the law takes effect. He noted that new documentation formats and guidelines will soon be released. These will specify how to report compliance and request permissions.

The crackdown has been a long time coming. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered a full policy review in May 2025. That review revealed major gaps in oversight and prompted immediate government action.

“Cannabis should be returned to being a narcotic,” Somsak said at Government House. He argued that the past two years had created chaos. “It’s been a mess,” he added, referring to the unregulated boom in cannabis shops.

Public support and policy gaps push officials to end unregulated boom and declare total reversal in stance

Indeed, over 18,000 cannabis retailers have opened since June 2022. Many operate without medical oversight or proper licensing. Public complaints have surged.

Between May 22 and June 10, 2025, the Ministry conducted public hearings. The results were clear. Around 59% of respondents supported tighter cannabis controls. Only 41% wanted to keep things as they were.

Consequently, the Ministry acted quickly. Somsak signed the new announcement on June 23, just one day before its public release. He said the changes are necessary to protect public health and restore order.

Transitioning cannabis back into the narcotics category is now also a top priority. This means flower buds and high-THC extracts may soon be listed again as Category 5 narcotics. If that happens, possession without a license will carry criminal penalties.

Somsak confirmed that the Ministry is already preparing for this reclassification. However, the process requires approval from the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB). The board must meet and officially endorse the move before it becomes law.

Cannabis may soon rejoin narcotics list bringing back criminal charges and full police enforcement powers

Reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule 5 narcotic will reintroduce police enforcement and post-trial criminal prosecutions for anyone in possession or using the drug without permission.

Previously, an attempt to reclassify cannabis failed. Political disagreements blocked the ONCB meeting. According to Somsak, a Deputy Prime Minister refused to convene the session. That stalled efforts to bring cannabis back under narcotics control.

Still, public opinion now backs tougher laws. As Somsak put it, “Words and hearts did not match before.” He believes earlier governments made promises without meaningful regulation.

Earlier attempts to regulate cannabis through a proposed Cannabis Control Act also failed. The bill stalled in Parliament. Somsak believes it was politically motivated and lacked strong public health safeguards.

Minister dismisses political pushback as reclassification accelerates and cannabis bill’s chances fade fast

When asked about the Bhumjaithai Party’s plans to revive the bill, Somsak was blunt. “Dream on,” he said, dismissing its chances. He emphasized that the Minister of Public Health—not Parliament—has the authority to reclassify cannabis.

The new approach will enforce high standards for all cannabis-related businesses. Moving forward, shops may need to employ licensed medical professionals. They could also face frequent inspections to ensure compliance.

Violators may face penalties or license loss. Repeat offenders could be permanently banned from operating cannabis businesses.

Thailand’s brief cannabis boom is ending. Recreational use is now off the table. The government is returning to a medical-only model.

Despite criticism, Somsak insisted the crackdown is not politically driven. He said it reflects public concern, not partisan interests. “We’re doing what people want,” he explained.

Thailand’s free-market cannabis experiment ends as crackdown deepens and focus shifts to public protection

The shift in policy is dramatic but not unexpected. Since 2022, officials have warned about regulatory gaps. Now, they are acting to close them.

Thailand once made headlines for being the first Asian country to decriminalize cannabis. That liberalization created thousands of jobs and businesses. However, it also sparked confusion and controversy.

In closing, Somsak made the government’s position clear: “We will not let cannabis remain uncontrolled. The people deserve better oversight.”

For Thailand, the era of free-market cannabis is over. The next chapter will be tightly regulated, medically focused, and strictly enforced.

