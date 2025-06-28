Desperate plea from 38-year-old Aussie man searching for his Thai mother lost since age 8. Taken to Australia after his parents split in Phuket, Jeffrey has spent 20 years chasing shadows. Missing ID number stalls search. Thai TV appeal may be his last hope.

A 38-year-old Australian man is making a desperate, all-out push to find his long-lost Thai mother. Jeffrey was just eight when his Aussie-Thai family split in Phuket. His father took him to Australia. His mother vanished from his life—and he’s never seen her since. Now, after nearly 20 years of searching, he’s still chasing shadows. His first trip back to Thailand at 18 led nowhere. Every trail has gone cold. Jeffrey has a Thai birth certificate—but it’s missing one key detail: his mother’s 13-digit Thai ID number. Without it, finding her is like searching in the dark. Still, he refuses to give up. His message is clear: Help me find her.

A 38-year-old Australian man named Jeffrey is making a public plea. His mission is deeply personal and emotional—finding his Thai mother, who vanished from his life more than three decades ago.

Born in Phuket, Thailand, Jeffrey’s early years were disrupted by family separation. His Thai mother and Australian father went their separate ways. After the split, Jeffrey and his younger brother were taken to Australia by their father.

From that point on, all contact with his mother was lost. For years, Jeffrey asked about her, but always got the same answer: “I don’t know.”

A childhood cut short by separation drives a decades-long search for the mother he barely remembers

Still, her absence left a lasting mark. Jeffrey often thought about the woman he could barely remember. He recalled flashes of memory—a kind face, a soft voice—but little else.

When he turned 18, Jeffrey made a bold decision. He committed to finding his roots and reconnecting with his mother. He began working long hours to save money. For years, he sacrificed comforts to fund the trip back to Thailand.

Eventually, he had saved enough. Full of hope, he boarded a flight to Phuket—the land of his birth and the starting point of his quest.

Once in Phuket, he visited local police for help. However, the process quickly became difficult. There was no English interpreter available. Officers tried to assist using translation software. But unfortunately, that didn’t help much. Miscommunications and inaccuracies stalled the search.

Trip back to Phuket offers hope but the search stalls with police, poor resources and missing information

Moreover, Jeffrey hit another roadblock. His Thai birth certificate did not include his mother’s 13-digit identification number. In Thailand, this number is critical for locating people through government records. Without it, tracking her down proved nearly impossible.

Despite this, Jeffrey didn’t give up. He explored other leads, he walked the streets of his old neighbourhood. He asked locals if they recognized his family name or remembered his mother. Yet the trail remained cold.

Meanwhile, life in Australia continued. But Jeffrey’s longing to find his mother never faded.

Then came a heartbreaking twist. His father was diagnosed with cancer. As the illness progressed, Jeffrey and his brother spent every day by their father’s side. They tried to comfort him. They also hoped he might finally share something about their mother.

One day, Jeffrey asked quietly, “Do you want to see my mother one last time?”

Father’s final days bring hope for answers, but silence leaves emotional questions painfully unresolved

But his father said nothing. The silence was heavy, and it lingered. Sadly, he passed away without giving any further answers.

This loss deepened Jeffrey’s emotional urgency. Not only had he lost his father, but also a possible link to his mother’s identity.

Now, 30 years after the separation, Jeffrey is more determined than ever. He is reaching out to the public. His message is clear: Help me find my mother.

He hopes she is still alive. He wants to care for her and hear her side of the story. After decades of questions, he simply wants to understand who she is—and who he is, too.

Jeffrey recently turned to Thai media for help. His journey will be featured on the television program อีเต้ยอีจัน, a popular human-interest show. The episode will air on Saturday, June 28, at 1 p.m., following the Amarin noon news on Amarin TV HD, Channel 34.

Public appeal on Thai television may offer last real chance to bring closure after years of unanswered questions

The broadcast may be his best hope yet. Thai viewers across the country will see his story. Someone, somewhere, may recognize the details. A name, a face, a place—any clue could bring a long-awaited breakthrough.

Importantly, this is more than a personal story. It’s a reminder of the pain caused by broken families and missing links. It’s about the strength of memory and the longing for connection that never fades.

Although Jeffrey was raised in Australia, part of his heart has always remained in Thailand. As he says, “I just want to know my mother. I want to look into her eyes and tell her I never stopped thinking of her.”

Others who have heard Jeffrey’s story have been moved. Many admire his persistence and quiet courage.

Emotional story strikes a national chord as Thai viewers rally behind son’s search for his missing mother

“I hope she’s out there,” one Thai viewer commented on a preview clip. “And I hope she sees this and comes forward.”

Although years have passed, Jeffrey remains hopeful. He continues to believe in reunion, no matter how difficult the path.

His message to the Thai people is simple. “Please, if you know anything—no matter how small—help me. She could be someone you know.”

While many would have given up, Jeffrey holds on. He believes that somewhere in Thailand, his mother may still be waiting. Or perhaps she, too, is searching.

For now, all he can do is wait and hope the broadcast brings new leads. His life has been shaped by this unanswered question. Will it finally be resolved? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain—Jeffrey will never stop looking.

Do you have any information that could help Jeffrey?

Tune in to อีเต้ยอีจัน this Saturday on Amarin TV HD Channel 34, or contact the show directly. One voice could change everything.

