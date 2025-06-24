Elderly Latvian man caught at Suvarnabhumi Airport with 3 kg of heroin hidden in stretcher tubes. Travelling from Laos to Malaysia, he tried to evade detection by posing as a tourist but was busted after a tip-off. Thai police suspect ties to a wider drug network.

A crafty Latvian drug mule was busted at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday afternoon with $300,000 worth of heroin. The 71-year-old tried to blend in as a European tourist, hopping from Thailand to Laos and back. But a tip-off to Thai police blew his cover. What really raised red flags? On his way to Laos, he had no luggage. On his return, he checked in a suspicious 9-kilogram bag. Officers moved fast. Inside a foldable stretcher in his bag, they found heroin packed in metal tubes—3 kilograms in total. The plan? Catch a flight from Bangkok to Malaysia and slip the drugs through unnoticed. Instead, he landed in handcuffs.

Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport have arrested a Latvian man for smuggling heroin concealed inside metal tubing. The arrest was made possible through a coordinated operation between the Immigration Bureau Division 2 and the Customs Department.

On June 22, 2025, Immigration and Customs officials received intelligence about a possible smuggling operation. According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Chengron Rimphidi, Commander of Immigration Bureau Division 2, the tip came from the Investigation and Suppression Division at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The intelligence was specific. Officials believed a foreign passenger would attempt to transit through Thailand with illegal narcotics. The drugs were suspected to be hidden within personal belongings. Consequently, a joint team of immigration officers and customs inspectors was mobilized.

Officials identify Latvian man from Laos flight after tip-off suggests narcotics hidden in passenger luggage

The operation was led under the direction of Mr. Kridiprathon Singhubonpitikul, Director of the Customs Office. Immigration personnel from both the Immigration Procedures Division and the Crime Suppression Unit also took part.

As a result of the coordinated effort, officials intercepted a male passenger arriving from Laos. The man was identified as Mr. Guntars Lukstins, a 71-year-old Latvian national.

He arrived on Thai Airways flight TG571 from Laos, landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport at approximately 3:20 p.m. Mr. Lukstins was scheduled to board connecting flight TG417 to Malaysia, departing just over an hour later at 4:40 p.m.

Although his stop in Thailand was brief, his behaviour and travel pattern raised red flags. Notably, Mr. Lukstins had no checked baggage when entering Laos. However, on his return flight, he checked in one bag weighing 9 kilograms.

Because of this suspicious baggage history, immigration and customs officials decided to inspect his luggage thoroughly. They found a long red canvas bag containing a stretcher-like object. Inside the metal tubing of the stretcher, they discovered something alarming.

Heroin weighing three kilograms discovered hidden inside stretcher tubing with suspicious baggage history

Hidden inside the hollow steel pipes were 47 cylindrical objects. These were wrapped in brown plastic and appeared similar in shape to large sausages. Officers conducted an on-site chemical test on the substance.

The test results were conclusive. The substance tested positive for heroin, weighing approximately three kilograms in total. This discovery confirmed suspicions that the suspect was involved in international drug trafficking.

According to investigators working on the case, Mr. Lukstins did not cooperate during questioning. He reportedly spoke only Russian and could not communicate in English. Despite efforts by interpreters, he provided no information about the source or destination of the narcotics.

Because of the circumstances, authorities believe the drugs originated in Laos. This assumption is based on his travel pattern and the absence of luggage on his inbound flight. Furthermore, investigators suspect that Mr. Lukstins may be part of a larger drug trafficking network.

Suspect refuses to cooperate but officers suspect links to a wider drug ring operating out of neighbouring Laos

Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Investigation and Suppression Division of the Customs Department. This unit is responsible for continuing the legal proceedings and further investigation. A more detailed announcement from the Customs Department is expected soon.

This case illustrates Thailand’s role as a transit point for international narcotics smuggling. It also highlights the importance of ongoing cooperation between security agencies. According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Rimphidi, the operation was part of a broader national effort.

Indeed, the Royal Thai Police and the Immigration Bureau have intensified efforts to combat transnational crimes. This initiative follows the policy directives of Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police and Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

Their strategy emphasizes building strong partnerships between immigration, customs and other enforcement bodies. These partnerships are essential in targeting foreigners who use Thailand as a base, transit route or destination for illegal activities.

Intelligence-led enforcement credited with key drug seizure as traffickers rely on creative concealment

Moreover, the operation showcases how intelligence-led enforcement can intercept drugs before they spread beyond borders. According to Mr. Singhubonpitikul, such collaboration is central to protecting Thai society and the region at large.

In recent years, traffickers have become more creative. As seen in this case, smugglers are using tools, household items and even medical devices to hide narcotics. However, Thailand’s law enforcement agencies are stepping up to match these evolving tactics.

While Mr. Lukstins is currently in custody, police continue to investigate the broader network. His travel history, communication records, and contacts are now being reviewed. These efforts aim to identify other individuals involved, both locally and internationally.

At the same time, airport security measures are being reviewed to identify weaknesses. Although the suspect was caught, officials aim to close any gaps that might have allowed him to pass through undetected.

Police step up screening procedures as traffickers target older Europeans to evade traditional drug profiling

In addition, law enforcement agencies are enhancing training for officers at key entry points. This includes more advanced profiling, improved baggage scanning procedures and the use of drug-sniffing dogs.

Although heroin trafficking through Southeast Asia is not new, the involvement of European nationals is a matter of growing concern. Mr. Lukstins’ case highlights how traffickers are increasingly recruiting older or seemingly low-risk couriers to avoid suspicion.

In particular, there is concern that drug trafficking networks are mirroring tourist trends.

Furthermore, the short window between his arrival and departure indicated a well-planned operation. Therefore, investigators believe the smuggling attempt was organized by experienced traffickers familiar with Thailand’s airport systems.

Arrest of elderly Latvian courier reinforces police warning to traffickers using Thailand as a transit zone

Undeniably, the arrest of Mr. Lukstins sends a strong message. Thailand will not tolerate the use of its territory for transnational crimes. It also emphasises to the drug gangs that no age group or nationality is exempt from scrutiny.

Police continue to encourage the public and international partners to report suspicious activities. Information sharing remains a critical element in dismantling evil, criminal networks.

As this investigation continues, Thai security officials reaffirm their commitment to regional cooperation and public safety. More arrests and seizures may follow as agencies tighten their grip on narcotics trafficking through the region.

Further reading:

2 tourists from Brazil arrested with over ฿22 million in cocaine in secret compartment of their luggage

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted

Former World Champion British boxer flees cocaine charge. Police think he has flown out to sunny Thailand

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

Iconic 70s Bangkok comes to life again as the dark story of The Serpent wows world Netflix audiences

Calls for murdered Norwegian woman’s Japanese killer to be brought to justice if found in Thailand

Thai prison nightmare helped American copywriter Jesse Moskel put his life on a firm path

Sean Connery, the sexiest man alive, who played James Bond, has passed away at 90 years of age in Bahamas

Filming of Fast and Furious movie begins in Krabi in what will be a big boost to the local economy

US actor and Thai son struggling to survive virus ordeal in India as they wait to fly home to life in Thailand

Thai PM may yet change the culture in Thailand and last month emerged as a JPop fan of Japanese band AKB48

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>