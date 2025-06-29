Chinese man arrested after Thai escort, 22, found dead in Bangkok hotel. Cops say he fled to Laos after forcing her to take drugs. Family rejected bribes and demanded justice. Arrest follows court warrant, media spotlight and pressure on police to act.

A young Thai woman caught in Bangkok’s seedy underworld was found dead in a hotel room on February 10. Her client, a 37-year-old Chinese national, vanished without a trace. Evidence points to him dosing 22-year-old Ms. Airada with powerful narcotics before she died. Her family, from Roi Et, say they were pressured to walk away—but they refused. On Friday, justice finally caught up. Police confirmed the arrest of Mr. Duying Wu, acting on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on April 16.

A Chinese man has been arrested in connection with the death of Ms. Airada, also known as “Nong Ai,” a 22-year-old Thai woman who was found dead in a Bangkok hotel on February 10, 2025. The suspect, Mr. Duoying Wu, age 37, fled to Laos shortly after the incident. He later surrendered to Thai authorities following intense pressure from the Metropolitan Police.

Police say Ms. Airada had been working as an escort on the night of her death. She had been assigned by a modelling agency to accompany Mr. Wu at a luxury hotel in the Chokchai area. Investigators suspect that Mr. Wu coerced her into taking illegal drugs, which led to her fatal overdose.

The events unfolded quickly. At approximately 7:10 a.m. on February 10, hotel staff discovered her lifeless, naked body in a suite.

Drugs found in hotel room after suspect fled and CCTV helped confirm timeline of woman’s final hours

The room was located in Soi Yothin Phatthana 3, Khlong Chan Subdistrict, Bang Kapi District. Hotel cleaners entered the room after Mr. Wu had already checked out.

Police arrived shortly thereafter. Officers found multiple drugs in the room, including ketamine and a party drug known as Happy Water. These substances were collected as evidence and sent for forensic analysis.

Soon after, police began reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel. The videos confirmed the timeline. Mr. Wu arrived at the hotel at 11:16 p.m. on February 9. Ms. Airada followed him several hours later, entering the premises at 2:49 a.m. on February 10. She was then seen going up to his room.

At 6:17 a.m., Mr. Wu exited the room alone and left the hotel. Less than an hour later, staff discovered Ms. Airada’s body.

After gathering initial evidence, police began tracing Mr. Wu’s movements. They learned that he had entered Thailand on February 1, using a tourist visa valid until July 11. Following the incident, he quickly fled to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to avoid arrest.

Suspect fled Thailand but gave himself up after pressure as police pursued drugs and homicide charges

Investigators worked rapidly. They collected evidence and applied for an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court. On April 16, the court approved the warrant for Mr. Wu under number 254/2025. He was charged with distributing Category 1 and 2 narcotics, including methamphetamine, MDMA, and ketamine. He was also charged with negligence resulting in death.

Eventually, sustained diplomatic and investigative pressure forced Mr. Wu to surrender. He returned to Thailand and presented himself to the Chokchai Police Station on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyer.

During questioning, Mr. Wu denied the allegations. He admitted using drugs with Ms. Airada but claimed she had taken them voluntarily. He stated that he never threatened or forced her. Despite his denial, police pressed charges based on the gathered evidence, including CCTV footage, forensic reports and witness statements.

Meanwhile, attention turned to the modelling agency that arranged the meeting. Investigators believe the agency may be linked to wider criminal activities, including procuring women for prostitution. Authorities are now examining whether over 1,000 women may have been trafficked through similar channels.

Family say Airada turned to escort work due to financial pressure after losing her job in late 2024

Notably, Ms. Airada’s entry into the escort industry was linked to financial hardship. Her family, from Roi Et province, revealed that she had previously worked for a transportation company. However, she lost that job in November 2024.

Without stable income, she moved to a dormitory in Soi Lat Phrao 107. She reportedly started taking part-time jobs through modelling agencies that supplied women to wealthy foreign clients. Her family says she had broken up with her boyfriend before Christmas and became financially desperate.

According to her relatives, she contacted them shortly before her death to ask for money. They had none to send. This led her to accept more frequent escort work through agencies in Bangkok.

On the night of February 9, she received a message from a modelling agent. She was instructed to meet Mr. Wu at the hotel. According to reports, she was hesitant about drug use. In one deleted message, she reportedly voiced concern to the agent. Her family insists she had never used drugs before and strongly believes she was forced.

Family allege pressure and bribes to drop the case after cremation and say police discouraged justice

Later, disturbing claims surfaced. Her family alleged that they were pressured not to pursue the case. They were reportedly offered ฿100,000 from one agency for funeral expenses. A second offer of ฿200,000 came shortly after. Then, according to the family, they were told a ฿500,000 settlement was available—if they agreed to drop the matter.

Her mother and cousin, who visited Chokchai Police Station on February 13, said officers implied the case would be difficult to prosecute. They were told it would take 45 days to confirm drug presence in Ms. Airada’s body. Officers also warned that four witnesses might testify against her character. The family was discouraged from hoping for a conviction.

They were further informed that the client could not be held responsible in most cases of overdose. The officers allegedly gave the case a low chance of successful prosecution—no more than 20%. This deeply unsettled the family, who had just buried their daughter.

Ms. Airada’s cremation took place at Wat Bueng Thonglang in Bang Kapi District on February 13. Her family had to borrow money to cover the costs. No funds were received from any of the promised settlements. Eventually, feeling helpless, they approached the media.

Media spotlight triggers police action and opens probe into law enforcement ties to escort rackets

The resulting coverage forced the Metropolitan Police Bureau to act. High-ranking officers, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Deputy Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Noppasin Poolsawat, reassured the public. They promised transparency and justice. The case was upgraded to a priority investigation.

Police then began to examine links between modelling agencies and law enforcement officers. Reports suggested that a police official not attached to Chokchai Station was involved with one of the agencies. Investigators are now probing whether law enforcement facilitated or ignored illegal activities related to prostitution and drug use.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage. Women’s rights groups and civil society organizations are demanding deeper reform of the modelling and nightlife industries. There is increasing pressure for regulation to prevent the exploitation of young women.

Officials have acknowledged the case’s impact. Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 4, Police Lieutenant General Thanantorn Rattanasitthiphak, confirmed Mr. Wu’s arrest on Friday and the expansion of the investigation. He stressed that all parties involved—including the modelling agencies—will be held accountable.

Suspect remains in custody while broader investigation targets agencies, officials and trafficking links

At the same time, immigration authorities were notified to prevent Mr. Wu from fleeing again. He remains in custody and is expected to face multiple charges. His trial could expose deeper problems within the escort and modelling industries in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Ms. Airada’s family continues to seek justice. They say they want accountability for all responsible, including any agency staff and law enforcement officials who failed in their duties. They have received support from the public and advocacy groups who have called for systemic change.

Ultimately, this case has highlighted major concerns. It involves not just the tragic death of a young woman, but also issues of exploitation, corruption and justice. The outcome could reshape how such cases are handled in the future.

Police have pledged to pursue every lead. The investigation remains active and charges against additional individuals are likely. In the coming weeks, more details are expected to emerge, shedding further light on a case that has raised awkward questions about prostitution rackets in the Thai capital.

Further reading:

Metropolitan Police move swiftly to obtain arrest warrant for Chinese punter in young model’s death

Defiant Pole charged with perpetrating an indecent act on a young Thai woman at a convenience store

American faces charges of indecency with underage school student. Arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday

Police arrest shocked UK man on Bangkok street. Nabbed for underage sex with a child prostitute

Two UK teachers arrested in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani for sexually abusing underage students in Thailand

57-year-old UK paedophile may have offended in Thailand as judge jails him until he is 90 years old

Police warn foreign fugitives Thailand is no longer a safe haven after Pattaya arrest of UK paedophile

Thailand tightens screening of foreign English teachers following paedophile arrest

Aussie with Thai wife arrested in Chachoengsao on sex abuse of a minor charge in New South Wales

Woman files false rape complaint against a local trader in Chonburi to get a free virus infection test

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>