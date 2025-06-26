Swede handed a nasty docket in Pattaya as his former life of fraud at home caught up with him Wednesday

Swedish fraudster Ludde, 39, was caught in Pattaya after a $106K scam across Europe. Wanted by INTERPOL and Swedish courts for using fake IDs to defraud 11 companies from 2021-2025, he now faces extradition amid Thailand’s crackdown on foreign fugitives.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau 3 has nabbed another wanted European — this time a Swedish fraud suspect hiding in Pattaya. The 39-year-old, identified as Mr. Ludde, was already on INTERPOL’s Red Notice list for transnational fraud. Swedish courts accuse him of masterminding a business scam that racked up $106,000 in losses. His alleged fraud spree ran from 2021 until earlier this year, targeting a string of firms across Europe linked to fake invoices and identities.

A Swedish man wanted across Europe for large-scale fraud has been arrested in Thailand’s Chonburi Province. The suspect, 39-year-old Ludde, was captured on June 24, 2025, at a condominium in Pattaya District. He had been living there while fleeing multiple European arrest warrants.

According to Thai police, Ludde was the subject of a Red Notice issued by INTERPOL. Moreover, he was wanted by Stockholm District Court and under a European Arrest Warrant. In fact, two official warrants had been issued: one on June 2 by the Swedish court, and another on June 4 by European authorities.

Police say Ludde committed fraud in 11 separate cases between September 13, 2021, and April 11, 2025. Each incident involved deception using fake documents and forged driver’s licenses.

Fraud suspect posed as business agent to defraud firms in 11 European cases over a three-year period

Specifically, he posed as a company representative and convinced businesses to deliver goods and services without payment.

As a result, financial losses totalled 1,157,183 Swedish kronor — around $106,000. In addition, Ludde attempted to commit fraud in two more cases. These would have caused losses of 304,631 kronor, or about $28,000.

Moreover, the victims were mainly European businesses, many of them small companies.

For example, police said Ludde impersonated corporate agents to place large orders. He then vanished before payments were made.

Immigration Bureau 3, led by Police Lieutenant General Chairit Anurit, conducted the investigation. Officers located Ludde at a condo he had been renting in Pattaya. Eventually, he was arrested without resistance and placed in custody for legal proceedings.

Ludde arrested in Pattaya condo after Immigration Bureau 3 tracks him down in coordinated crackdown

At this stage, Thai authorities are working with Swedish officials to arrange Ludde’s extradition. He will face prosecution in Sweden upon return. Lieutenant General Chairit said the arrest is part of a broader anti-crime campaign.

“This operation follows the National Police Chief’s orders,” he stated. “It reflects our policy to stop transnational criminals from operating in Thailand.” Furthermore, he emphasized that foreign criminals pose a threat to public peace and national security.

Just one day earlier, on Tuesday, Thai immigration officers arrested a Finnish national in a separate case. That man, aged 33, was wanted for murder and drug trafficking charges in Norway.

That was Daniel Reio Karvonen, who was taken into custody in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. That arrest followed an intense investigation and methodically planned operation.

Together, the two arrests underline a wider crackdown on foreign fugitives using Thailand as a hiding place. Over recent months, authorities have boosted cooperation with foreign agencies. Surveillance and intelligence-sharing have increased across the board.

Back-to-back arrests in Pattaya and Hua Hin mark intensified action against foreign fugitives in Thailand

In Ludde’s case, investigators said he used sophisticated methods. He relied on high-quality fake documents and multiple identities. Additionally, fake driver’s licenses and business papers were recovered during the arrest. These items are now being examined as evidence.

According to Thai investigators, Ludde’s tactics showed long-term planning. He carefully targeted companies with vulnerable security protocols. Meanwhile, Ludde has not commented on the charges. His legal representation has yet to release a public statement.

Soon, a Thai court will review his case and consider extradition proceedings. If approved, he will be handed over to Swedish authorities. European prosecutors, for their part, are finalizing formal charges and evidence packages for trial.

Notably, Ludde’s crimes caused severe damage to at least 11 companies. Many of these businesses later reported hardship due to the unpaid losses. Certainly, this case highlights Thailand’s growing commitment to international law enforcement. Foreign fugitives will not find sanctuary here.

Going forward, authorities say they will continue to monitor and remove international offenders who threaten Thailand’s safety and legal order. As of now, Ludde remains in Immigration Bureau detention, awaiting the next legal move.

