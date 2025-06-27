Irish man trapped on the shoulder by Immigration Police in Krabi. Large prosecution file awaits at home

Irish fugitive Mr. Lee arrested in Krabi after 415-day overstay. Caught inside a cannabis shop, he faces extradition to Ireland for charges including assault, cocaine trafficking, money laundering and unlawful detention of women and children.

Another day and another international fugitive gets a tap on the shoulder from the Immigration Bureau. On Wednesday in Krabi, 25-year-old Mr. Lee, an Irishman with an unsavoury background including drug dealing and intimidation, was taken into custody. Significantly, police revealed that he had managed to lie under the radar for well over a year. He was wanted in Ireland, where the Director of Public Prosecutions has a large file he wishes to present to him in court.

Thai immigration officers have arrested a 25-year-old Irish fugitive in Krabi Province after a prolonged 415-day visa overstay. The suspect, identified only as “Mr. Lee,” was wanted by Irish authorities for multiple serious crimes. He was apprehended on June 25, 2025, during a coordinated crackdown targeting foreign fugitives and overstayers.

The arrest took place outside a cannabis shop called Breaking Bad Budz, located in Sai Thai Subdistrict of Mueang District. Immigration police had been conducting surveillance following a tip-off about the suspect’s whereabouts. When Mr. Lee entered the shop, undercover officers quickly moved in.

After stopping the suspect, officers asked for identification. His documents confirmed a 415-day overstay in Thailand. As a result, he was immediately taken into custody and transferred to Mueang Krabi Police Station for further legal processing.

According to Police Colonel Sorathat Iamla-or, Chief of the Krabi Immigration Office, Mr. Lee is facing extradition. Irish police had earlier coordinated with Thai authorities through Interpol and the Foreign Affairs Division. They sought to prosecute him under orders from the Director of Public Prosecutions in Ireland.

Mr. Lee is wanted in Ireland for multiple grave offences. These include violent disorder, physical assault, cocaine trafficking and laundering illicit funds. Moreover, he is accused of the unlawful detention of women and children. These are among the most serious criminal charges under Irish law.

Additionally, ongoing investigations allege that Mr. Lee committed several other crimes in 2023 and 2024 before travelling to Thailand. These include drug possession, theft and fleeing lawful custody. He is also accused of stalking, harassment and defying police orders.

Furthermore, officials say he carried knives or similar weapons while in detention. He also allegedly used unauthorized mobile devices while in custody.

Consequently, Thai police believe Mr. Lee deliberately entered the country to evade arrest. Travel records showed no recent legal exit or entry stamps, suggesting he remained hidden. Investigators suspect he had been living secretly in Krabi Province for several months. He appeared to be avoiding public attention while possibly receiving help from others.

However, once Irish and Thai authorities exchanged intelligence, immigration teams intensified their search. Between June 19 and 25, 2025, Immigration Bureau 6 launched a major operation across southern Thailand. This operation targeted foreign nationals breaking immigration and criminal laws. Mr. Lee was one of several suspects under close observation.

The Krabi Immigration Office sent officers undercover to monitor the Sai Thai area. After days of surveillance, they spotted Mr. Lee entering Breaking Bad Budz on the afternoon of June 25. Officers followed him inside and immediately identified themselves. They conducted a brief inspection and confirmed his overstay.

After that, Mr. Lee was informed of the charges and taken to the immigration investigation unit. An interpreter assisted during questioning. He reportedly offered no resistance during the arrest.

Officials confirmed that he would face immigration charges for overstaying his visa. In addition, preparations are underway for possible extradition to Ireland. That process will depend on coordination between Thai prosecutors and Irish legal authorities.

Immigration officials used the case to highlight the importance of public cooperation. They urged citizens to report suspicious foreign activity, particularly in relation to drugs, illegal entry and visa violations.

“If anyone has information about illegal behaviour by foreign nationals, please contact us,” said Police Colonel Sorathat. He encouraged the public to call the immigration hotline at 1178 or the Krabi Immigration Office at 075-611-097.

Meanwhile, Major General Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Bureau 6, emphasized the need for strict enforcement. “Thailand welcomes foreign visitors,” he said. “But we will not tolerate those who abuse our hospitality or endanger society.”

The crackdown is part of broader national security efforts. These aim to prevent foreign criminals from using Thailand as a hiding place. Immigration officers are now stepping up checks across tourist destinations and border provinces. More undercover operations are expected in the coming weeks.

As of June 26, Mr. Lee remains in custody. He is currently undergoing legal procedures for deportation. Further details regarding his extradition timeline are expected soon.

This case has sparked renewed attention on long-term overstayers in Thailand. Many fugitives from Europe and elsewhere have sought refuge in tropical provinces like Krabi. However, Thai authorities insist they are taking firm action.

The arrest of Mr. Lee sends a clear message. Criminals with outstanding charges will not find safety in Thailand. Through international cooperation and vigilant law enforcement, Thai immigration officers are cracking down—one arrest at a time.

To report foreign nationals involved in crime, overstaying, or threats to national security, contact the Immigration Bureau hotline at 1178 or the Krabi Immigration Office at 075-611-097.

