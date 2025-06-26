Crazed Hun Sen vows to expose Thaksin ahead of Bangkok protests as his criminal empire unravels. Cambodia’s strongman fuels Thailand’s border crisis with threats, scams and murder allegations—putting the Shinawatra family and national security at risk.

Thailand’s crisis with Cambodia is spiralling out of control. Hun Sen, Cambodia’s ruthless strongman, is actively working to destabilize the kingdom. Even worse, he’s targeting the daughter of his former ally, Thaksin Shinawatra, aiming to oust her from power. This alarming and dangerous roller coaster exposes long-suspected truths: Cambodia operates as a criminal state. Thailand can no longer ignore its eastern neighbour. It must act decisively and crush the threats spilling over its borders—before it’s too late.

The ongoing crisis between Thailand and Cambodia has escalated dramatically. Cambodian strongman Hun Sen has openly threatened to expose former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. This threat aims to weaken current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter. Furthermore, the timing is critical—just hours before a major protest is planned in Bangkok. This move is designed to increase political tension inside Thailand.

On Thursday, multiple Cambodian media outlets, including the Phnom Penh Post, reported that Hun Sen plans to release explosive evidence against Thaksin. This evidence reportedly includes photos taken inside Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra’s private quarters.

More seriously, Hun Sen accuses his once close ally of lèse-majesté, which is a grave offence in Thailand. Thaksin already faces lèse-majesté charges linked to a 2015 interview with a South Korean newspaper. Therefore, any new revelations could lead to severe legal and political consequences for the Shinawatra family.

Hun Sen declares himself most powerful man outside monarchy as Thailand prepares for crisis escalation

Hun Sen has also publicly declared that he is the most powerful man in Cambodia outside the monarchy. Moreover, he assumed a new military position, enhancing his influence. At the same time, Thailand’s military has upgraded its emergency plans.

These plans now include preparations for possible military or cyber-attacks along Cambodia’s eastern border. Clearly, Thailand’s security forces are preparing for an escalation.

Disturbingly, recent investigations reveal Cambodia’s involvement in widespread organized crime. Amnesty International on Thursday reported the existence of 53 “concentration camps” for illicit international scamming operations within Cambodia. These camps reportedly operate under the protection of Hun Sen’s ruling family. In addition, these sites are immune from criminal prosecution. Consequently, Cambodia is increasingly viewed as a criminal state run by a despotic family network.

Further evidence from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau shows a major financial pipeline funnelling money into Cambodia. This money flows through a company called the “Huione Group.”

The Huione Group controlled by Hun Sen relative launders large sums from scams using crypto monies

The group is reportedly controlled by a relative of Hun Sen. Large sums originate from online gambling and call centre scams.

According to Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), the money moves through mule accounts and then converts into cryptocurrency. Afterwards, the Huione Group converts digital assets back into cash or physical goods. This cycle facilitates massive money laundering.

Lt Gen Trairong stated, “Our investigation points to two possibilities. Either the Huione Group is a legitimate business or it operates within scam compounds.”

Regardless, the group launders illicit funds tied to criminal activities targeting Thai citizens. This link between organized crime and the ruling family raises serious concerns about Cambodia’s governance.

In addition, Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) submitted detailed evidence to the Thai House Military Affairs Committee.

The evidence shows billions of baht flowing through Cambodia connected to money laundering, cybercrime, human trafficking and drug trafficking. Thai MPs are now demanding urgent investigations into these criminal networks.

Calls for investigation into January murder of Cambodian MP Lim Kimya amid allegations against Hun Sen

At the same time, Thai lawmakers are now calling for deeper inquiries into the January murder of former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya in Bangkok. A leaked Al Jazeera audio clip suggests Hun Sen ordered this assassination.

The clip also alleges collusion between Hun Sen and corrupt Thai police officers. These claims seriously undermine confidence in the rule of law within Thailand.

The relationship between the Shinawatra family and Hun Sen further complicates the crisis. A leaked audio clip recently implicated Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in conversations with Hun Sen. This development raises concerns about Thailand’s political leadership and its ties to Cambodia’s regime. Many fear this connection undermines Thailand’s sovereignty.

On the diplomatic front, the US Embassy in Thailand has urged stronger cooperation between Thai and American law enforcement agencies. Both countries aim to dismantle Cambodian-related crime networks.

Meanwhile, the US anti-money laundering unit is reportedly investigating the Huione Group. This international cooperation could pressure Cambodia’s ruling family.

Border closures threaten billions in trade and worsen economic hardships in affected Thai provinces

Economically, the border closures between Thailand and Cambodia threaten massive financial losses. The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce warns Thailand risks losing up to ฿70 billion in earnings.

In 2024 alone, Thailand exported ฿141 billion worth of goods to Cambodia. Therefore, any prolonged border disruptions could severely damage local businesses and communities along the border.

Hun Sen’s threats to close border crossings affect seven Thai provinces. Business groups in these areas demand government support to help affected entrepreneurs survive. They warn that border closures harm livelihoods and increase economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the House Military Affairs Committee has called for stronger cybercrime laws. They recommend ratifying the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime 2024 (UNCC2024). Such legal tools would enable cross-border prosecutions and strengthen Thailand’s defence.

Deputy calls for direct targeting of Hun Sen’s financial networks to combat scams draining Thailand’s economy

Deputy committee leader Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn stressed Cambodia’s role in cybercrime seriously threatens Thai national security. He challenged Hun Sen to name seven Thai politicians allegedly laundering money through Cambodia.

However, Hun Sen has remained silent on this issue. This silence only fuels suspicion that powerful figures are involved in illegal financial networks.

Wiroj criticized border control measures as insufficient to combat these crimes. Instead, he advocated targeting the Hun family’s financial networks directly. “Online gambling scams alone cost Thailand more than ฿60 billion annually,” he said. “Call centre scams add another ฿30 billion to that total.” He warned these scams drain Thailand’s economy and harm citizens.

Additionally, Wiroj referenced France’s condemnation of Lim Kimya’s murder. He accused Thai authorities of failing to uphold justice. “If the Al Jazeera audio clip is authentic, Hun Sen ordered the assassination with help from Thai police,” he said. This claim raises serious questions about Thailand’s sovereignty and rule of law. It also suggests corrupt elements within Thailand’s own institutions.

Prime Minister denies wrongdoing amid growing calls for transparency and Constitutional Court cooperation

Despite growing evidence, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra denies any wrongdoing. She insists the leaked audio clip involving her discussions with Hun Sen does not damage Thailand’s interests. Furthermore, she pledged full cooperation with the Constitutional Court if summoned. However, critics remain sceptical and demand transparent investigations.

The escalating conflict puts Thailand’s economy and political stability at great risk. Hun Sen’s threats and criminal activities certainly also challenge Cambodia’s legitimacy on the international stage.

Therefore, Thailand’s government faces mounting pressure to act decisively. Strengthening law enforcement cooperation and cutting corrupt financial ties is vital for national security.

International partners such as the United States, Scandinavian countries, China and Interpol stand ready to assist Thailand. They aim to dismantle cybercrime networks deeply rooted in Cambodia. If successful, these efforts could sharply reduce Cambodia’s legitimacy globally. This would also help restore stability to the region.

Meanwhile, local Thai communities along the border suffer from the ongoing tensions. Traders, farmers, and small business owners face uncertainty due to border closures. They call for swift government action to reopen crossings safely. The economic fallout risks deepening poverty in already vulnerable areas.

Security experts warn Thailand must act quickly to prevent further growth of Cambodian criminal networks

Security experts warn that unless Thailand acts quickly, these criminal networks will continue to grow stronger. Furthermore, the links between Cambodia’s ruling elite and organized crime make any resolution more difficult. The situation demands coordinated regional responses, including from ASEAN partners.

At this time, Thailand must balance security, diplomacy and economic interests carefully. Hun Sen’s brazen provocations demand a firm and united response. The kingdom’s security depends on effectively confronting this regional threat.

Otherwise, the conflict may escalate further, potentially destabilizing Thai-Cambodian relationships long term. Certainly, this will also have ramifications for the ASEAN community. What is happening here defies all modern protocols. In effect, Hun Sen’s actions are bordering on deranged.

The Shinawatra family’s involvement and Cambodia’s criminal networks create a complex crisis. Yet Thailand’s government has tools and international partners ready to help. Only through decisive action and transparency can Thailand protect its sovereignty and people.

