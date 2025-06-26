Crucial test for Prime Minister Paetongtarn on Saturday as the Yellow shirts take to Bangkok’s streets

Bangkok braces for chaos as Yellow Shirts march against PM Paetongtarn. Leaked audio scandal, coalition cracks, and rising conservative fury fuel a protest that could topple her or expose Thailand’s exhaustion with politics on the streets. Saturday is another judgment day for the embattled Premier.

Bangkok readies for a major anti-government protest on Saturday — a moment that could make or break Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The 38-year-old leader is under fire after leaked audio clips revealed her speaking casually with Cambodia’s former strongman and criticizing parts of the Thai military. The scandal has shaken her coalition and sparked outrage across the political spectrum. Legal battles and court hearings now loom. But the real test comes on the streets. A massive turnout could rattle her grip on power and force wavering coalition partners to jump ship. A weak showing, on the other hand, might signal that Thais are done with street politics — and willing to ride out the crisis through the ballot box, not the barricades.

Thai authorities are preparing for a major anti-government protest on Saturday, June 28, with increased security measures across Bangkok. The protest will culminate at the Victory Monument, a major traffic intersection and symbolic site. Police expect large crowds and possible tensions, prompting the deployment of 1,200 officers across the capital.

The Royal Thai Police held a detailed briefing on Wednesday, outlining their plans. Officers will be stationed before, during and after the event. Their main priority is to ensure public safety while respecting citizens’ rights to assemble.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon Kraithong, police spokesperson, said the force aims to protect both protesters and the general public. According to him, officers will emphasize negotiation, communication and cooperation with rally organizers. This, he noted, will help maintain balance between freedom of expression and public order.

Police call for calm and lawful assembly as they deploy 1,200 officers ahead of Saturday’s large protest

Importantly, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has been appointed the lead agency. The bureau will oversee all law enforcement efforts at the protest site. Police will operate under the Public Assembly Act of 2015.

Additionally, authorities have urged demonstrators to act within legal limits. This includes respecting public space and avoiding unnecessary disruption to city life. “We ask for cooperation to express views legally and peacefully,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon.

To support the operation, police will establish checkpoints across key traffic routes. Officers will also be posted at major BTS Skytrain stations. These efforts are designed to intercept potential troublemakers or those attempting to incite unrest.

As part of a broader security plan, intelligence units have been mobilized in both Bangkok and other provinces. They will monitor the movement of political groups and screen for any signs of disorder. This step, officials said, aims to prevent flashpoints from developing.

While overall city traffic is expected to remain operational, congestion is likely near Victory Monument. For this reason, police recommend commuters avoid the area on Saturday. Anyone witnessing suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the 191 emergency hotline, which operates 24/7.

Leaked phone call scandal involving PM fuels public outrage and draws protesters back into the streets

This protest comes amid rising anger over a leaked phone call involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. In the call, she referred to Thailand’s northeastern military commander as her opponent. She also addressed former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as “uncle,” sparking fierce backlash.

As a result, many Thais accuse her of undermining the military and compromising national dignity. Protesters claim the conversation reveals poor judgment and a lack of diplomatic skill.

Last week, hundreds gathered outside Government House demanding her resignation. Many held signs calling her a traitor. Others waved Thai flags and chanted, “Get out!” and “Go to hell!” Riot police stood nearby, maintaining order without direct confrontation.

Significantly, the protest attracted mostly older demonstrators wearing yellow shirts. In Thai politics, yellow symbolizes loyalty to the monarchy and the conservative establishment. Many participants were veterans of past “Yellow Shirt” movements from the 2000s.

For example, Kaewta, a 62-year-old housewife from Bangkok, said she joined protests two decades ago. “I didn’t support any party,” she said. “But I hated Thaksin and his family.”

Royalist sentiment resurfaces as protesters accuse the Shinawatra family of putting ambition above the nation

Her statement reflects a broader disillusionment among royalist-leaning Thais. Some believe the Shinawatra dynasty places personal ambition above national interest. Others see it as corrupt and manipulative.

The Shinawatra family has played a dominant role in Thai politics for more than two decades. Thaksin Shinawatra became prime minister in 2001. However, his populist style and power base alarmed the military and elites. He was removed by a military coup in 2006.

His sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was later elected and also removed by a court ruling in 2014. Now, their legacy continues under Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn, who took office in 2023.

Notably, Saturday’s protest will bring together two former political enemies: Jatuporn Prompan and Sondhi Limthongkul. Jatuporn, a former Red Shirt leader, once defended the Shinawatras. Now, he is one of their fiercest critics.

Former rivals Jatuporn and Sondhi join forces in protest showing fractured loyalties in Thai politics

Sondhi, on the other hand, is a founding figure of the Yellow Shirt movement. He is also a prominent media tycoon. Both men have served prison terms linked to political activism. Their alliance at Saturday’s rally is symbolically powerful.

In recent weeks, more opposition figures have joined calls for Paetongtarn to step down. On June 19, the Network of Students and People for Thailand’s Reform announced a campaign to oust her. The group will hold a press conference to launch their initiative.

The campaign includes familiar names from earlier protest movements. For instance, among them are Jermsak Pintong, Dr. Warong Dejkitwikrom, Anchalee Paireerak, and Rosana Tositrakul. These figures were active in protests against both Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra.

Moreover, the leaked phone call has fractured the ruling coalition. On June 18, the Bhumjaithai Party withdrew from government. Its leaders accused Paetongtarn of insulting the military and threatening national unity.

Many of Bhumjaithai’s members are military-aligned or royalist-leaning. Their departure could destabilize Paetongtarn’s administration. It also raises questions about her ability to govern effectively amid a crisis.

Government loses key coalition partner as public anger and elite opposition threaten Paetongtarn’s survival

Meanwhile, public trust continues to decline. Mek Sumet, a 59-year-old electrical equipment seller, said he joined the 2008 airport occupation. “She doesn’t care about the country,” he said. “She only thinks of herself.”

Kanya Hanotee, 68, echoed this frustration. A temple worker, she said the leaked call confirmed her worst fears. “She lacks negotiation skills,” Kanya told reporters. “Who does she think she is? This country is not hers.”

Thailand has a long history of coups—twelve since 1932. Each political crisis tends to reignite speculation about military intervention. Some protestors, though cautious, say they would welcome it.

“I want the military to take control again,” said Kanya. “It may seem harsh, but it’s better for the country.”

Disillusioned voters warn of coup support if political instability and elite infighting continue to deepen

Whether the military will act remains uncertain. However, the convergence of political opposition, coalition instability and public anger is undeniable.

Saturday’s protest will serve as a crucial indicator. It will show whether opposition to Paetongtarn is isolated or widespread. It will also test the limits of police restraint and government tolerance.

While authorities urge calm and lawful behaviour, tensions are running high. Much depends on how both protesters and police behave on the day. The outcome could shape the outcome of Thailand’s latest political struggle for power.

