Slashed, robbed and ignored—Thai model Zine Raksasutee, 26, was brutally attacked in a Brooklyn subway as Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) staff failed to help. Her case echoes a 2021 assault on another Thai woman and has reignited outrage over violence against Asian women in New York and other US cities.

New York police have arrested a 54-year-old man for the brutal assault and robbery of a young Thai model. The attack happened just after midnight Sunday at Brooklyn’s Chauncey Street subway station. The victim, Zine Raksasutee, was ambushed, beaten and robbed as she screamed for help—no one came. The assault has drawn outrage and echoes a chillingly similar 2021 case. Then, another Thai woman, Bew Jirajariyawetch, was violently mugged in a Queens subway station. Her attacker was later jailed for five years. Once again, a young Asian woman is left bloodied, terrified and fighting to be heard.

A 54-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with a violent subway attack on a young Thai woman. The assault occurred just after midnight on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the Chauncey Street subway station in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, the victim—a 26-year-old Thai student and aspiring model—was walking down a staircase when the attack began. Without warning, the man punched her several times and slashed her face. He then stole her cell phone, a debit card, an undisclosed amount of cash and a pair of headphones.

Emergency Medical Services later transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital. She suffered visible facial wounds and remains in physical and emotional recovery.

Thai model’s cries for help ignored as she is slashed and robbed in Brooklyn subway station attack

Police later identified and arrested the suspect, Lewis Doctor, on Wednesday morning. The 54-year-old is a Brooklyn resident. He was charged with robbery. Notably, part of the incident was recorded on the victim’s cellphone and uploaded automatically, helping investigators.

The victim has been identified as Zine Raksasutee. She is a Thai national currently studying in New York while pursuing a modelling career. She shared that she called for help from nearby MTA staff, but no one responded. Therefore, she flagged down a passing vehicle herself to get help.

This lack of response has sparked outrage. Advocates say public safety in subway stations is deteriorating, especially for women and minorities. In Raksasutee’s case, she was left to manage her injuries alone in the early hours of the morning.

Raksasutee later filed a formal criminal complaint. Moreover, she spoke to the media in an effort to raise awareness. She said she refuses to remain silent while violence against Asian women continues. Her goal is to warn others and seek justice—not only for herself but for others at risk.

Social media spreads Thai student’s story as community recalls 2021 attack on Bew Jirajariyawetch

Her decision to speak out has received attention on social media. A Facebook post widely circulated in the Thai community stated: “Warning: Thai student assaulted in New York. Be careful.” The post included details of the attack and condemned the failure of MTA officers to respond.

Importantly, the post emphasized that the victim had to seek help on her own. She was left wounded and bleeding while no transit official assisted. Instead, she waved down a car and sought help directly from the police.

This incident is not isolated. In fact, it closely mirrors the case of another young Thai model, Bew Jirajariyawetch, who was attacked in November 2021. That assault occurred at the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station in Manhattan. Like Raksasutee, Jirajariyawetch had only recently arrived in New York to study English and work in fashion.

Surveillance footage in that case showed the attacker, 40-year-old Kevin Douglas, grabbing the victim from behind. He put her in a headlock, dragged her down the empty platform, and punched her repeatedly. He then stole her belongings and fled the scene.

Attacker in earlier Thai model assault case had 44 prior arrests and was later sentenced to five years

Eventually, Douglas was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. During a plea hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, he admitted guilt. Prosecutors recommended a five-year prison sentence and two and a half years of supervised release. Douglas also waived his right to appeal. He has 44 prior arrests, according to law enforcement sources.

Although badly injured, Jirajariyawetch chose to remain in New York. She later said she felt “grateful” for the legal outcome and continues her studies with support from the Thai community.

Zine Raksasutee’s case has reignited debate over public safety in New York, especially for Asian women. Attacks targeting Asians in American cities have surged in the past decade. New York, as one of the country’s most diverse cities, has seen numerous such incidents on public transit.

Because of these trends, community leaders say Raksasutee’s case cannot be dismissed as a random act. While police have not disclosed a motive, activists argue that such attacks reflect broader issues of racial and gender violence.

Civil rights lawyer and Thai groups warn of pattern in unaddressed subway attacks on Asian women

Additionally, legal experts have expressed concern about systemic failures. Civil rights attorney Eric Parnes, who represented Jirajariyawetch, said too many victims are left without recourse. “We’re seeing a pattern,” he said. “Women, especially Asian women, are being attacked and left to find help on their own.”

The Thai consulate in New York has reportedly offered assistance to Raksasutee. Local Thai-American organizations have also reached out, expressing solidarity and support. They’ve urged city authorities to take the matter seriously.

Meanwhile, Raksasutee’s public statement has been praised for its bravery. Despite the trauma, she chose to speak out not only for herself but for other women at risk. She highlighted that many similar attacks go unreported or ignored. Too often, victims feel isolated, voiceless, and vulnerable.

Moreover, she called for recognition, accountability, and change. Her message was clear: these attacks must not continue unchecked. She urged the city to address the safety concerns of Asian women with urgency.

Online outrage grows as calls intensify for reforms in transit safety and emergency response training

Social media has played a major role in spreading her message. Many have shared the incident, calling for reforms in MTA security and faster response times. Transit officials have yet to release a statement on the failure to respond to Raksasutee’s calls for help.

While the suspect is now in custody, questions remain. Community advocates want to know why subway stations continue to be poorly patrolled. Furthermore, they question why known dangerous individuals like Douglas were free to re-offend.

In response, some local leaders are calling for more visible law enforcement in subway stations. Others have demanded better training for MTA staff, including how to respond to emergencies and assist victims quickly.

The NYPD has stated that the investigation is ongoing. At this time, no hate crime charges have been filed. However, pressure is growing on officials to consider racial and gender dynamics when prosecuting such cases.

Thai model’s story sparks push for justice and better protection for women on New York’s transit system

For now, Zine Raksasutee is recovering with the support of her community. But her case serves as a stark reminder of the risks many women face while using public transportation in the city.

Her courage in coming forward has resonated deeply. It echoes the resilience shown by Bew Jirajariyawetch and others who have survived similar attacks. Each story adds urgency to the need for institutional reform.

As Raksasutee continues to heal, advocates hope her voice will inspire action. Whether through policy changes, increased patrols, or public awareness, many agree that something must change. Too many victims have suffered in silence. Raksasutee’s story may help break that cycle.

