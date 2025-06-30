Death traps: Laotian mother killed carrying her baby across the road at a Pathum Thani Zebra crossing

A Laotian mother was killed crossing a Pathum Thani zebra crossing while carrying her baby. The taxi driver fled but was caught. This follows recent deadly crashes involving foreigners at zebra crossings in Kanchanaburi and Phang-nga, sparking calls for road safety reform.

A young Laotian mother was killed Saturday night while carrying her baby across a zebra crossing in Pathum Thani. A yellow taxi slammed into her and tried to flee. Passersby chased it down and forced the driver to face police. Despite the fatal crash, he was released and told to return Monday. He now faces charges, including reckless driving causing death and failure to assist the 34-year-old victim. The baby survived but was seriously injured. This is not an isolated case. On April 2, a French man was killed at a zebra crossing in Kanchanaburi. Less than two weeks later, a German couple was struck by a speeding pickup while pushing a stroller in Phang-nga. Both were rushed to intensive care. In each case, the drivers didn’t stop. They didn’t even slow down. These crossings—meant to protect lives—are becoming death traps.

A 34-year-old Laotian woman was struck and killed by a taxi on Saturday night in Pathum Thani province. She had been crossing a zebra crossing while carrying her five-month-old baby.

At the time of the incident, she was returning home from a nearby eatery where she worked. Tragically, the baby was also injured but survived after receiving urgent medical attention. Despite resuscitation efforts at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

Initially, the taxi driver tried to flee the scene. However, a motorist blocked his vehicle about 500 metres away. Consequently, the driver was intercepted and returned to the crash site. There, he verbally admitted responsibility to the police.

Taxi driver claimed he didn’t see victim and was released despite charges after fatal pedestrian accident

Following the incident, the driver, Mr. Ammarin, was taken in for questioning at Khok Kut Police Station. He tested negative for alcohol and claimed he did not see the woman crossing.

Subsequently, police charged him with reckless driving causing death and other related offences. These included failure to assist the victim and not immediately identifying himself to law enforcement. Despite the seriousness of the charges, he was released temporarily and ordered to return on June 30 to negotiate damages.

The crash occurred in Soi Lam Luk Ka 69, in Lam Luk Ka District, around 10 p.m. Eyewitnesses at the scene said the taxi made no attempt to slow down before impact. A young woman nearby witnessed the entire event.

This incident adds to a growing list of pedestrian fatalities at Thai zebra crossings. In fact, foreign nationals have been especially vulnerable. Unlike in many Western countries, Thai motorists often fail to yield at pedestrian crossings. This dangerous trend has led to multiple fatalities and serious injuries in recent months.

French man and German couple among foreigners hit at crossings in separate deadly April collisions

On April 2, a French national was killed in a similar case in Kanchanaburi province. He had been crossing at a marked pedestrian zone when a speeding vehicle struck him. He heard the vehicle coming but could not escape in time. As a result, he suffered critical injuries and later died in hospital.

Weeks later, on April 15, a German couple was struck at a zebra crossing in Phang-nga province. They had been pushing a stroller with their toddler when the crash occurred. Initially, one vehicle slowed down to let them pass. However, a speeding pickup truck in the adjacent lane failed to stop.

The impact threw both parents into the air. Miraculously, the baby remained unharmed as the stroller rolled to the other side of the road. Both adults were rushed to Khao Lak Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Following that tragedy, Phang-nga authorities held an emergency meeting. Governor Pairot Petchyuan chaired the discussion. He ordered a full legal response and urgent road safety reforms. During the meeting, officials agreed to repaint all zebra crossings in red and white. They also approved new speed bumps near busy pedestrian zones.

Emergency crackdown begins after German couple hit while pushing stroller across a zebra crossing

Moreover, malfunctioning pedestrian lights were ordered to be repaired. Police checkpoints were deployed immediately, and several speeding drivers were arrested the same week. Tourism officials visited the German couple at the hospital. Although the couple could not receive them in person, the gesture was appreciated.

The couple was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket due to the seriousness of their injuries. Meanwhile, their child remained conscious and physically unharmed.

The incident in Phang-nga came just 13 days after the fatal crash in Kanchanaburi. Together, the two incidents raised alarm over pedestrian safety nationwide.

According to local police, speeding and failure to yield are consistent problems. Dashcam footage of the Khao Lak crash confirmed this. The video showed a pickup truck speeding past a stationary vehicle before hitting the couple. It was shared online by tourism advocate Lertsak Ponklin.

Tourism advocate urges reform as dashcam shows pickup strike parents who were crossing with stroller

Lertsak urged motorists to respect pedestrian crossings. He warned that these areas are used daily by tourists and residents alike. In a public statement, he emphasized that no one deserves to die simply for crossing the road.

Following his comments, enforcement actions increased in Phang-nga. Seven more drivers were stopped for speeding in the days that followed. Meanwhile, the Tourism and Sports Office assigned staff to improve emergency support for visitors.

They are now working with local hospitals to speed up treatment for accident victims.

Takua Pa’s District Safety Centre is also involved. Together with transport operators, they plan to implement long-term pedestrian safety strategies. These efforts aim to improve safety, especially during the busy tourist season.

Local officials ramp up medical response and launch safety strategy to protect tourists on Thai roads

According to Governor Pairot, the recent incidents threaten the region’s reputation. He stated that “urgent and visible” action is needed to restore tourist confidence. Top provincial officials were present at the emergency meeting, including law enforcement and disaster prevention teams.

Meanwhile, the Pathum Thani accident comes as a painful reminder. Repeated accidents at zebra crossings deamnd national scrutiny of Thai road safety standards. Both Thai citizens and foreign visitors are at risk.

However, foreigners may be especially vulnerable due to different driving norms.

The National Road Safety Committee is now collaborating with governors across Thailand. Their goal is to reduce fatalities through stricter enforcement and better public awareness. Unless significant reforms are enacted soon, more lives may be lost on Thai roads.

In particular, calls are being made for brighter lighting, clearer painting and improved signage at pedestrian crossings. In many cases, zebra crossings are faded and fail to stand out.

