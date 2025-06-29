Bangkok protest passes off with no overnight camp. Meanwhile the PM prepares for July 1st court date

Bangkok protest draws 20,000 with no overnight camp. Speakers blast PM Paetongtarn amid growing unrest. Police keep peace as cabinet reshuffle seeks royal approval. All eyes are on the July 1 court ruling that could end her premiership and trigger a General Election soon.

Saturday night’s anti-government protest wrapped up after drawing a peak crowd of around 20,000. There was no overnight camp. Fiery speeches came from heavyweights like former Red Shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan and Yellow Shirt icon Sondhi Limthongkul. Despite swelling numbers at a key downtown intersection, police reported no major disruptions. Traffic slowed but stayed manageable as the protest gathered momentum. On stage, speakers tore into Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with harsh criticism and pointed allegations involving her father, Thaksin Shinawatra. Protest leaders called on coalition partners to abandon the government. Now, all eyes are on the Constitutional Court hearing set for July 1, where the Senate is pushing to oust Paetongtarn. In a scramble to hold power, a cabinet reshuffle has been rushed to the palace for Royal approval — expected to anchor a last-ditch survival plan by Pheu Thai and the Shinawatra clan.

The protest against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Bangkok’s Victory Monument unfolded calmly on Saturday, June 28. Although tensions were high, there were no reports of violence throughout the day. Protesters assembled under the banner “United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty.” The rally began in the early afternoon and stretched into the evening, attracting thousands despite a rainstorm.

By late afternoon, police estimated around 6,000 people had gathered. However, the number surged quickly as the sun began to set. By 6:00 p.m., the crowd reached an estimated 20,000. These figures aligned with earlier police predictions. As a result, 2,000 officers were deployed across the area to manage the event.

Authorities close multiple traffic routes amid protest, police maintain peace despite the large crowd

Significantly, authorities closed multiple traffic routes to control the area. The west side of the Victory Monument closed at the Chai Building intersection. Meanwhile, only one lane remained open on Ratchawithi Road heading to the monument. The east side was fully shut down up to the Din Daeng Triangle intersection. Southbound traffic at Phaya Thai intersection was also restricted to a single lane.

Despite these disruptions, police reported that the protest remained peaceful. Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner, visited the site around 7:30 p.m. He was accompanied by Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat and Ms. Wanthanee Wattana, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s permanent secretary. The team conducted an inspection and met with rally leaders.

According to Lt. Gen. Siam, protesters were expected to disperse by 9:00 p.m. He also stated that those staying overnight would relocate to the Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Government House. As a result, officials did not expect encampments to remain at Victory Monument.

Throughout the day, the crowd was energized by speeches from key protest figures. Former Red Shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan delivered one of the most impassioned speeches of the evening. It came right at the end. Notably, he hinted at the existence of a new audio clip implicating former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He claimed the recording may relate to lèse-majesté charges.

Jatupon claims a senior adviser told Thaksin to leave if an audio clip linked to lèse-majesté emerges

Jatuporn suggested a senior figure had advised Thaksin to leave Thailand if the recording surfaced. The statement electrified the audience and added urgency to the protesters’ demands.

Earlier, General Prawit Wongsuwan spoke with the media. He emphasized that the military remained committed to democratic governance. Nonetheless, the Palang Pracharat Party leader added confusion, stating some senior officers were still contemplating their positions.

Additionally, Mr. Nitithorn Lamluea, also known as “Lawyer Nokhao,” addressed the crowd. He read a powerful statement on behalf of the United Front for the Protection of Sovereignty. His remarks focused on a perceived crisis in Thai governance stretching back over 90 years.

According to Nitithorn, since 1932, Thai governments have consistently failed to uphold democratic principles. He accused elected officials, appointees and coup leaders alike of acting without true regard for the people.

Nitithorn details decades-long failures of the Thai government and growing crises across multiple sectors

He argued that the executive, legislative and judicial branches had failed to act in the nation’s interest. As a result, he said, Thailand faced deep crises across multiple sectors. These included politics, economics, justice, national security, international relations, morality and society.

Moreover, Nitithorn accused high-ranking officials of corruption and abuse of power. He said these individuals lacked respect for laws and democratic governance. In his view, their actions led to weak law enforcement and rising authoritarianism.

He also claimed that the current government, including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was under foreign influence. According to Nitithorn, this external control violated national sovereignty and compromised Thailand’s independence.

Furthermore, the statement accused Paetongtarn of incompetence, dishonesty and unethical conduct. It stated that she had implemented policies that damaged national security and attacked key state institutions.

The statement alleged that her behaviour violated Chapter 3 of the Criminal Code and Chapter 5 of the Constitution. Protesters accused her of conspiring with enemies of the state through her words and actions.

Protesters accuse Paetongtarn of collusion and highlight controversial phone call sparking political outrage

Specifically, protesters cited her controversial phone call on June 15 with Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The call, which was leaked, has sparked outrage across political lines.

During the rally, protesters chanted slogans demanding Paetongtarn’s resignation. They also called on coalition parties to withdraw their support immediately.

Meanwhile in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen appeared to relish the political turmoil in Thailand. Speaking at his Cambodian People’s Party’s 74th anniversary celebration, he made pointed comments.

“Cambodia has suffered foreign invasions, war and genocide,” he said. “But now, we stand equal with other countries.” His remarks were widely interpreted as mocking Thailand’s current instability.

Hun Sen’s party now dominates Cambodian politics. The country has effectively become a one-party state, with opposition voices silenced or marginalized.

Back at Victory Monument, Yellow Shirt veteran Sondhi Limthongkul took the stage. This was his first public speech in 17 years. He warned of looming economic disaster.

Sondhi said that while the poor were nearing bankruptcy, the elite hoarded wealth and were shielded by the state. He accused the government of protecting corrupt networks at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Sondhi warns of economic collapse and calls for military to back civilian leadership instead of generals in a coup

Moreover, Sondhi addressed the possibility of a coup. He urged the military—if it intervenes—not to install another general. Instead, he called for a civilian transitional leadership team.

He ended his speech on a dramatic note. “This may be my last speech,” he said. “But if Paetongtarn refuses to listen, I’ll return.”

After his speech, the crowd roared in approval. The atmosphere intensified as rally leaders promised future protests. They vowed not to leave the streets until the government was ousted.

The next protest, according to leaders, will be permanent and continuous. It is likely to follow a crucial Constitutional Court ruling expected next week. Protesters also demanded that coalition parties immediately resign for propping up the Pheu Thai government.

Throughout the event, police maintained strict security measures. Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiradech Thamsuthee led the security effort. Over 2,000 officers were deployed, including K9 units, plainclothes officers and EOD teams.

Authorities seize weapons at rally, maintain tight security with over 2,000 officers deployed at Victory Monument

Earlier in the day, authorities seized weapons during screening. These included one machete and three box cutters. No violence occurred, but officers remained alert throughout.

In addition, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration worked closely with the police. Traffic police were stationed at every major point around the rally site. Emergency services were also on standby. Four ambulances were placed nearby.

Authorities coordinated with Rajavithi, the Police General and Phramongkutklao Hospitals. High-pressure water cannons were kept on standby but not deployed.

Drone surveillance estimated early crowd numbers at just over 1,000. But these quickly surged as more groups arrived. Despite the rain, the crowd endured and filled the Victory Monument area.

Protesters sang the national anthem at 6:00 p.m. They then heard the formal statement read aloud. The moment was emotional, with many in the crowd shouting “Get out!” in unison.

Even as evening settled, new arrivals continued to join. Police confirmed that the situation was under control and no violent disruptions were reported.

Police remain vigilant amid rising tensions as protesters peacefully disperse after rally in the city centre

Still, officers remained cautious. National tensions are running high due to political disputes and regional instability. Authorities said they were monitoring situations in Thailand’s South and abroad.

By 9:00 p.m., police began clearing the area. Protesters, as expected, began dispersing peacefully. Those who intended to camp relocated to a new site near Government House.

In the aftermath, government spokespeople declined to comment. The Prime Minister did not issue a statement about the protest except to say it was a right. However, Prime Minister Paetongtarn did say, when questioned by reporters at Don Mueang Airport on Saturday, that she was willing to meet any peaceful protest leaders.

Meanwhile, opposition groups are weighing their next moves. Analysts predict more rallies and heightened pressure on the government. All eyes are now on the Constitutional Court.

Whether or not the ruling favours the street opposition, the momentum of public dissent appears to be inching forward. The coming days may determine the future of Paetongtarn’s premiership—and the direction of Thai politics.

Protest leaders vow indefinite rallies demanding Paetongtarn resign amid royal cabinet reshuffle

For now, protest leaders say they are prepared to continue indefinitely. The demand is simple: immediate resignation of the Prime Minister and dissolution of the ruling coalition.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Prime Minister Paetongtarn has submitted her second cabinet for royal approval. Crucially, she is reportedly named as Culture Minister in the new lineup as well as government leader.

After that, if she is suspended in her role as Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will take up the role. Afterwards, should Ms. Paetongtarn be permanently removed, the plan is to have the third Pheu Thai Party Prime Ministerial nominee, Chaikasem Nitisiri, elected as Prime Minister.

Despite reports of ill health, he is reported to be willing to take up the role. Following that, it is expected that Thailand will soon face a general election. The road ahead will be littered with danger points, as in previous Thai political crises.

