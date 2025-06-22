Two drug mules in drug party killed by Thai armed forces on the Myanmar border. 4.8 million pills seized

Two drug mules killed in a firefight with Thai forces near the Myanmar border. Authorities seized 4.8 million methamphetamine pills in one of the largest hauls this year. Officials vow to ramp up patrols and crack down on drug trafficking in northern Thailand’s border regions.

A firefight between the Royal Thai Army’s Chao Tak Army Special Task Force and drug mules in Chiang Rai on Friday night resulted in the deaths of two men attempting to smuggle methamphetamine pills into Thailand. The suspects were part of an armed group of 15 to 20 individuals who had crossed into the kingdom carrying their deadly cargo. Moreover, a recovery operation on Saturday morning led to the discovery of two bodies and the seizure of 4.8 million methamphetamine pills packed in sacks. Following the operation, Maj. Gen. Kittakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, warned that such criminal activities would not be tolerated on Thai soil.

A deadly confrontation erupted between Thai soldiers and a drug trafficking gang near the Thai-Myanmar border. Consequently, two suspected traffickers were shot and killed, and over 4.8 million methamphetamine pills were seized.

The clash took place in the mountainous forests of Thoet Thai Subdistrict, Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province. Notably, the area is a known smuggling route for narcotics from across the border.

According to official reports, the firefight began around 8:30 p.m. on June 20, 2025. Troops from the 1st Cavalry Company, part of the Chao Tak Army Special Task Force, were on routine patrol. They were accompanied by personnel from the Joint Special Operations Unit, code-named ChP.504.

Soldiers spot armed group on well-known drug route, exchange fire during attempted search in dense forest

The soldiers were tasked with intercepting drug trafficking activities under the Narcotics Act. Therefore, the patrol followed the Ban Mong Kao Lang–Ban Pang Mahan route, a well-known trail for drug caravans.

While moving along the rugged path, the soldiers spotted a group of 15 to 20 individuals. The suspects were walking in single file and carrying large backpacks. Some also appeared to be armed with unknown weapons.

Upon identifying the group, the patrol ordered them to stop for a search. However, instead of complying, the suspects opened fire. As a result, a firefight immediately broke out in the dense forest.

The exchange of gunfire lasted for approximately ten minutes. Fortunately, no soldiers were injured. After the gunfight, the armed group fled the scene. They used their knowledge of the terrain to escape into the forest under the cover of darkness.

Additional troops secure area after clash, soldiers find two bodies and a massive stash of methamphetamine

In response, the unit deployed two more task forces to take control of the area. Consequently, the additional forces secured the site to prevent the suspects from returning.

At 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, soldiers returned to inspect the area. There, they found two bodies believed to be members of the drug gang. Around them were 21 large sacks, each modified to conceal drugs.

Upon further inspection, officials discovered that the sacks contained methamphetamine pills. Specifically, 15 sacks held 200,000 pills each, while the remaining six sacks held 300,000 pills each. In total, approximately 4.8 million pills were seized.

This seizure is one of the largest single hauls in the region this year. Therefore, the high volume of pills suggests the operation was part of a larger smuggling network.

Commanders inspect evidence, hand over drugs to police, and call for intensified anti-drug operations on border

Col. Anuwat Panyanant, commander of the Chao Tak Army Special Task Force, led an on-site inspection. He confirmed the contents of the sacks and the identities of the deceased. However, officials have not yet released the names of those killed.

After the inspection, all seized evidence was handed over to Mae Fah Luang Police Station. Authorities there will proceed with the official investigation and handle legal proceedings.

Maj. Gen. Kittakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, issued a formal statement. He praised the soldiers for their bravery and swift action. He also confirmed that no personnel were harmed during the incident.

Furthermore, he ordered all units under the Pha Muang Task Force to increase surveillance in border areas. “We will intensify operations along all known trafficking routes,” he said. “Drug gangs must not be allowed to operate freely in our territory.”

The general also urged communities in border districts to cooperate with authorities. “Local support is crucial,” he added. “Together, we can protect our people from these dangerous substances.”

Public concern rises over use of force amid a surge in drug trafficking along northern border regions

Despite the official success, the incident has stirred public concern. Some relatives of previous deceased have questioned the military’s use of force. They claim the response may have been excessive.

However, military sources insist the soldiers followed all engagement protocols. The suspects allegedly fired first, which triggered the armed response.

In recent months, drug smuggling activity has surged along the Thai-Myanmar border. The region is close to areas in Myanmar known for large-scale meth production. These include areas under the influence of armed ethnic groups and transnational crime syndicates.

Smugglers often use forest paths and remote mountain trails to cross into Thailand. Once inside, the drugs are transported south to urban markets or moved to third countries.

Because of this, Thai authorities have ramped up patrols and intelligence gathering. The Pha Muang Task Force now operates multiple joint patrols daily. These include army, police, and special operations personnel.

Thailand boosts cross-border cooperation and patrols amid continued risks from armed drug convoys

Moreover, the Thai government continues to work with neighbouring countries. As a result, cross-border cooperation has been increased to disrupt drug supply chains at their source.

Nevertheless, the risks to security personnel remain high. Drug convoys are often well-armed and prepared for violence. Nighttime operations, difficult terrain, and weather conditions add to the dangers.

Still, Maj. Gen. Kittakorn reaffirmed his commitment to the mission. “We will not let our guard down,” he stated. “This is about protecting our country and our children from destruction.”

The latest seizure adds to a growing list of drug hauls in northern Thailand. In many cases, soldiers and police have intercepted similar shipments along the same route.

As the war on drugs intensifies in the Golden Triangle region, Thai security forces remain on high alert. Therefore, patrols will continue, and checkpoints will be strengthened in key areas.

Clash in Mae Fah Luang signals ongoing war on drugs and state determination to dismantle trafficking networks

In summary, the clash in Mae Fah Luang is both a warning and a milestone. It highlights the constant threat posed by drug syndicates, but also the determination of the state to fight back.

Authorities now hope that this successful seizure will disrupt one of the region’s major trafficking networks. The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, military leaders continue to urge public vigilance. “If you see something suspicious, report it,” said one official. “Every piece of information helps us stop these criminals.”

As of now, the identities of the deceased smugglers remain under verification. The seized pills will be stored as court evidence and later destroyed under controlled procedures.

This latest incident is a clear signal: Thailand’s northern border remains a battlefield in the drug war. And the fight is far from over.

