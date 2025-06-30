Concern is mounting about the rhetoric at this Saturday’s Bangkok protest rally and escalation plans

Fiery protests at Bangkok’s Victory Monument escalate as leaders vow nonstop fight to topple PM Paetongtarn. Echoing tactics from past crises, fears of chaos rise. Both ruling and opposition parties condemn rhetoric as political turmoil grows ahead of a crucial court ruling.

Concern surged on Sunday after fiery rhetoric at Saturday’s protest at Bangkok’s Victory Monument. Veteran leader Jatuporn Prompan and others vowed to ramp up efforts to topple Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government—fast. Protesters also plan to pressure coalition parties to quit the government altogether. The rally’s tone sparked fierce backlash—not just from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, but from the nation’s biggest opposition, the People’s Party. The protest movement is gearing up for a relentless, drawn-out battle. They’re clearly borrowing tactics from 2006 and 2014—years that ended in chaos and military coups. The kingdom now faces a volatile repeat, with political turmoil threatening to spiral out of control.

Tensions are rising sharply across Thailand. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Over the weekend, crowds gathered in large numbers. Their message has grown louder and their demands more direct.

Meanwhile, both the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the main opposition People’s Party released critical statements on Sunday. They condemned the rhetoric heard at Saturday’s protest rally. According to them, it dangerously resembled calls for military intervention.

Nevertheless, protest leaders remain defiant. Instead of backing down, they have pledged to intensify their campaign. They described the next phase as a continuous occupation. The goal is to pressure the Prime Minister to resign.

Protest leaders vow a sustained occupation campaign to force Prime Minister Paetongtarn to resign soon

Notably, this strategy mirrors tactics used in 2006 and 2014. In both cases, military coups followed prolonged demonstrations. Therefore, many fear history may repeat itself.

Jatuporn Prompan, a key leader and lecturer with the People’s Fusion Group, delivered a fiery speech on Saturday night. He spoke from Victory Monument. His remarks were met with cheers from the crowd.

He warned that these protests are not short-term. In fact, he instructed supporters to prepare for a long-term campout. They were told to bring sneakers, blankets and clothes. They aim to remain until the government steps down.

At the same time, Jatuporn rejected claims of foreign interference. Specifically, he dismissed suggestions that Cambodia was behind the unrest. Instead, he turned his attention to an audio clip involving the Prime Minister.

In the recording, she allegedly voiced her opposition to the 2nd Army Region commander speaking with Cambodian leader Hun Sen. Jatuporn described the act as “unacceptable and disgraceful.” He asked, “Who said the commander was on the opposite side?” Even Cambodians, he claimed, do not trust this Prime Minister.

Jatuporn accuses Prime Minister of betraying sovereignty and highlights alleged audio clip controversy

Consequently, he accused the Prime Minister of betraying national sovereignty. He further blamed her father and Cabinet for creating political divisions. In his view, the Thai people are united. It is only the leadership that has lost touch.

Jatuporn also addressed the return of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. According to him, Thaksin came back pretending to face justice. However, the reality was different. “He got off the plane strong,” Jatuporn said. “But he never saw a prison cell.”

Instead, Thaksin reportedly received special medical treatment in a luxury hospital. “He became mysteriously sick overnight,” Jatuporn noted. “Irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure—same as any inmate. Yet only he got the 14th-floor emergency room.”

Thus, he argued, the Thai justice system favours the elite. Ordinary citizens receive none of these privileges. “This is what inequality looks like,” he added. “It’s not justice—it’s stagecraft.”

Jatuporn claims Thai justice favours elite and exposes inequality with Thaksin’s special hospital treatment

In addition, Jatuporn condemned politicians who betray voters by switching sides. “No matter the party or colour,” he said, “they forget the people once elected.” According to him, the goal is always power, never service.

As a result, he accused coalition parties of being driven by greed. “They share posts and wealth,” he said. “They care little about what Thailand loses—only about what they gain.”

Previously, the Palang Pracharath and Bhumjaithai Parties showed signs of shifting. Today, the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party continues struggling to unify. Yet, these developments have not shifted public sentiment.

Jatuporn warned people not to place faith in any politician. “Trust yourselves,” he urged. “We must be the ones to build a better nation.”

Some critics claimed only 3,000 people attended the rally. Jatuporn dismissed the number. “That’s more than enough,” he said. “You only need a spark to light a fire.”

Moreover, he called the gathering a warning to the government. He urged citizens to get ready for an extended fight. “Pack your bags,” he declared. “We’ll camp out until this government falls.”

Jatuporn warns of extended protests and urges people to trust themselves and prepare for a long fight

Jatuporn also mocked the Prime Minister’s weakness. “Cambodia sends warriors,” he joked. “We send Girl Scouts.” The crowd roared in agreement.

According to him, government officials didn’t even realize their conversations were recorded.

“One day they apologize,” he said. “Next day they deny anything happened.” For this reason, he demanded large-scale reform. He clarified he does not support a military coup. Instead, he called for a “revolution to clean the nation.”

“This isn’t a coup,” he insisted. “It’s a cleansing. A total overhaul.” In his words, reform is not optional anymore—it is urgent.

Meanwhile, protest leader Pichit Chaimongkol voiced similar demands. He heads the group “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty.” He too denied accusations that protests seek military rule.

Protest leaders reject coup claims and demand urgent reform to cleanse the nation without military action

He stressed that the group’s only demand is the Prime Minister’s resignation. In addition, they want coalition parties to exit the government.

Furthermore, Pichit rejected claims from Pheu Thai MPs that protests were illegal or anti-democratic. “This is a legal movement,” he said. “Our mission is to protect national sovereignty.”

He warned politicians to clarify their accusations. “These allegations can discredit our movement,” he cautioned. “They must explain themselves.”

Looking ahead, Pichit said that July 1 would mark the beginning of more aggressive actions. Protesters plan to expand their rally space. They also plan to move closer to Government House.

In preparation, his group is finalizing a formal campaign strategy. “We’re sending letters to each coalition party,” he said. “The Democrat and Chartthaipattana Parties are next.”

Pichit vows to escalate protests legally and expand the rally area closer to Government House on July 1

Earlier, the group submitted a petition to the United Thai Nation Party. Although no formal reply was received, Pichit reported signs of internal shifts within the party.

As the court date nears, the atmosphere is becoming increasingly tense. On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court will decide whether to suspend Prime Minister Paetongtarn. The outcome could severely weaken the government’s position.

If she is suspended, protests may swell rapidly. Even if she survives the ruling, momentum may continue against her. Protest leaders have made it clear: they do not intend to stop.

At the same time, reports suggest the Pheu Thai Party may nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri as a replacement. The 76-year-old legal veteran has long-standing party ties. However, doubts surround his health and ability to lead.

Critics say such a move would not calm protests. On the contrary, it could escalate frustration. Many view Chaikasem as a figure of the old political order.

Constitutional Court ruling looms as government may nominate aged replacement amid rising protest tensions

Moreover, the crisis stems partly from structural problems. The 2017 Constitution, enacted under military rule, is often blamed for the current instability. It creates weak coalition governments and unclear lines of accountability.

Without meaningful reform, many believe future crises are inevitable. Demonstrators, therefore, want more than a leadership change. They demand systemic transformation.

Rising economic hardship adds to the pressure. Inflation continues to squeeze household budgets. At the same time, corruption scandals further erode trust in government.

Citizens feel disillusioned. Indeed, this time, there is disillusionment among the general public about efforts to destabilise the government. Unlike in past years, many are now aware of the damage caused by what was started last Saturday.

Nonetheless, the protesters appear to have assumed political power since Saturday’s rally.

However, a National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) opinion poll on Sunday shows that the majority of voters do not support the conservative agenda. Indeed, the progressive People’s Party emerged as by far the country’s most popular political movement, with 46.08% of voters.

Protesters may lack influence amid deep public disillusionment and strong backing for the People’s Party

That party and leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut are calling for a General Election.

Nonetheless, the protesters now openly suggest that if coalition parties ignore their street demands, it may prove costly. As July 1 approaches, political uncertainty dominates the national conversation.

The government has few good options left. If it ignores the court and protesters, public anger may deepen. If it yields, it risks collapse.

Either way, the coming week could define Thailand’s political direction, perhaps for another decade. Protesters say they will not back down. Leaders like Jatuporn and Pichit are already preparing for the long haul. It could well spell another lost decade for the kingdom.

Ultimately, a key question remains: will change come peacefully from within the political arena or forcefully from the streets? Undoubtedly, this is a protest movement that does not support normal democratic politics despite the ambiguous rhetoric.

Further reading:

Opinion shows Prime Minister Paetongtarn finished with the public. Huge support for the People’s Party

Bangkok protest passes off with no overnight camp. Meanwhile, the PM prepares for July 1st court date

PM Paetongtarn names herself Culture Minister also in new cabinet ahead of Constitutional Court ruling

Hun Sen’s mask falls. Speech on Friday clearly showed deliberate ill will to collapse Thailand’s democracy

Crazed Hun Sen threatens to expose Thaksin before Bangkok street protests as his evil empire is exposed

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s casino plan may be the motive following Hun Sen’s betrayal of the Shinawatra clan

Constitutional Court President admits he’s troubled by the audio clip case against the Prime Minister

July 1st set as date for the Constitutional Court to deal with the case that could see the PM removed

PM Paetongtarn reshuffles the deck on the Titanic in a major cabinet shuffle as her government treads water

Senate petitions the Constitutional Court seeking the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn from office

PM Paetongtarn’s phone call to Hun Sen has plunged Thailand into a political quagmire that spells coup

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pulls her government back from the brink with emotional televised apology

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>