Bhumjaithai Party lays down the gauntlet on weed. Calls for passage of its original 2022 control law

Bhumjaithai Party blasts Pheu Thai for ignoring cannabis chaos and demands urgent passage of their 2022 control law. With pot shops booming and tourists caught smuggling, they say only strong laws can stop recreational weed blighting Thailand’s image and society.

Top Bhumjaithai Party figure slams the Pheu Thai-led government on cannabis. After quitting the coalition this week, Bhumjaithai is widely blamed for unleashing the weed flood that turned Thailand into Southeast Asia’s pot capital. Supachai Jaisamut didn’t hold back. He demanded the urgent passage of his party’s 2022 cannabis control law — a bill killed in a House revolt over the drug’s rampant spread. Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has promised ministerial rules to rein in cannabis by June’s end. But so far, nothing concrete has happened.

A leading member of the Bhumjaithai Party on Sunday openly blamed the Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partners. He said they are responsible for the ongoing problem of widespread recreational cannabis use in Thailand. Moreover, he argued that their neglect has allowed the issue to grow unchecked.

Thailand is currently facing increasing problems. Tourists are often caught smuggling cannabis to foreign countries. At the same time, the number of cannabis shops is rapidly multiplying in major cities. Consequently, public concern is growing louder every day. Many people worry about the impact of easy cannabis access on communities.

In May, Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin promised to regulate cannabis by the end of June. According to his plan, all buyers would need a doctor’s or approved medical practitioner’s certificate. Furthermore, the quantity any person could purchase would be strictly limited.

Pheu Thai plans to regulate cannabis through ministerial rules under herbal and traditional medicine laws

At length, the Pheu Thai Party now plans to achieve this control over cannabis through ministerial regulations. These regulations fall under the Herbs Act and the Thai Traditional Medicine Act. Therefore, no new legislation is required. As a result, recreational use would be made illegal by ministerial order.

Mr. Supachai Jaisamut, a senior member of Bhumjaithai, criticized this approach on Sunday. He said it was insufficient to address the problem properly. Instead, he pointed to a Cannabis Control Act his party introduced in 2022. This bill was discussed in the House of Representatives but never passed.

At the time, lawmakers expressed serious concerns about cannabis’s negative effects on society. However, political opposition from the Democrat and Pheu Thai parties blocked the bill. Moreover, the bill’s progress ended when the House was dissolved by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Since then, successive governments have used minor herbal and traditional medicine laws. These laws mainly aim to regulate cannabis use in public places. However, these small measures have failed to stop recreational cannabis smoking from becoming a public nuisance.

Bhumjaithai firmly opposes recreational cannabis use and demands passage of 2022 cannabis control law

Mr. Supachai emphasized that his party strongly opposes recreational cannabis use. Consequently, they demand that their original Cannabis Control Act be passed without delay. If this is impossible, they ask for at least a smaller law to control harmful effects.

Since 2019, the Bhumjaithai Party has clearly supported cannabis only for medical and health purposes. Additionally, in 2021, parliament voted to remove cannabis from the narcotics list. This vote included support from Pheu Thai Party members.

Because of the need for clear rules, Bhumjaithai proposed the Cannabis and Hemp Act. The House formed a committee to review it, and the bill was ready for a second reading. However, political fights and the House’s dissolution stopped the bill completely.

Despite this setback, the Bhumjaithai Party still insists on a specific cannabis law. They submitted the Cannabis and Hemp Act draft to the current parliament. Yet, so far, the draft has not been placed on the agenda.

Public Health Ministry’s draft bill similar to Bhumjaithai’s cannabis law stalls, leaving regulation fragmented

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has drafted a similar bill and sent it to the Cabinet. Nevertheless, this bill has also stalled. To date, there has been no significant progress.

Due to the lack of a specific law, the Ministry relies on existing legal powers. For example, it issues licenses for herbal shops through the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration controls cannabis products as food and drugs.

However, many people violate these regulations. Illegal cannabis shops have multiplied across cities and towns. This rapid expansion causes serious problems in communities nationwide.

The Bhumjaithai Party supports arresting those who break the law. They blame the Ministry of Public Health for failing to prevent illegal shops. In fact, the Ministry has issued many licenses, which some have exploited. Consequently, cannabis shops now appear on nearly every city street corner.

Bhumjaithai demands urgent law enforcement and a faster cannabis bill process to end illegal recreational use

Mr. Supachai called for strict enforcement against shops violating the law. These shops ignore the party’s goal of restricting cannabis to medical use only. Therefore, he urged the Ministry to speed up sending the cannabis bill to the Cabinet. He wants the Cabinet to quickly forward it to parliament for urgent debate.

Since the Srettha Thavisin government through the Paethongtarn government, the Ministry of Public Health has been controlled by the Pheu Thai Party. Thus, the Bhumjaithai Party questions why the Ministry neglected the cannabis issue for so long.

The government did nothing to control recreational cannabis sales until the problem worsened. Now, Pheu Thai says it will act quickly by arresting offenders and enforcing regulations.

Thailand legalized medical and industrial cannabis in 2022. This move removed cannabis from the narcotics list. The goal was to boost the economy and improve healthcare options.

Lack of clear rules on recreational cannabis leads to rapid shop growth and rising public health concerns

However, the law left recreational use unregulated. As a result, recreational use has increased, especially among tourists and young people.

Cannabis shops opened rapidly in cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Many openly sell cannabis without clear legal rules. Consequently, public complaints and health concerns have risen sharply.

Moreover, tourists have been arrested for smuggling cannabis abroad. Authorities warn that uncontrolled recreational use damages Thailand’s image as a safe tourist destination.

The government now faces pressure to create clear and enforceable rules. It must protect public health while supporting business and innovation.

The cannabis issue has become a political battle. The Bhumjaithai Party blames Pheu Thai for ignoring needed regulation.

Parliament remains divided on cannabis laws as illegal sales and smuggling worsen across Thailand

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai has promised an imminent resolution. This would limit shops to selling medical cannabis. This comes despite opposition from the industry, who say harsh regulation will hurt businesses.

Some groups push for relaxed laws on recreational cannabis. Others warn of risks to health, youth and law enforcement.

Because Parliament — and indeed the Cabinet — has remained divided on this issue since 2022, cannabis laws have stalled. Illegal sales, smuggling, and public problems continue to rise. The new political reality may now offer a window for decisive action.

The Bhumjaithai Party insists that their Cannabis Control Act be passed soon. They now insist they want cannabis only for medical use. Illegal recreational use must end immediately.

Pheu Thai, which controls the Ministry of Public Health, faces criticism for slow action. Without strong laws, cannabis problems will only get worse.

Therefore, Thailand urgently needs clear, enforceable cannabis laws or regulations. The key here is police action. Otherwise, social and health problems from misuse will increase rapidly. The government must act fast to protect the public and the country’s reputation.

Further reading:

Cannabis ghost back to life after finishing quest to Chiang Mai. Piya reclaimed his life from the drug

Another UK tourist couple arrested with a £1 million haul of cannabis after their holiday in Thailand. Pot crackdown plan

Cannabis regulatory regime expected in June ending pot free for all with medical certification needed to buy the drug

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Because of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists previously paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police. Europe and London presently targeted

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to further plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>