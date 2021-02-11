Panel headed by former permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, Chanchao Chaiyanukit, also suggests that there may be 200 illegal gambling dens in Thailand including 47 in Bangkok. He calls for tighter coordination between agencies tasked with enforcing the law and further investigation into 10 senior police officers and officials who he found to have facilitated the illegal operations with up to ฿100 million in circulation.

Police moved on Thursday to arrest the gambling kingpin at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Rayong in December as a government-ordered panel of enquiry reports on illegal gambling in the kingdom focusing on its links to corrupt police and officials.

Thai police arrested the boss of two major illegal gambling operations in Rayong which were shut down in December last after they were found to be at the centre of a major cluster of Covid-19 infection which eventually shut down the entire province and neighbouring Chonburi as the disease spread there in cases also linked to illegal betting dens.

On Thursday morning, officers from the Crime Suppression Division moved in with a warrant to detain Mr Somchai Jutikitdet also known as Longjoo Somchai after he was identified as the man behind the gambling network.

Arrest comes as panel files report with the PM

The arrest of Mr Somchai comes after a panel of enquiry established by Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha in January was given 30 days to report on the activities of gambling dens and the suspected involvement of police officers and officials.

Police chief removed up to a dozen officers

In January, the National Police Commissioner General Suwat Jang­yod­suk, pursuing a zero-tolerance policy, had over a dozen officers removed from their positions.

These included the police chiefs of both Rayong and Chonburi provinces as well as senior officers in Bangkok where this network of gambling dens extended into underworld criminality.

Security guard at Rayong den died of Covid-19

The severity of the outbreak at the large gambling dens in Rayong can be seen from the fact that a 45-year-old security guard at one venue operated by Mr Somchai, died during the crackdown after being diagnosed with the virus.

The man with a history of diabetes, lost consciousness as friends frantically ferried him to hospital when he complained he could not breathe only hours after being told he had the disease.

Government determined to root out corruption

The panel was set up by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam at the PM’s request after he was forced to deny he was in any way linked with illegal gambling operations and expressed his abhorrence at officials who are corrupted to break the law.

‘We need to get rid of the bad eggs and unscrupulous state officials. The government will be right behind the efforts to root them out,’ Prime Minister Prayut said in early January.

Taken in for questioning at Provincial Police Region 2 headquarters, joined by General Suwat

After his arrest on Thursday, Mr Somchai was taken to the headquarters of Provincial Police Region 2 where the investigation team was joined by the National Police Commissioner, General Suwat Jang­yod­suk, in interviewing the gambling boss.

It is understood the fact-finding government panel identified him as directly involved in the management of the two major gambling sites in Rayong.

These have now been demolished on orders from local officials.

Former Ministry of Justice official led the probe

The government panel was led by Chanchao Chaiyanukit, the former permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice.

His investigation concluded that 10 senior police officers and officials were linked with the clandestine operation of casinos in Rayong, Chonburi and Bangkok.

The locations in Rayong had been raided by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and local officials in the province when they were closed in December leading to questions being asked of the local police chief.

Mr Chanchao’s report, which was officially due by February 12th, revealed that the casino operations had ฿100 million in circulation between them at any time.

Money laundering probes to follow with an estimate of up to 200 illegal gambling dens

He told the media that anti-money laundering provisions will be used against all those linked with the gambling dens.

He also suggested they will be arrested and further investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission who will particularly focus on corruption within government agencies and among senior officials.

Mr Chanchao estimated that there were 200 illegal gambling dens in the country and at least 47 in the Bangkok area.

He said this was only possible through lax police enforcement of the law and money laundering measures as well as a lack of coordination between government agencies.

Further reading:

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Activist: more gambling dens in Rayong, 45-year-old security man tested on Sunday dies on Monday

Thailand faces its darkest hour against Covid-19 virus as vaccinations due to begin in March

Covid-19 situation worsens as local infections now spread to 38 provinces with more red zones on the map

Prime Minister warns employers and bent officials over illegal migrant workers but calls for calm for now

Samut Sakhon flare-up spreads to other provinces but will be brought under control say top officials

Covid 19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon sees province placed under lockdown measures by local officials

Luxury party hotel in Myanmar’s Shan State is the epicentre of Thailand’s current Covid 19 outbreak

Minister Anutin attacks infected Thai women whose actions set back plans to reopen the kingdom’s borders

Myanmar border on alert after shock local Covid positive test on Friday is linked to local smuggling trade

Thai army strengthens security along the Burmese border to defend against super infectious strain of Covid 19

Man visiting from Laos had TB, not Covid 19 as Udon Thani governor confirms no trace of Covid 19 virus

Top doc wants a halt to all foreigners entering Thailand again warning of a 2nd virus breakout due to the influx

Broken-hearted Swede fears history will repeat itself as shock parting left him stranded in Laos for 4 months

92% of suicides due to the virus are among the self-employed according to expert research group in academia

Foreigners arriving in Thailand in now increasing numbers targeted by a fake news campaign online

Visa amnesty agreed as emergency decree is linked to the controlled entry of Thais and Foreigners

Homeless people sheltering in closed Pattaya beer bars – Pattaya News report

Doors closed to a European diplomat who came from the airport to a Bangkok condo building after flight

Entry for privileged groups tightened up as flack swirls over Egyptian military’s flying visit to Rayong

Mystery Egyptian military flight revealed as exposing Thailand to the Covid 19 virus in Rayong

Agony for stranded western foreigners as ‘Fast-track’ Chinese charter flight jets in from Shanghai

Move to prevent a tourism wipeout as minister pushes 3 phase plan especially targeting Chinese tourists

IATA calls on countries like Thailand to think again over quarantine schemes and travel curbs costing jobs

Only 2,000 foreigners have yet registered to be reunited with love ones as tourism to also reopen

Key ministries met on Sunday to discuss access by foreigners to the kingdom and a tourism relaunch

Thai public says No to foreign tourism and also predicts 1 to 2 years for travel to return to normal

Only hope for foreigners locked out of Thailand as easing continues with strict controls on entry

Ministers suggest an easing of the travel ban for some tourists but a continued state of emergency

Thailand plans to prioritise Asian countries in its search for safe Covid 19 ‘tourism bubble’ partners

Australian envoy says his embassy and others continue to work on helping stranded foreigners get home

Access to Thailand opening up. It will be cautious, quite expensive with tight regulation and ministry controls

Thai security chief suggests a full reopening of the kingdom to international flights from July 1st

New normal for foreigners seeking access to Thailand even after flights resume if virus persists as a factor

Growing concern and frustration among a large number of expats cut off from their families in Thailand

Australian man’s heartbreak cut off from his Thai wife – begs to be included on repatriation flights

Thailand extends ban on inbound flights until July 1st at the earliest – blow to foreigners and tourism

Spouses of Thai wives down under denied access to limited repatriation flights from Australia this week

Australian retiree is spending his own pension money on supporting the poor during the crisis in Chiang Mai