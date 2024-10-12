asian-and-western-expats-arrested-in-pattaya-wednesday-night-after-covert-poker-school-is-raided

Pattaya Poker Bust. Police raid a covert poker game and arrest nine expats, including three South Koreans. The illegal gathering in Nong Prue landed them in Pattaya City Police Station facing potentially serious charges depending on evidence and police discretion.

Western and Asian expats attending a private illegal poker game in Nong Prue, Pattaya, were interrupted on Wednesday night when police entered their surroundings. Nine expats, including three South Koreans, were taken to Pattaya City Police Station. They face criminal charges for gambling and possibly other offences.

Pattaya City Police, in cooperation with Bang Lamung District officials, arrested a group of foreign nationals involved in an illegal poker game. The raid took place late Wednesday night at a residence in the Nongprue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. It followed reports from residents who had observed the group gathering regularly at a house on Land Office Soi to play poker.

Police Colonel Nawin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, revealed the details of the operation on October 10, explaining how police staked out the location before making their move

Officers waited until someone opened the door to enter the premises, which allowed them to storm the house.

Officers find expats unaware of police raid, arrest nine players and dealer during operation

Inside, they found a group of expats, both Western and Asian, deep into their poker game, completely unaware of the impending raid.

A total of nine foreign nationals, alongside one Thai dealer and one Thai housekeeper, were arrested at the scene. The players arrested included a mix of retirees living in Thailand, consisting of three South Koreans, two Americans, two Australians, one Russian, and one British national.

Additionally, a Thai individual was present, acting as the dealer for the poker game. The police seized various items as evidence, including tables and chairs used for gambling, chips representing cash, 37 decks of cards, and a sum of money.

Suspects face illegal gambling charges, penalties include prison time and fines. Questioned by Pattaya Police

Once arrested, all suspects were taken into custody and transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning. Many were dressed casually in short pants, with at least one carrying a backpack.

The group presently faces charges of participating in illegal gambling, specifically for engaging in poker games without proper authorisation.

Under Thai law, illegal gambling carries a potential penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to ฿5,000, or both. Poker has long been a controversial issue in Thailand, where gambling laws are strict.

With only a few exceptions, such as government-sponsored lotteries and betting on certain horse races, most forms of gambling are illegal under the Gambling Act of 1935.

This includes poker, which is often played in underground circles across the country.

Furthermore, as police certainly discovered more than 120 playing cards on the premises, they may face charges under the 1943 Playing Cards Act. In short, this can see offenders face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Police may resolve matters quickly. However, poker’s illegal status remains contentious across Thai society

Nonetheless, it is likely police will dispose of the matter as quickly and conveniently as possible. Of course, this depends on the circumstances and discretion available.

The legality of poker has been debated in Thai society for years. While some argue that poker is more of a skill-based game than pure gambling, it remains on the list of prohibited activities.

The current case adds fuel to the ongoing debate about whether certain types of gambling should be legalised in Thailand.

Certainly, even if large casinos where poker is played are legalised, such games as that unearthed this week will remain proscribed. In particular, given the reported ฿1 billion per annum fee that licensees will be expected to pay for their respective areas.

Royal Thai Police continue to oppose gambling and see it as a driver of crime causing mayhem and misery

In particular, the Royal Thai Police at this time remains opposed to gambling. In short, the police force sees it as a factor driving crime. There are regular cases where gambling debts incurred can lead to crimes of desperation.

Indeed it is quite common for such cases to end in murder or suicide. In particular when combined with alcohol abuse.

In addition, it is known to attract criminal types as well as being a conduit for money laundering.

However, this Wednesday night’s raid appeared to target an expat retirees function devoted to poker. Certainly, it was similar to a raid by Pattaya police in April 2016 when British retirees were taken into custody for playing bridge in the resort city notorious for its sinful nightlife.

Crackdown on illegal gambling operations continues as authorities remain vigilant in Chonburi

Certainly, gambling dens have been a particular target in recent years in Chonburi Province.

It follows a crackdown in 2020 on a sprawling property and gambling empire operated by Mr. Somchai Jutikitdet.

Indeed, a part of that investigation over ฿880 million in assets was seized. Since then, police in the eastern provinces have been circumspect about illegal gambling dens in areas under their command.

