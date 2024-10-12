Obama blasts Trump, criticises Black male voters supporting him, and urges them to back Harris. As polls tighten in key swing states, he emphasises the importance of voter turnout, especially among Black men, to counter Trump’s rising momentum in the 2024 race.

As polls tighten with former President Donald Trump gaining momentum, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris this week called on President Barack Obama to assist her campaign. Certainly, the former president, who served two terms, came out with guns blazing. On Thursday, October 10, he tore into Trump, calling him a ‘bumbling billionaire.’ Afterwards, he turned to Black men. In a scathing rebuke, he said he would not accept excuses for their lack of support for a woman seeking the Oval Office.

Former President Barack Obama has expressed dismay over the growing support for Donald Trump among Black men.

He called this trend “not acceptable.” Obama made these remarks while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris. In truth, he suggested that discomfort with a female candidate may be contributing to this shift.

His concerns reflect worries about the lower-than-expected voter turnout from Black communities as the 2024 presidential race nears its conclusion.

Obama’s comments came during an unannounced visit to a Harris campaign office in Pennsylvania. This state is crucial in the election. He noted that voter turnout among Black communities was lower than what he observed in his own campaigns. “The issue is more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama said, referring to Black men.

Obama calls out Black male voters for supporting Trump and urges them to reconsider backing Harris

Support for Trump, whom Obama accused of demeaning women, was simply “not acceptable,” he emphasised. Obama directly addressed Black men supporting Trump. “You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses,” he said. “I’ve got a problem with that.”

Obama, the first African-American president, voiced frustration over the reluctance to support Harris. He suggested that this hesitancy might stem from discomfort with having a woman, especially a woman of color, as president.

“Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time,” Obama stated, praising their role in movements for racial justice. He continued by saying, “When we get in trouble, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.”

Obama also criticised those who support Trump. He implied that some men believe denigrating women is a show of strength. “Now, you’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you. You think that’s a sign of strength? That’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable,” Obama said.

Trump’s appeal to working-class Black men in battleground states challenges Harris’s support base

Obama’s comments come as Harris and Trump battle for undecided voters in one of the closest races in decades. Trump has made significant inroads with a segment of the Black male electorate.

His appeal has particularly resonated in battleground states like Georgia, where his message to working-class voters has gained traction.

On the other hand, Harris has solid support among female voters, especially women of colour. Polls show that women, particularly from minority communities, form a crucial base of support for Harris. However, recent surveys show that Black men’s enthusiasm for Harris falls short of the levels that President Joe Biden achieved in 2020.

Obama aims to energise Black male voters for Harris in key swing states as Election Day nears

Obama’s remarks represent a major effort to energise Harris’s candidacy in the final weeks of the campaign. With less than a month to go before Election Day, Harris and her team are working hard to energise key voting blocs. Obama remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party. His communication skills are unmatched.

His decision to directly address Black men highlights the significance of their vote in swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan. Obama’s blunt language may help Harris win over this key demographic, which could play a decisive role in the election.

Obama’s support for Harris comes as no surprise. Harris was an early backer of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He has supported her throughout her political career. His involvement now reflects the importance of high voter turnout among Black communities for Harris’s chances of winning the White House.

Harris faces lower-than-expected Black male support, creating a challenge in her path to the White House

Harris, the daughter of a Black father and an Indian-American mother, would make history as the first female U.S. president. Despite her unique position, recent polls show her support among Black voters falling off. Trump’s campaign has been targeting Harris’s authenticity as a Black candidate.

In addition, support for right-wing politics is rising among the wider Black community. In short, the message that their support is taken for granted by a more progressive Democratic Party is rising. Many Black voters are conservative when it comes to social issues.

Harris’s path to victory relies heavily on turnout from key demographic groups. These include women and voters of colour.

However, the declining enthusiasm among Black men has emerged as a potential obstacle. Obama’s sharp critique of Trump’s appeal to Black men reflects growing concerns within the Democratic Party. They know they can’t afford to lose support from this vital voting group.

Both campaigns target undecided voters in battleground states as Trump gains momentum over Harris

Recent polls show a close race between Harris and Trump in seven key swing states. These states will likely determine the election’s outcome. As Election Day approaches, both campaigns are trying to sway undecided voters in these battlegrounds. Small shifts in turnout could decide the election.

Recent polls show Trump gaining on Harris, particularly in the seven battleground states that matter most. Harris is leading by just one point in Pennsylvania and is slightly behind in Georgia. The momentum is currently on Trump’s side. The government’s response to Hurricane Helene has also impacted Harris’s popularity.

Although Democrats have dismissed much of the criticism as disinformation, voters remain sceptical. Even last-minute interventions from figures like Obama may not be enough to overcome the rising apathy toward progressive policies. This issue is particularly significant among young male voters in this election.

