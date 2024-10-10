A jealous husband in Bangkok brutally murdered his wife in her car, leaving witnesses confused, thinking the attack was part of a film set. The killer, armed with a knife and crossbow, hid in the car before ambushing her near her alleged lover’s rendezvous.

A jealous husband on Tuesday butchered his wife to death after hiding in her car as she went to a rendezvous with her lover. The shocking incident took place in the Thawi Watthana District in the northwest of the capital. The 42-year-old killer brought with him a knife attached to his wrist with elastic bands and a crossbow. During the frenzy in which the woman died, locals and witnesses reported to police they were confused as the outrage occurred at the same time a film crew was shooting a movie around the corner.

Locals and witnesses to a brutal murder in the northwestern area of Bangkok’s metropolis on Tuesday were unsure if what they saw was real or part of a film set.

At the same time, a 42-year-old husband, crazed with jealousy, was butchering his wife to death. Mr. Nattapol had previously climbed into the boot of his wife’s Toyota Vios car.

The husband suspected his wife, a local bus driver, was having an affair. This was confirmed by witnesses who said that 36-year-old Ms. Chonthicha was a regular visitor to a restaurant adjacent to the cul-de-sac where she met her end on Tuesday.

Police arrive to find the woman stabbed to death with the husband fatally shooting himself with a crossbow

The woman drove the Route 12 bus, which ran between Sanam Chai and the Cultural Center. She was last seen at the restaurant at noon on Monday, October 7, the day before the murder.

Police, led by Lieutenant Pipatchai Panpim from Thammasala Police Station, responded to the scene, located in the Thawi Watthana District of the capital.

The left-hand side door of the car was open, and the arms of the slain woman were hanging out. She was found lying face-up in the thrown-back seat, in a pool of blood.

Next to her was the still body of her husband, found with a crossbow on his lap. Police revealed that he had shot himself in the head with the crossbow.

The man also had a small knife fastened to his hand with elastic bands. This was certainly the murder weapon used on his wife. Forensic officers later confirmed that she died from no fewer than 20 stab wounds.

Husband’s public attack shocks witnesses who initially thought it was part of a nearby film crew’s project

In a frenzy, the husband had screamed at onlookers not to interfere, accusing his wife of having a rendezvous with her lover as he furiously took her life.

One witness to the murder, Ms. Ratchanee Chotikam, told police she saw the old car drive into the alleyway. After that, the car appeared to be out of control, reversing and hitting sidewalls with erratic movements.

Then Ms. Ratchanee heard the screams of the murdered woman. She told police the sound was haunting. The situation was made all the more surreal as a film crew was shooting nearby.

In addition, she confirmed that the young woman was a regular at the restaurant. She was invariably in the company of a younger man with a fair complexion.

Certainly, locals and witnesses were unsure whether the grisly murder was part of the film set. Meanwhile, police officers and a crew from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation gave the man first aid.

When the man regained consciousness, he told a shocking story. He had resolved to take his wife’s life, convinced she was having an affair with a younger man.

Therefore, he took a knife and crossbow and concealed himself in the boot of his wife’s car. Afterwards, he emerged from the back of the car to attack his wife when she neared the alleyway of the restaurant to rendezvous with her lover.

