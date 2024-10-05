Brit, high on cannabis, arrested in Pattaya for nighttime invasion and visa overstay. Held for deportation at notorious Thai detention centre after 120-day visa lapse. Charges of property damage add to his legal woes as he awaits trial and deportation.

A UK man is being held at NongPrue Police Station in Pattaya, facing nighttime invasion, property damage, and visa overstay charges. The 28-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday evening by a Chonburi Immigration Bureau officer on foot of a Provincial Court warrant and on suspicion of overstaying his visa. The Brit was high on cannabis as he attempted to evade arrest.

A Chonburi Immigration Bureau officer on Thursday arrested a UK national on Pattaya’s Second Road. The 28-year-old, Mr. Songhuek Pittrak Davis, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court.

Mr. Davis is charged with a nighttime invasion of a home in Nong Prue, a serious offence under Thai law. Additionally, he has overstayed his visa by 120 days. Besides the criminal charges, Mr. Davis faces detention at the notorious Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) before his eventual deportation to the UK.

Deportation process can drag on for months with offenders required to cover expensive direct flights home

Cases like these often take months to resolve. For instance, offenders are required to cover the full costs of their deportation. Only direct flights with tickets purchased from airlines operating out of Bangkok are accepted by authorities.

At length, Police revealed that Mr. Davis was arrested after a tip-off. The young man, dressed in grey shorts and a black T-shirt, attempted to evade arrest. However, officers pursuing him had little difficulty as he was under the influence of marijuana.

Before the police received the tip-off, Mr. Davis had been hiding following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

When detained, Mr. Davis appeared to be under the influence of marijuana and was found with a quantity of the drug. While personal cannabis use is legal in Thailand, it is still subject to certain restrictions.

Brit denies charges despite Immigration Bureau database evidence proving he overstayed his visa by 120 days

Meanwhile, when taken into custody, Mr. Davis denied all charges. Even including overstaying his visa. However, this was quickly proven false by officers with access to the immigration bureau’s national database.

He was later transferred to NongPrue Police Station, where police are prosecuting him for the nighttime invasion charge and an additional count of property damage. Afterwards, when these charges are legally resolved, Mr. Davis will be transferred to Bangkok to await deportation.

