Death bus firm under fire as officials raid secret garage, uncover illegal gas tanks. Driver denied bail after 23 perish in Tuesday’s inferno. Ongoing investigation reveals unsafe modifications. Transport department orders review of 13,246 buses amid school trip ban.

On Wednesday, the driver of the tour bus in which 23 people perished on Tuesday was refused bail before Thanyaburi Provincial Court. Indeed, this investigation unfolded after the boss of the tour bus firm, which owned the vehicle fleet, faced intense questioning at Khu Khot Police Station in Pathum Thani Province. However, the case against the owner of the bus firm was strengthened on Thursday when transport officials raided a garage in Korat. The five remaining buses in the tour fleet were in the process of being secretly reconfigured. Officials discovered that the buses, along with the bus that exploded, had been using unsafe and illegal gas tanks to power them. Certainly, the Director-General of the Department of Land Transport on Thursday described what was discovered as an attempt to conceal wrongdoing.

On Thursday, officials from the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Transport Office swooped on a garage in Korat. They discovered five buses from the fleet at the centre of last Tuesday’s horrific inferno, which left 20 schoolchildren and 3 teachers dead.

Previously, the owner of the five buses, which together with the burned-out bus from Tuesday made up a six-bus fleet, had promised to deliver the buses for inspection in Lopburi.

However, the buses never showed up. Wary officials immediately tracked down the vehicles using GPS coordinates.

Officials discovered illegal gas tanks while inspecting seized buses in an ongoing criminal investigation

When the buses were discovered, it was found that efforts were being made to remove illegal gas cylinder tanks. The criminal investigation of the bus, which exploded, is being directed by investigators at Khu Khot Police Station in Pathum Thani Province.

Investigators believe the gas tanks on the overweight bus were leaking before the explosion last Tuesday. However, they are not yet certain what caused the explosion.

Nevertheless, on Thursday afternoon, the five buses seized were in the process of having extra gas cylinders removed. It is understood that all six buses were illegally fitted with eleven gas cylinders instead of the six that had been legally certified by the Department of Land and Transport.

Deadly accident bus found to be operating illegally with uncertified and unsafe gas system which was leaking

In addition, the 50-year-old bus involved in the deadly accident was found to have been operating illegally when the shocking tragedy occurred. The gas system used to power the bus was neither certified nor approved by the Land Transport Authority.

The buses were owned and operated by a company called the Shinbut Tour Company Ltd. At the same time, the buses had been specifically engineered by an entity called Shinbut Engineering (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

On Wednesday, the owner of the bus, Mr. Songwit Shinbut, was summoned by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kanthasak Kongprasit, the lead investigating officer at Khu Khot Police Station.

Mr. Songwit arrived for a 4 PM appointment and emerged after enduring over three hours of intensive questioning. He declined to comment but stated that he would attend the funeral of the victims. He also committed himself and his company to providing compensation to the families.

Bus driver later surrendered to authorities. He was denied bail as investigation into the tragedy deepens

Meanwhile, the driver of the ill-fated bus, Mr. Saman Chanbut, appeared on Wednesday before Thanyaburi Provincial Court. The 48-year-old surrendered to police on Tuesday, hours after fleeing the scene of the disaster.

He was brought before the court by officers of Khu Khot Police Station, and subsequently denied bail.

Since being taken into custody on Tuesday, he has been held for questioning and his own protection.

On Thursday evening, Mr. Chirut Wisanjit, the Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, briefed the media. He confirmed that officials had discovered the five buses being secretly reconfigured. Efforts were being made to remove the illegal gas cylinders.

Officials say illegal changes to seized tour buses aimed at concealing wrongdoing at the heart of the tragedy

Officials believe that what was taking place was an intentional effort to cover up wrongdoing. The unauthorised modifications to the tour buses made them both illegal and unsafe.

The top official explained that the modifications made the buses overweight and more prone to developing gas leaks. The information discovered on Thursday will be sent to investigators to assist with legal action against the owner of the bus and all those involved.

After Thursday’s find, the five tour buses were seized on the spot by authorities.

Transport Department orders review of 13,246 buses as school trips are presently banned after the tragedy

Furthermore, the Department of Land Transport is ordering a full review of all tour buses in this category. This will mean that 13,246 public buses operating both full-time and part-time must be inspected. All these vehicles use a CNG fuel system for power.

At the same time, the Minister of Education has ordered a blanket ban on all school field trips in Thailand. Officials are now reviewing the safety of school trips as well as revising protocols.

There is a particular focus on the use of gas-powered buses. Tuesday’s incident was not the first such occurrence, although it may well have been the most tragic.

Thailand remains in a state of shock from the loss of life on Tuesday. The deaths of the teachers and students, including kindergartners from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani Province, demands accountability and justice.

