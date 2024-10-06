Jatuporn Prompan launches a fierce crusade against Thaksin Shinawatra, predicting the collapse of Paetongtarn’s government. He slams corruption and land sales while urging public resistance and warning of mass protests. Political storm brews in Thailand.

Former street protest leader Jatuporn Prompan on Sunday made a worrying prediction about the future of the new government. The well-known and controversial Redshirt leader made clear his implacable opposition to Thaksin Shinawatra and his family on his 59th birthday. Speaking on Peace TV in Bangkok, he said the corrupt government’s days were numbered. Jatuporn warned about the Alpine Golf Club scandal in Prachuap Khiri Khan and the government’s plans to extend 99-year leases to foreigners. Significantly, the firebrand paid oblique tribute to someone who had given their blessings to his new political crusade.

On Sunday, Jatuporn Prompan, former leader of the United Front of Democracy, spoke on Peace TV in Bangkok. The former United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) leader attacked the current government, particularly focusing on Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter, the Prime Minister.

He predicted the imminent demise of Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government. Mr. Jatuporn urged the public to rise against Thailand’s current government.

He delivered a passionate speech at an event organised by the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), making it clear that he rejected any cooperation or assistance from embattled Palang Pracharat Party leader Prawit Wongsuwan.

Jatuporn predicts imminent government downfall, warns of scandals and rising public dissatisfaction

Jatuporn predicted that this administration would soon be ousted due to public dissatisfaction. He also presented a list of scandals linked to the current government. In effect, Mr. Jatuporn was laying down political time bombs. Historically, street protests in Thailand have begun this way. Some of these scandals, if they flare up, can be harnessed against the government, particularly if the protest movement gathers steam.

Certainly, on Sunday, Mr. Jatuporn’s efforts were dismissed by Dr. Chatchai Tantisiri, MP for the Pheu Thai Party (PTP). Dr. Chatchai was responding to the growing outcry from southern locals about the absence of General Pisal Wattanawongkiri, a Pheu Thai MP who has left the country. General Pisal is the subject of an arrest warrant issued last Tuesday on charges for which the Statute of Limitations expires on October 25, 2024. In short, they relate to charges of premeditated murder over the Tak Bai massacre. A Pheu Thai MP and former army commander in the South is out of the country, safe from an arrest warrant. Undoubtedly, this is fodder that can be used to fuel opposition to the Paetongtarn Shinawatra-led government in the South.

Jatuporn highlights Shinawatra family land scandal, predicts government collapse due to past karma

A key issue Jatuporn referenced was the controversial sale of land tied to the Shinawatra family. Specifically, he mentioned the Alpine Golf and Sports Club, which has been linked to financial scandals involving monastery land sales. This golf course, he said, symbolised the corrupt legacy of the Shinawatra family.

Jatuporn boldly predicted the government’s downfall within days. He claimed it wouldn’t be due to protests but rather their “past karma.” The Alpine Golf and Sports Club, he argued, would serve as a reminder of the family’s involvement in corruption. According to Jatuporn, this would lead to Paetongtarn’s government crumbling from within.

Speculation has swirled about Jatuporn possibly allying with Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party. However, Jatuporn firmly denied this. He emphasised that he had not met with Prawit, but if the situation worsened, he would confront the military leader directly. “I am standing opposite Thaksin and will always be opposite,” Jatuporn declared, making it clear he had no intention of reconciling with Thaksin.

Jatuporn criticises government policies, condemns land sales and casino development as threats to the nation

However, Mr. Jatuporn additionally hinted at a supporter he highly respects and who has blessed the current political campaign. He suggested he warmly welcomed this on his birthday.

Jatuporn criticised several of the government’s policies, including the legalisation of gambling. In particular, he raised concerns about the possibility of up to nine legalised casinos nationwide. Furthermore, he voiced opposition to the sale of land to foreigners for 99 years and the development of a Land Bridge project.

Significantly, he warned people in the South about a 99-year lease covering 300,000 rai of land with water access in the Pacific, Gulf of Thailand, and Andaman Sea. Certainly, this may allude to any plan to lease the land to a foreign company, especially one controlled by a foreign government.

He condemned these initiatives as “selling out the country.” According to Jatuporn, implementing such policies would lead to massive protests. “If you build a casino or allow land sales to foreigners, you will face the people,” Jatuporn warned. He argued that these policies primarily served the interests of the wealthy, not the nation. He urged the public to stand against them.

Nitithorn Lamluea warns of elite control, urges public unity to reclaim Thailand from politics and the military

Mr. Nitithorn Lamluea, leader of the People’s Fusion Group, also spoke at the event. Nitithorn criticised the close ties between politicians, military leaders, and capitalists. In brief, he accused them of dividing resources for personal gain. At the same time, he warned that Thailand was stuck in a cycle of corrupt politicians and military coups. The only solution, Nitithorn said, was for the people to unite and demand real change.

“We must put Thailand first,” Nitithorn declared. “The people are the only ones.”

Notably, Jatuporn accepted that according to political polls, both the Pheu Thai Party and the People’s Party retain decisive public support. At this time, like all other street protest movements, it is not entirely clear what specifically Mr. Jatuporn and Mr. Nitithorn want. Previously, such protests have led to anarchy and coup d’états.

Potential military takeover envoironment feared with perceived unrest and disillusionment with political elite

Analysts have long considered such activities as precursors to a military takeover. In brief, they undermine faith in politics and the democratic process in parliament, hence the danger of this situation.

Nitithorn expressed deep disillusionment with Thailand’s political landscape. He pointed out that even new political parties have failed to bring about meaningful change. According to him, the political elite would continue to dominate the system, regardless of elections or party platforms.

He stressed that the country needed to move beyond its current corrupt political framework. Nitithorn emphasised that people, not politicians, should lead the nation’s path forward. He was sceptical that any party or military faction could act in the best interest of the public.

Jatuporn criticises Thaksin’s hospital stay, blames ongoing violence in the south on his past governments

Jatuporn’s speech included sharp criticism of Thaksin Shinawatra. He called Thaksin’s recent medical treatment while serving a prison sentence a “world-class hoax.” He questioned Thaksin’s whereabouts during his hospital stay and called for accountability. Jatuporn demanded that Thaksin return to prison to serve his sentence.

He also condemned the current government’s handling of national security in the South. He accepted that ongoing violence has caused instability there. Nonetheless, Jatuporn blamed Thaksin for the unrest, arguing that the situation had worsened under his leadership. He predicted further deterioration in the region unless the government changed its approach.

Jatuporn concluded his speech by calling on the Thai people to take action. He rejected claims that protesters were being paid or manipulated by political factions. “The people are the ones who ignite the protests, not me,” he insisted. Meanwhile, he emphasised that the government’s actions were fueling public outrage.

He urged the public to resist corruption and the sale of national resources. He warned that future generations would suffer if these policies were allowed to continue unchecked. “Even if it’s just me and Mr. Nitithorn standing against it, we will not back down,” Jatuporn vowed.

PAD tries to forment public dissatisfaction, potential chaos as support for pro-democracy parties is high

The PAD event highlighted deep political divisions in Thailand. As the Paetongtarn government faces increasing scrutiny, particularly over corruption allegations, public dissatisfaction is being stirred. Jatuporn’s call for protests, however, comes as both the Pheu Thai Party and People’s Party maintain 61.4% of public support.

Nevertheless, in past street protest situations, polling was ignored by the Thai media. In turn, a frenzy was whipped up when the protests built up steam and took to the streets. At that point, the protests took on a life of their own, leaving the country to descend into chaos.

At the same time, the past governments of both Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra found themselves without full control of the country’s security services. Furthermore, they were constrained by human rights protocols and considerations, to such an extent that the country became ungovernable.

Marking his 59th birthday, Jatuporn reaffirmed his commitment to challenging both military influence and political corruption. His rejection of cooperation with Thaksin reflects a push for a new political direction in Thailand. One he suggests should be led by the people.

Thailand’s political situation remains uncertain. At this time, Jatuporn’s leadership of a new protest movement may signal a significant shift or at least further unease.

Given the country’s past, it would be wise not to dismiss it.

Certainly, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is not.

Last week, she challenged Mr. Sondhi Limthongkul, former Peoples Alliance for Democracy (PAD) leader, also threatening to lead street protests, to give her government time before trying to “chase her away” from office.

