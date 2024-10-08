Police are probing a suspected murder-suicide after four family members were discovered dead in a locked home in Songkhla. A gun was found at the scene, leading to an investigation into possible family disputes or tensions.

Police in Songkhla are investigating what they suspect was a murder-suicide after the bodies of four family members were found on Monday afternoon. The detached home where the killings occurred was secured from the inside when police arrived at the scene. Later, officers found a gun in the bedroom of the matriarch of the house, 47-year-old Ms. Kachawakorn Kwanseng. Her husband had previously been a Songkhla City Council member.

Police in southern Songkhla are investigating a multiple murder uncovered on Monday afternoon. It came following a tip-off to police in the centre of Songkhla.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Banteang Laocharoen travelled to the scene. In addition, he was accompanied by Chief of Investigation Police Colonel Dusit Phromsi, together with investigators from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) Division 6 and forensic officers.

Significantly, they were dispatched to a two-story residence in the centre of Songkhla municipality. The property was fenced off, and the gate was locked from the inside.

Police found the bodies of four dead family members after entering a locked residence in Songkhla Municipality

Afterwards, when they entered the property, police found the bodies of an elderly man and his teenage son, social network sources reported.

Upstairs, the body of an 18-year-old girl was found together with a middle-aged woman in another bedroom. After that, police identified the victims. In short, the first was 61-year-old Mr. Chaichan Khwanseng, also known as Secretary Chan.

The deceased figure was formerly a member of the Songkhla City Council. At this time, he had also applied to become secretary of the Songkhla Power Team. Nearby, police discovered his 16-year-old son, Mr. Kanes Khwanseng.

Significantly, upstairs, the 18-year-old girl was identified as Ms. Kachawakorn Kwanseng. Her body lay dead in her bedroom. All three had been shot in the head. Similarly with 47-year-old Ms. Nattaphas Kwanseng, the former city leader’s wife.

Handgun found at the scene as police investigate and examine suspected family murder scene in Southern city

Afterwards, police revealed that a handgun had been found in Ms. Nattaphas’s bedroom. Therefore, police have sent the gun for testing.

In the meantime, they are working on the theory that this was a family murder, in short, a quarrel or dispute gone wrong.

Furthermore, an initial forensic examination of the house and crime scene is underway. Certainly, this is expected to rule out any third-party involvement.

At the same time, investigators are seeking to discover if there was some sort of family dispute or raised tensions in recent times. In short, the plan is to question relatives and close friends.

