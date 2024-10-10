black-horse-down-dsi-operation-smashes-massive-west-african-worldwide-crime-gang-based-in-bangkok

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has arrested five Nigerian suspects involved in a Bangkok-based crime gang tied to ฿1.2 billion in online romance scams and money laundering. The gang exploited up to 1,000 mule accounts and had ties to an extensive West African crime syndicate active across Southeast Asia.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Wednesday revealed that a Nigerian crime gang based in Bangkok had funds in circulation amounting to ฿1.2 billion. The gang, whose core business was online romance or dating scams, was associated with a massive international criminal network based in West Africa. Furthermore, it was involved in money laundering, drugs, online gambling, and prostitution earnings through up to 1,000 mule accounts. Five Nigerian men were arrested, in addition to three already behind bars for previous criminal activities. The operation by the police was codenamed Black Horse Down.

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Wednesday announced the arrest of five Nigerian suspects and their associates in Bangkok.

The arrests came at the culmination of an extensive police operation codenamed Black Horse Down. At length, police cooperating with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) smashed an extensive criminal network.

For instance, the crime gang had links to West African fraud groups and large drug trafficking actors in Thailand. Essentially, their primary activity in Thailand was running romance scams. In effect, they established social network accounts using false profiles to dupe unsuspecting people seeking love online.

Police discover ฿1.2 billion linked to romance scams, with some victims losing up to ฿50 million

However, police investigating the work discovered ฿1.2 billion circulating through up to 1,000 active mule accounts.

Certainly, much of this was drug money, in addition to takings from online gambling syndicates. Police officers on Wednesday revealed that during the investigation, they had discovered people who had lost ฿50 million to the romance scam.

Undoubtedly, according to police, there are many people out there who have not yet come forward. The press briefing was given at length by Police Lieutenant Colonel Yuthana Praedam, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

He confirmed the police agency was working on behalf of the Minister of Justice. In particular, they were targeting crime groups that had a wide impact on Thai society.

Group linked to major West African crime organisation used Thai nationals to open mule bank accounts

Certainly, the nucleus of this group, with extensive criminal connections including links to human trafficking, was online romance scams.

The arrested suspects included West African nationals, particularly Nigerians, who were directly linked to a major transnational crime organisation based in West Africa. This network is active across Southeast Asia with members regularly crossing borders illegally. At the same time, the group lured Thai nationals to work on their behalf.

For instance, they were paid to open mule bank accounts in addition to supplying ghost SIM cards. These were part of the modus operandi of this gang, whose trade was deceit. Furthermore, the gang had access to ATM cards and other means to withdraw money from their huge network of accounts.

The raids that led to the arrests targeted five different locations. Finally, police ended up with eight suspects in custody. Three had previously been detained and interrogated. Indeed, two of these were already serving long prison sentences.

Police seize bank books, ATM cards and matching clothes as more charges follow under the Computer Crime Act

Furthermore, police seized 40 bank books, 23 mobile phones, and 20 ATM cards. In particular, police seized clothing used by the five suspects which matched the identity of those seen withdrawing money through various ATMs.

The raids came after court arrest warrants were issued by the Criminal Court on the evidence presented. The initial charges were under the Computer Crime Act for inputting false data into a computer system under the 2007 provision.

Certainly, more serious charges relating to public fraud and money laundering will follow. Significantly, Police Lieutenant Colonel Yuthana ended the briefing with a warning to Thais looking for easy money.

He warned that under the Royal Degree issued last year to prevent cybercrime, anyone opening mule accounts faces up to three years in prison.

Indeed, providing false information in relation to any online accounts is also a serious criminal offence.

He warned that the public should be aware of this. At the same time, anyone with anything to report or who observes any suspicious transaction should file a report through various hotline numbers and online police portals.

