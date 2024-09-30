Thai actress demands the arrest of a foreign attacker who brutally beat her brother in Bangkok. Despite clear CCTV evidence, police delay action as the attacker is set to leave Thailand. Star slams authorities for inaction and failure to perform a drug test on the suspect.

High-profile actress Chalida Vijitvongtong, or Mint, has sharply criticised police in Bangkok. This comes following a protracted assault on her younger sibling in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Her café owner brother had responded to calls from staff at his business to come after a number of foreigners had entered and begun assaulting staff members. Afterwards, one of the attackers subjected the young man to a harrowing ordeal in which he was repeatedly punched and eventually kicked in the face. A complaint was made to police, but the actress has been told that the perpetrator is understood to be scheduled to leave Thailand on October 3rd. In the meantime, police have suggested mediation in the case while CCTV footage of the incident has not been taken up.

On Sunday, the actress went public with her concerns for her younger brother, Moss. She described him as having suffered shock and trauma after what happened. In short, she demanded police action.

A shocking video of the incident has been posted online.

Ms. Chalida Vijitvongtong, or Mint, is a popular actress who has starred in many popular Thai TV series. She is of Indian and Chinese descent.

At length, sometime after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, staff at a café where her brother worked requested assistance.

The business, located in Bangkok’s popular nightlife quarter, was being terrorised by a group of foreigners. In short, they had entered the premises and assaulted staff. Therefore, her brother drove to the business premises to intervene.

Brother assaulted despite attempts to flee as the foreign attacker continued the violent beating in public

After that, one of the perpetrators, dressed in black shorts and a T-shirt, came back and subjected Mr. Moss to a harrowing ordeal. The crazed man, with bleached-white hair and pale skin, punched and kicked Mr. Moss. Despite efforts by the Thai man to submit, the foreigner continued to strike him with blows.

At length, the perpetrator followed Mr. Moss around the outside of the premises. When cornered, the foreigner landed further blows until he finally kicked the business manager in the face.

On Saturday, Ms. Chalida, or Mint, explained that her brother’s body was bruised all over from the beating. At the same time, he immediately reported the incident to Huai Khwang Police Station.

The actress says police have suggested mediation between the parties as the best course of action. However, she reminded officers of the brutal nature of the attack. Furthermore, she made them aware that there was accurate CCTV footage of her brother’s ordeal.

In turn, police have suggested that they need time to request an arrest warrant. At the same time, police did not express interest in collecting the damning CCTV footage. The actress said she was extremely unsettled by the incident.

Police delay action as actress presses for an arrest warrant before the foreign assailant leaves Thailand

At length, police have further indicated that the perpetrator is due to leave Thailand on October 3rd. The actress wants to have the offending party arrested and subjected to the full force of the law for his actions.

“The incident took quite a long time. Where is the safety for Thai citizens? Moss is not in a good mental state right now. Being physically assaulted leaves emotional scars. Our family is trying to embrace and support him as much as possible,” she declared. “Initially, I didn’t plan to speak out. I thought I’d let the police handle it. But the police informed us that the perpetrator will leave the country on October 3, and they said they couldn’t do anything until they receive the forensic report to issue an arrest warrant.”

In particular, the actress draws attention to the shocking video clip of her brother’s ordeal. She was horrified to hear the impact of the kick her brother received in the face from the attacker.

Actress questions police inaction. Questioned the lack of a drug test as attacker appeared out of control

Furthermore, she questioned why police failed to conduct an urgent test for drugs on the foreign man. Certainly, he appeared to be out of control.

The actress says that the law in the case should be enforced. She failed to understand the reticence of the police.

“This isn’t the first time foreigners have assaulted Thai people. I want to be a voice calling for the law to be seriously enforced. I leave this to the police officers. As Thai citizens, we can’t do much more than this. I just want the legal process to be followed. I’m not asking for anything special, just for the law to protect us,” she concluded.

