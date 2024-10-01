A school bus carrying students and teachers from Uthai Thani exploded on a Pathum Thani highway, killing 25, including 22 students. A ruptured tyre caused the bus to collide with a car, leading to the disaster. Grief and anger grip the nation.

Thailand on Tuesday afternoon was plunged into tragedy when a school bus carrying teachers and students from Uthai Thani province exploded on a main highway in Pathum Thani province. The bus, one of three, was ferrying 38 students and 6 teachers to an exhibition in Nonthaburi being hosted by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). At this time, the death toll has risen to 23, including three teachers and 20 students. The disaster was caused when gas-fueled tanks were ruptured as the bus collided at speed with a road barrier. A ruptured tyre caused it to collide with a black Mercedes sedan, triggering a deadly sequence of events.

Thailand on Tuesday evening was reeling in shock after a horrific explosion aboard a school bus in Pathum Thani. In short, twenty-three people died in an inferno when the gas-powered vehicle exploded into flames.

The incident has triggered a national outpouring of both grief and anger at what happened. During the day, Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit rushed to the scene. He was joined by other senior officials.

On Tuesday evening, the bodies of the victims were removed to the Police General Hospital Institute of Forensic Science for autopsies.

Father of missing child recounts heartbreaking moment of searching for his children after the explosion

In short, these will take place on Wednesday. Police were assisted by shocked members of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, who worked at the scene throughout the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the distraught father of one of the victims spoke to the press. Firstly, he had been able to find two of his three children who were on the ill-fated bus. However, his youngest son was still missing.

“There was no premonition or any signs until I heard the news and went to search for them. I found my two children in another car. My youngest son was still missing. So I contacted the forensic department to find out more information. I confirmed that no matter what condition my son was in, I would recognize him because he was the biggest in the room. Certainly, I admit that no one would be able to accept this incident. I feel terrible,” the Uthai Thani parent told reporters.

He told reporters that his son was excited at the prospect of visiting Moo Deng. In brief, this trip was supposed to be a study trip. In turn, the father granted his permission willingly.

The bus carried 44 passengers, mostly children when it crashed into a Mercedes and burst into flames

The bus was ferrying children from Wat Khao Phraya School in Uthai Thani in lower northern Thailand. The accident itself happened on Vibhavadi Road, in the Rangsit district of Pathum Thani. Certainly, Minister of Transport Suriya was quickly at the scene. He briefed the media on the origin of the buses and the initial understanding of what happened.

In brief, the crashed bus was carrying 44 people, in particular, 38 kindergarten children and 6 teachers. Immediately afterwards, three teachers and 16 students were rescued.

Previously, it was understood that the bus suffered a blown tyre. In turn, it veered sideways, hitting a Mercedes Benz car. Thereafter, it hit the road barrier and burst into flames. Significantly, it is reported that the driver of the bus abandoned the vehicle amid the unfolding disaster.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:30 PM. Firstly, the bus hit the black Mercedes and then lost control.

Government officials vow accountability after deadly accident as gas tanks pose additional dangers

Certainly, this drew sharp criticism on Tuesday from the Minister of the Interior and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul. At the same time, acting National Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet has promised that anyone responsible for the calamity will be held accountable.

Transport Minister Suriya explained that the gas tank on the bus ruptured in the collision with the road barrier. Furthermore, 22 of the dead were found in the bus. In short, they had no chance as they were consumed in the explosive inferno. Ten of these were found afterwards by shocked rescuers near the door as they attempted to escape the expanding inferno.

Indeed, the rescue operation had to be slowed down and even suspended by police as they feared, quite rightly, that the gas tanks were still expelling gas.

Notably, former Deputy Minister of the Interior Chada Thaiset was at the scene. Mr. Chada appeared visibly upset by the devastating tragedy. He is an MP for Uthai Thani. He told reporters he believes the driver, who jumped for his life, survived the disaster.

Survivors and families require emotional support as they process the shocking and tragic events of the crash

The former minister suggested that those aboard the vehicles and linked with the disaster would require emotional support. In particular, Mr. Chada provided help to three seriously injured children. At the same time, he provided transport to one of the distraught parents. Afterwards, he comforted two parents frantically searching for news of their children.

Among the dead were three adults, including two teachers and one trainee teacher. In addition, twenty two students perished. Fourteen were kindergarten students while six were high schoolers.

Before the accident on Tuesday, it is understood that the bus had already taken the tour to a famous temple in Ayutthaya province. The second destination for the tour was the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) educational centre in Nonthaburi province.

The bus was the second of three buses catering to the Uthai Thani school’s field trip.

Prime Minister visits hospital to meet survivors as the nation grapples with grief and anger over the tragedy

The tragedy saw condolences from former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, while General Prawit Wongsuwan of the Palang Pracharat Party also expressed his sorrow at the news.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the hospital in Rangsit on Tuesday evening to meet survivors. She was also been briefed on every aspect of the government’s response. During one media interview, the young Prime Minister was seen to tear up as she faced the grim reality of what happened.

The shocking incident has already seen palpable anger. Undoubtedly, there will additionally be political fallout. In particular, the use of gas on such buses must be examined.

At the same time, this is not the first bus fire tragedy. Certainly, it comes after a multitude of near-miss situations in recent history. Unfortunately, on Tuesday, Thailand’s luck ran out, and the price is untenable—too high, indeed unbearable.

Further reading:

Fast acting luxury bus driver evacuated 15 Polish tourists before their coach was engulfed in flames

Bus driver charged as police find fatal inferno was caused by brake failure triggering a gas explosion

6 year old among 5 people burned to death in overnight bus tragedy on Tuesday morning in Khon Kaen

5 people die including 4 young men hurled from a pickup truck in early morning road tragedies on Monday

World Bank report warns Thailand of huge potential economic loss caused by road carnage

Another fatal crash as express train smashes car off the tracks in Phetchaburi – woman killed

GPS policing to be studied for all cars and motorbikes in Thailand to curb road accidents, deaths and carnage

Tourists to Thailand will be required to have a valid licence to ride a motorbike under new order

Drunk soldier who overturned pickup guns down a diligent policeman trying to rescue him in a stupor

18 dead in bus rail crash in Chachoengsao province early on Sunday morning with over 40 injured

Friday evening horror smash in southern Thailand wipes out family riding pillion on a motorbike

Italian couple die in Chumphon in another horrific motorcycle accident on Thailand’s deadly roads

Thailand’s road accident rate still a red light – many factors driving the carnage with no easy fix

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>