Nam Nueng, 47, a notorious fraudster posing as a decorated official, was arrested after being exposed in the Senate. Elite Bangkok police apprehended her following a public denunciation, uncovering a web of deceit that entangled high-profile politicians.

On Saturday, the past caught up with a practiced fraudster who, over the last three years, had made Thailand’s political arena her locus of activities. Forty-seven-year-old Ms. Suwadi, or Nam Nueng, was tracked down by a crack Metropolitan Police Bureau team after the Bangkok Police Commissioner gave the order for her to be apprehended. The fraudster was a recognized figure in Thailand’s parliamentary building in the Dusit district of Bangkok, presenting herself as a decorated public servant and officer with the Prime Minister’s Office, among other false accolades.

A fraudster who has spent the last three years pulling the wool over the eyes of senior politicians has been named by the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

The arrest followed the denunciation of the individual before a sitting session of Thailand’s Senate on August 20th.

However, 47-year-old Ms. Suwadi, known as Nam Nueng, has told police her antics damaged nobody. Furthermore, she insisted that the actions by a senator were because he blamed her for damaging his relationship with his wife.

In short, the suspect was apprehended on Saturday in Bangkok by the crack Metropolitan Police team led by Inspector Jae, or Lieutenant Colonel Thanpirasit Chulphiphob.

Suspect arrested after warrant for wearing a fake official uniform, revealing broader fraudulent schemes

This came following an arrest warrant obtained by police at Bang Po Police Station. The charges against the suspect were for improperly wearing an official’s uniform with insignia.

After that, the wider ramifications of the imposter’s activities were brought to the attention of Police Lieutenant General Thiti Sangsawang, the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner.

In turn, he tasked the A-team under Police Major General Theeradet Thammasuthee of the Met’s Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to bring in Ms. Suwadi.

At length, she told officers that her activities at the higher end of Thai politics began with the Palang Pracharat Party. Three years ago, she began campaigning for the ruling party.

Significantly, she met then-Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and was photographed on numerous occasions with him. However, on Saturday, she admitted she was not sure whether General Prayut knew her or not.

Notorious con artist arrested for elaborate fraud targeting politicians with fake political connections

The police team duly arrested a notorious con artist for her elaborate fraud scheme targeting high-profile figures, including members of parliament (MPs). Nam Nueng, 47, was arrested in a rented room in Lat Krabang, where she sought refuge with a famous fortune teller.

Certainly, this individual helped her evade capture by frequently changing her location. Police seized several incriminating items from her, including a white uniform with royal decorations, a black coat embroidered with the word “Parliament,” and a card falsely representing a political party. Her car, a grey Toyota Camry, had been used to hide various items related to her fraudulent activities.

The evidence highlights the lengths she went to to maintain her false persona and deceive her victims. Nam Nueng’s criminal record spans over a decade.

She started with small fraud schemes in the construction industry, receiving payments without delivering services. As her schemes evolved, she moved to impersonation.

By 2017, she began claiming close ties to influential figures, including the president of a renowned university. Later, she gravitated toward political figures like former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Suspect’s most brazen fraud included impersonation of a government official and deceiving key officials

Her most audacious fraud came in 2024 when she began impersonating an official from the Prime Minister’s Office. Consequently, she attended parliamentary sessions wearing a white uniform adorned with royal decorations.

She used this fake persona to deceive MPs, senators, and associates, falsely promising political appointments and investment opportunities. One of Nam Nueng’s tactics was to infiltrate the political scene by presenting herself as someone with close connections to high-ranking officials.

She falsely claimed to be the adopted child of General Anupong Paochinda’s wife, a close associate of Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul’s wife, and a friend of Mr. Newin Chidchob. Mr Newin is a senior figure in the Bhumjaithai Party.

These fabricated connections helped her gain the trust of her victims. Her deceptions reached a climax in August when she was exposed during the 6th Senate meeting on August 20, 2024.

Indeed, a senator raised concerns about her infiltration of Parliament and deception of key figures. This revelation triggered an urgent investigation, which eventually led to her arrest. At the same time, she was specifically barred from entering the parliamentary complex in the Dusit district of Bangkok.

Nam Nueng denies charges, claiming a personal vendetta against her by senator who exposed her

Afterwards, Nam Nueng denied all charges. In particular, she claimed that the uniform she wore in photos with MPs was borrowed from a friend.

She explained to investigators that she only intended to use it to apply for a position as an MP. She further alleged that her arrest stemmed from a personal vendetta by the senator who outed her, claiming she was falsely accused due to a personal disagreement.

Despite her denials, authorities are not convinced by her explanations. Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradech Thamsuthee, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, emphasised that her criminal record is extensive.

Undoubtedly, there is a consistent pattern of fraudulent behaviour. The police believe that she used her false identity to swindle millions of baht from her victims. In contrast, the suspected fraudster claims she did not use her access to parliament to cause financial damage.

Authorities confirm Nam Nueng’s extensive criminal record and urge victims to come forward

In the meantime, police confirmed that Nam Nueng has been involved in at least 14 fraud cases over the years.

These include: 2010: Charged with fraud in Chiang Mai for deceiving a victim into paying a cash check. 2014: Charged in Bangkok for falsely claiming to be a construction contractor and taking an ฿80,000 payment. 2017: Charged with multiple fraud cases in Pathum Thani for construction-related scams. 2018: Accused of impersonating the grandson of a university president, defrauding victims out of ฿744,000. 2023: Charged in Nakhon Si Thammarat for deceiving victims into investing ฿1,700,000 in a fake project.

Her most recent case involved impersonating a government official and convincing victims to part with ฿1.7 million.

Police expanding investigation into Nam Nueng, encouraging victims to report their experiences

Police are now expanding their investigation into Nam Nueng’s activities. They urge anyone who may have been deceived to come forward and report their experiences to the authorities.

Despite her arrest, it is believed that many victims may remain silent out of embarrassment or fear of retaliation.

Police Lieutenant General Thiti Sangsawang, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, emphasised that while this case might not be considered serious on the surface, it represents a significant public nuisance.

He reiterated the bureau’s commitment to prosecuting fraud cases, especially those involving high-profile victims, as part of its broader mission to protect society from such schemes. Nam Nueng is currently in custody, and legal proceedings against her are underway.

