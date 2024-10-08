General Kittirat Phanphet was confirmed as Thailand’s police chief amid looming legal battles with General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, raising tensions within the force. Both men, at this time, face National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) probes.

On Monday, Police General Kittirat Phanphet was confirmed as Thailand’s 15th National Police Chief. It came in an afternoon meeting of the Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The PM proposed the police chief but abstained from voting in a unanimous decision. However, the ghost of former deputy police chief General Surachate Hakparn dominated Monday’s proceedings. Afterwards, Police Lieutenant General Anucha Romyanon, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, addressed the threat of legal proceedings by General Surachate. Furthermore, he explained that the meeting considered a case against General Kittirat before the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) but judged that the new police chief must be regarded as innocent of such charges at this time.

Deputy police chief Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet was officially appointed as the new head of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) on Monday. The decision came during a meeting of the Police Commission, the first chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s youngest prime minister, who also serves as the ex officio chairwoman of the commission.

All eight members of the Police Commission voted in favour of Kittirat’s appointment. Ms. Paetongtarn, while leading the meeting, abstained from the vote, as is customary. Kittirat Phanphet was the most senior candidate for the role. As acting police chief this year, he is regarded as trustworthy.

Two other candidates considered for police chief amid continued scrutiny of Surachate Hakparn

The two other candidates for the job were Police General Thana Chuwong, the third senior deputy national police chief. Nonetheless, the “elephant in the room” at Monday’s meeting was former deputy national police chief General Surachate Hakparn.

Tipped to assume the role last year, General Kittirat’s appointment is seen as a vote for continuity following the retirement of General Torsak Sukwimol. General Torsak had beaten General Surachate for the job last year following a scandalous raid on the latter’s home.

Subsequently, in 2024, charges were brought against General Surachate by a police unit at Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok.

An arrest warrant was issued, which effectively scuppered General Surachate’s career. Presently, the former top cop is still fighting a legal case, which is destined for the Administrative Court in due course.

General Kittirat set to lead Thai police for two years, following scandal involving Surachate Hakparn

Police General Kittirat will serve as Thailand’s 15th national police chief. He is set to retire in two years. Kittirat had already been serving as acting national police chief since October 1. After last week’s announcement, he was widely expected to assume the full position due to his background and seniority.

Kittirat previously acted as interim police chief following the suspension of Police General Torsak Sukwimol and his deputy, General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn. An internal crisis blew up in March this year, leading the then-prime minister Srettha Thavisin to suspend both officers.

Afterwards, General Torsak was reinstated while General Surachate faced further legal scrutiny, most recently by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

At the same time, General Torsak’s wife, Ms. Nipaphan Sukwimol, appeared before a police panel at the end of August. In brief, they were investigating her finances and the purchase of a property in the United Kingdom.

Royal Thai Police panel reports deep internal divisions amid Kittirat’s rise to top role

Certainly, a panel of inquiry appointed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin came back with a disturbing report. In summary, it admitted that the Royal Thai Police is in crisis.

At length, it acknowledged that the force is divided into different warring factions. Amid this confusion, General Kittirat this year moved to dismiss General Surachate. The move proved controversial.

Firstly, it was questioned by the Council of State but later approved by key police committees. Ultimately, that decision was confirmed, although General Surachate continued to pursue his legal position.

The new police chief’s decision to dismiss Pol Gen Surachate during that period led to General Surachate accusing Kittirat of dereliction of duty.

In addition, the acting police chief was referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Despite these accusations, Kittirat defended his actions as adhering to existing laws and regulations.

Kittirat’s career and reputation rise through Rayong station to the top of the Royal Thai Police

Kittirat’s career began in Rayong. The new chief worked as deputy head of the criminal investigation division at the Muang District police station. Later, he steadily rose through the ranks and was eventually appointed to an executive position at the RTP’s headquarters, focusing primarily on intelligence work.

He was later appointed as deputy national police chief, a role in which he served until his recent promotion. Significantly, General Kittirat was office chief under Police General Suwat Jang­yodsuk, the former national police chief who was particularly highly regarded.

His educational background includes studying at Benjamarachutit Ratchaburi School, followed by training at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, where he was part of the 25th class.

He graduated from the Royal Police Cadet Academy in the 41st class. Before the Police Commission voted on Kittirat’s appointment, Prime Minister Paetongtarn took the opportunity to emphasise the government’s determination to tackle illegal drug trafficking and scam operation centres preying on the Thai public.

She underlined the importance of these issues. Furthermore, she stated that the police force would play a critical role in carrying out the government’s urgent policies. In the meantime, she asked officers not to be afraid of making suggestions or giving honest feedback to her government.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra underscores commitment to police reform at commission meeting

Ms. Paetongtarn expressed her pride as the daughter of a former police officer. Her father, ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, began his career as a police officer before going into business.

She urged the commission to come up with ideas for action, of course within the legal framework.

It took place on the second floor of the Royal Thai Police headquarters, particularly within the Sriyanont Meeting Room. Before that, Prime Minister Paetongtarn arrived at approximately 2:30 p.m.

After that, she inspected a guard of honour accompanied by Police General Kittirat. In short, the meeting commenced, and the qualifications of all three candidates were outlined.

Subsequently, the three senior officers left the room. In addition, Police Lieutenant General Prachuap Wongsuk, assistant commissioner-general of the National Police, acting deputy commissioner-general of the National Police, and Assoc. Prof. Prathit Santiprabhob, former vice president for information and communication technology of Assumption University, also left the meeting.

Commission unanimously approves Kittirat as national police chief in brief deliberations

The remaining commission members were Ms. Aonfah Vejjajiva, secretary-general of the National Police Commission, Mr. Piyawat Siwarak, secretary-general of the National Police Commission, Police General Manu Mekmok, Police General Ek Angsananont, Police General Winai Thongsong, Mr. Chatchai Promlert, and Mr. Suchin Chaichumsak.

Afterwards, following just 20 minutes of discussion, the meeting unanimously approved Police General Kittirat Phanphet as the 15th national police chief. Ms. Paetongtarn did not vote bute she was the one who selected the name to be submitted to the National Police Commission for consideration and approval.

Following the meeting and decision, Police Lieutenant General Anucha Romyanon, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police and secretary of the commissioner-general, made a number of announcements.

He noted that Prime Minister Paetongtarn proposed only one name. In the conference, all information at hand was discussed and examined. For instance, the history of service, conduct, and seniority. Everything was carefully and thoroughly weighed up. Afterwards, there was a unanimous vote with no objections.

Police commission extends key appointments to December and addresses corruption accusations

Firstly, he emphasised the importance of following protocols at Monday’s meeting. He noted it was a unanimous decision and certainly fully in line with the law.

Secondly, he announced that the date for the appointment of deputy police chiefs and provincial police commanders had been extended until mid-December 2024.

Thirdly, he referred to a case before the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) relating to General Kittirat Phanphet. “As for the case before the NACC accusing Police General Kittirat of the procurement of equipment for the Patrol and Special Operations Division, the meeting considered it thoroughly before the meeting agenda. However, the NACC has not yet ruled on guilt or issued any orders. Police General Kittirat is considered innocent.”

The senior officer then addressed the position of General Surachate Hakparn.

“Police General Surachate Hakparn, former deputy national police chief, filed a petition with the Administrative Court to consider temporarily protecting his position. The process should follow the justice system. If there is any result, the Royal Thai Police will return to consider it according to the court order. This matter is not related to the agenda for considering the appointment of the national police chief at this time.”

Further reading:

Police Chief’s wife grilled over UK Property and Financial trail for three hours by Inquiry Panel

Big Joke ready to go to court after an internal panel ruled against him on Monday upholding his dismissal

Police Ethics Committee official denies a decision on Big Joke has already been made. Due next week

General Surachate or Big Joke presents his case orally to a Police Ethics Committee which will decide his immediate fate

Big Joke faces another hurdle on Tuesday in his quest to be reinstated after his April 18 contested sacking

Big Joke gets the boot backdated to April 18th. Now he must legally fight the order to sack him in the Administrative Court

Big Tor was reinstated but Big Joke’s fate is not yet decided. Massive internal police conflict confirmed

Fate of top cops including Big Tor and Big Joke to become clearer after Wissanu’s 11 am statement

Big Joke marches on with his mission to clean up corruption in Thailand through People Power under the Constitution

Big Joke storms Royal Thai Police headquarters insisting that he is still the right man for the top job

Surachate drops case against the PM as his nameplate and photo have been removed at Royal Thai Police HQ

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>