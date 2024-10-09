pm-in-laos-as-her-authority-at-home-is-weakened-by-political-infighting-and-a-campaign-to-oust-her

PM Paetongtarn faces growing pressure as political infighting and mob campaigns aim to oust her government. Bhumjaithai pushes for Anutin as the next PM amid constitutional reform tensions.

The government of Paetongtarn Shinawatra is being assailed on all fronts, both from forces within and outside the cabinet, as well as from the beginning of a mob campaign seeking to oust it. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, had a clandestine meeting with Mr. Newin Chidchob, the guiding figure of the Bhumjaithai Party. In short, their junior coalition partner is moving to have Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appointed as Thailand’s next Prime Minister. Indeed, despite denials to the contrary, it is thought that it was proposed the Prime Minister’s chair be shared between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties. Undoubtedly, one thing is becoming clear: the political situation of the Prime Minister, only in office for a month, is weak.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra flew to Laos to attend the ASEAN summit. She left the country under a cloud of speculation regarding her future in office. This followed another complaint lodged with the Election Commission by activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana.

A self-appointed constitutional policeman with links to the Palang Pracharat Party, Ruangkrai accuses her of appointing two illegal advisors.

Notably, both Mr. Nattawut Saikuar and Mr. Surapong Suebwonglee have previously been handed prison terms. At the same time, both were ministers in a Pheu Thai government. Mr. Surapong acted as Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister.

Recent controversial advisor appointments heighten criticism amid allegations of government instability

Both were appointed by the Prime Minister in recent weeks—on September 16 for Mr. Surapong and last Friday, October 4, for Mr. Nattawut Saikuar.

Significantly, Mr. Nattawut, a former director of the Pheu Thai Party and a veteran of street protests, has been brought on to help the PM deal with the threat of mob action and campaigning against her government.

The basis for the complaint is similar to what brought down Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in August. However, these appointments are not to ministerial office. Prime Minister Srettha’s tenure was terminated because he had appointed a minister who failed the test under Section 160 (4) and (5) of the Constitution.

Previously, Mr. Surapong was handed a 1-year jail term by the Supreme Court. This came over shares held in a firm called ThaiCom. Later, he received a one-year suspended sentence for malfeasance in 2018.

Nattawut’s prison sentence linked to violent attack resurfaces amid cabinet tensions over constitution

Mr. Nattawut, in 2007, received a sentence of imprisonment for 2 years and 8 months. In brief, this was linked to his time as a leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD).

This was due to a violent attack on the home of Privy Council President Prem Tinsulanonda. That incident occurred in the turmoil following the 2006 coup d’état. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister and her government are also facing tensions within the cabinet. Particularly over plans to amend the 2017 Constitution.

Clearly, it has become increasingly apparent that the present charter does not allow for uninterrupted democratic governance.

The removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on justifiable grounds has shown Pheu Thai Party members that the provisions of the constitution, combined with independent oversight agencies, pose a constant threat to government stability. For example, the campaign against the government and its constituent members waged by Mr. Ruangkrai Leekitwattana clearly identifies the problem.

Bhumjaithai’s mixed stance on charter amendments undermines PM as secret Thaksin meeting surfaces

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai Party has shown ambivalence toward efforts to amend the charter. Furthermore, the authority of Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra was further undermined on Tuesday when it was confirmed that her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, had met with the ‘headmaster’ of the Bhumjaithai Party, Newin Chidchob.

Mr. Newin is the chairman of Buriram United Football Club but is also the political boss of the Bhumjaithai Party.

The meeting took place at Thaksin’s residence, Chan Song La in Thonburi, Bangkok, sometime before Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. Despite denials from all parties regarding the meeting itself, this was only confirmed due to insistent reporting by the press.

Significantly, there was talk between the parties of a shared premiership. In brief, the Bhumjaithai Party was seeking a commitment that Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will become the next Prime Minister. It is undertood it was ruled out by Mr Thaksin.

Anutin denies PM ambitions but reports hint at behind-the-scenes power struggle involving Bhumjaithai

At length, Mr. Anutin denies these reports. He also denied that his party is impeding constitutional reform, yet that is exactly what the Bhumjaithai-controlled Senate has begun doing.

Then, there is a rising spectre of mob action, which proved so effective in Thailand in both 2006 and 2014 at overthrowing Shinawatra-led governments. Indeed, this serves as the backdrop to all of this.

At the same time, the Pheu Thai Party government is trapped within a constitution that hampers political stability and the dynamic action of talented political leaders.

Finally, Pheu Thai and the Shinawatra family find themselves trapped by the Faustian pact made in August 2023 when the party crossed political lines to form a coalition government.

Afterwards, the rejection of former Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan and the rump of the Palang Pracharat Party triggered a political war. At this time, it threatens to overwhelm the government in the weeks and months to come.

In the meantime, Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, Secretary-General of the Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP), has made an annoucement. At length he has warned reporters that on October 10th at 7 a.m., there will be a press announcement. He promises it will be the beginning of the end. Not only for the Pheu Thai-led government but also for the party.

Progressive Movement leader suggests Pheu Thai lacks leadership amid rising political paralysis in Thailand

The plight of the Pheu Thai Party was the subject of a Facebook post on Tuesday. It was writen by Mr. Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Secretary-General of the Progressive Movement. “What do you get from crossing the poles?” he asked.

He warned that, presently, the Pheu Thai-led government was incapable of providing leadership to the kingdom. Indeed, if any party was doing that, it was the Bhumjaithai Party.

The progressive leader suggested that Pheu Thai was paralyzed by its fight to survive and hold power. In the meantime, the party had blocked any opportunity to transition Thailand into a properly functioning democracy.

For instance, he warned that right now, there was no prospect of a new constitution. Certainly not before the next election is due in 2027.

In truth, the political crisis currently brewing does not allow for any thought of long-term politics. The government of Paetongtarn Shinawatra could find itself engulfed in strife in the first half of 2025.

