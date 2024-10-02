JD Vance faces a critical showdown against Tim Walz as polls show mixed fortunes ahead of the election. With a sharp 57% unfavourable rating, Vance aims to shift perceptions in what could be his final debate. High stakes as both candidates strive to sway voters.

In Tuesday night’s matchup between Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, the Republican senator from Ohio is being seen as a more controversial character. Indeed, the Democratic campaign has portrayed the 40-year-old as a bogeyman figure during the campaign. Certainly, the polls indicate this may be working, with 57% unfavourable ratings for the younger man. However, strategists suggest this may mean more of an opportunity for Senator Vance in what will undoubtedly be his last presidential debate of this 2024 campaign.

With just over a month until polling day, vice-presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will take the stage in New York City on Tuesday night. This debate comes at a pivotal moment for the US presidential election.

This debate will be the first, and probably only, time that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’s running mates share a stage. The primetime event offers Vance a chance to improve his relatively tepid approval ratings. An Associated Press poll last week showed more than half—57 percent—of registered voters had an unfavourable view of Vance, the Republican senator from Ohio. In contrast, just under a third—32 percent—disliked Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota.

Last Televised Debate in 2024 Election Cycle

Tuesday’s showdown, hosted by CBS News, is expected to be the last televised debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle. While Harris has accepted an invitation from CNN for another presidential debate in late October, Trump has stated he will not take the stage again.

The Financial Times poll tracker indicates that Harris holds a 3.4 percentage point lead over Trump in national polls. However, both candidates remain in a virtual tie in the seven swing states likely to decide who wins the White House.

The first presidential debate between Harris and Trump last month, aired on ABC News, attracted over 60 million viewers, according to Nielsen estimates. It was widely regarded as a “win” for Harris, who effectively put Trump on the defensive. Despite this, the debate has not significantly impacted either candidate’s polling numbers. Few political operatives—insiders from both campaigns—believe Tuesday’s debate will change the dynamics.

Republican strategist Doug Heye noted that most undecided voters are focused on the Harris-Trump contest. As a result, few are likely to change their votes based on the performances of their running mates, “barring something cataclysmic.”

High Stakes for Vance and Walz

The stakes remain high for Vance and Walz, as this debate provides both candidates with arguably their biggest platform to pitch themselves—and their bosses—to the American electorate. Vance and Walz aim to remind voters of their opponents’ shortcomings. Heye explained, “If you’re Walz, it’s to remind voters of what they didn’t like about Donald Trump. If you’re Vance, it’s what they don’t like about the Biden-Harris administration.”

Vance, 40, was once seen as a rising star in the Republican party. In particular after his election to the US Senate in 2022. However, his time on the campaign trail has been controversial. Once a Trump critic, he has now become a loyal supporter. During the campaign his national approval ratings have fallen, especially among women.

Despite this, allies and critics believe Vance will deliver a strong performance on Tuesday night. The Ohio senator has reportedly been preparing with the help of top Trump campaign advisers, his wife, former US Supreme Court clerk Usha Vance, and Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer, who has portrayed Walz in mock debates.

“He certainly isn’t going to perform the way Trump did,” remarked Matt Bennett, co-founder of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way. This comment referred to Trump’s widely criticised performance against Harris.

Walz’s Experience and Preparation

Walz is 60-year-old former teacher and high school football coach. He has served several terms in Congress before becoming governor of Minnesota. He is generally viewed as a less enthusiastic debater. Nonetheless, he has dedicated significant time to preparing for the contest. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, known as one of the Democratic party’s most effective communicators, has played the role of Vance in their practice sessions.

The debate rules were announced by CBS News on Friday. Certainly, the format of the vice-presidential debate closely resembles that of the presidential debate. The event will take place in a studio for 90 minutes, with no audience present. The two moderators will be the only individuals asking questions.

No props or notes will be permitted on stage, and candidates will not receive topics or questions in advance. A notable change from the presidential debate format is that microphones are expected to remain on throughout the debate. This differs from the previous format where microphones were muted when not in use by a candidate.

