Indian tourist left bloodied after Pattaya beach selfies lead to groping incident and confrontation with irate Thai husband. The man, punched in the face, refused first aid and insisted on police intervention before being taken to hospital.

Three male Indian tourists summoned Pattaya Police on Wednesday morning after one of the men was assaulted by an irate Thai husband. Earlier, the men had been happily drinking alcohol under a coconut tree when they asked two Thai women to pose for photographs. However, after five such requests, one of the men evidently took things too far and was confronted by an irate Thai husband. Police later gave the Indian a lift to Pattaya City Hospital so the injured man could receive treatment.

A Thai woman told police in Pattaya on Wednesday morning that an Indian tourist had begun groping her and her friend. She said it followed a series of photos, which the pair of women had agreed to take with the men on the beach. In short, three Indian tourists had approached them for the favour.

However, later on, one of the men returned. Clearly, in a drunken state, he attempted to grope the women, touching one in the chest area. In addition, he tried to kiss the woman.

After that, the woman’s husband flared up in anger. At length, he confronted the Indian man for his behaviour and punched him in the face.

Emergency services respond after injured Indian tourist refuses aid and demands police intervention

Afterwards, the three Indian men called for help from emergency services. A message was dispatched via the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya City Rescue Radio Centre.

The alert informed rescuers that three foreign tourists had been assaulted. In turn, upon arrival at the beachfront, the rescuers saw the men assisting their injured colleague.

Certainly, he appeared to have a gash above his eye. Furthermore, he was bleeding profusely, with blood smeared on his face. Following this, the rescuers offered the man first aid. However, he refused.

Indeed, the Indian tourist became distrustful and insisted that police be called to the scene. At length, the rescue team summoned a patrol from the nearby Pattaya City Police Station.

Police review video evidence of the groping incident, and assess what happened during the beach altercation

Officers began questioning the Indian men, who claimed the injured man had been unjustly assaulted. At the same time, a 25-30-year-old Thai woman, identified as “A,” emerged to consult with the policemen.

She explained that both she and her friend had been accosted by the men while taking selfies. She outlined what had happened. Furthermore, she was able to provide the police officers with a video of the altercation between the Indian man who had tried to grope the woman and the husband’s reaction.

The video clearly showed the sequence of events, along with commentary by the person who recorded it.

Previously, the men appeared to be enjoying themselves. Certainly, they were sitting under a coconut tree drinking alcohol.

Finally, after being punched, the video ended with the unconscious Indian man on the ground. The incident occurred on Pattaya Beach opposite Soi 13/4.

It is not clear if further police action will be taken on the matter. Afterwards, police were seen transporting the three men to Pattaya City Hospital, where the injured man could receive medical attention.

