Thai Sang Thai leader Sudarat suggests people in power in Thailand are linked to transnational gangs

Thai Sang Thai leader claims figures in power benefit from transnational crime as Thailand’s tourism image takes a hit. She urges former PM Thaksin to act against scam call centres and cross-border crime, which have alarmed Chinese tourists sparking cancellations.

On Sunday, a former Pheu Thai figure and party leader called on former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to have the government take action against transnational crime groups. It follows a devastating week for Thailand’s tourism image in China. On Saturday, it was reported that Hong Kong artist Eason Chan had cancelled his February 22 concert at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani due to security fears. In her plea on Sunday, Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan significantly alluded to figures in power in Thailand who are reaping benefits from scam call centres and illegal activities across the country’s borders with Myanmar and Cambodia.

The leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, which has six MPs in the Thai parliament, has called for urgent action on transnational crime. Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan on Sunday also alluded to people in power in Thailand who are benefiting from illicit activity.

Khunying Sudarat is a former Pheu Thai Party senior executive. On Sunday, she called on de facto Pheu Thai leader, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to take action.

This comes in a week when Thailand’s critical tourism industry has been severely damaged in China. This followed the scandal over the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing by an international scammer gang in Myawaddy, Myanmar. The story has grown further with revelations that other Chinese visitors to Thailand are missing.

Thai tourism reeling as scams and crime spark alarm among Chinese visitors and global cancellations

This weekend, even the Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong was forced to admit the problem was serious. It followed the cancellation of an international concert in Bangkok scheduled for February 22.

At length, Hong Kong artist Eason Chan cancelled his DREAMS WORLD TOUR event in Bangkok. The high-profile event was booked to take place at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani. The popular Chinese artist cited security concerns. In the meantime, social media coverage in China has grown alarmist in relation to Chinese nationals visiting the kingdom.

For instance, the popular “Xiaohongshu,” or “Little Red Book” site in China, has featured hundreds of thousands of posts. At length, these are from users warning fellow travellers about Thailand, in addition to those who are cancelling their trips.

On Sunday, Ms. Sudarat referred to this platform as particularly popular with young Chinese adults. The party leader deplored the fact that Thailand has now become known in China as a hub for evil. In short, the kingdom is being used as a transit and source of victims by illegal mafia groups in both Myanmar and Cambodia.

Thai victims linked to scam centres in Myanmar and Cambodia highlight cross-border crime crisis

In particular, Khunying Sudarat referred to the Myawaddy scam centre across the border from Thailand’s Tak province in Myanmar. At the same time, she identified an 18-story building in Poipet, Cambodia.

Last week, a 31-year-old Thai man, Alongkorn Deeying, fell to his death from the building. In short, the story made headline news as it was captured on camera. However, Ms. Sudarat on Sunday claimed there were additionally two more deaths from the same building in recent times. Other sources suggest that the number may be as high as ten.

The young Thai man was cremated on Friday in Poipet. His family could not afford to pay to repatriate his body to Thailand.

She identified this building as part of a scam centre operation. In turn, she said it was linked to another 25-story building that housed a popular casino. This same building was home to online gambling sites, which increasingly target Thai users, spreading misery and crime in the kingdom.

Thaksin urged to address transnational crime and human trafficking amid mounting political pressure

The former minister and previously a close associate of Mr. Thaksin called on him to take action. Indeed, Mr. Thaksin this week has promised to act against these dens of iniquity in both Cambodia and Myanmar. At length, he has promised to send forces to eliminate them as a threat to Thailand.

Previously, Mr. Thaksin has gone on record to suggest he is aware of who is behind these rackets. At the same time, he insists Thailand will take action.

Furthermore, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan told the media that the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has been inundated with Thai nationals seeking help. She quoted a figure of 7,000 requests from Thai nationals seeking assistance in Cambodia.

Certainly, scammer gang operations are a massive industry in Cambodia. A recent United Nations report made this clear. UN reports in 2023 and 2024 warned that these gangs have the support of influential government figures in Cambodia.

Indeed, similar claims were made in 2023 by former National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, who led missions to rescue kidnapped Thai nationals in the neighbouring country.

Corruption allegations linked to Cambodian leaders further complicate regional crackdown on scam gangs

General Surachate, in particular, took issue with a former Cambodian police chief who was later promoted to deputy Prime Minister under Hun Manet, the son of Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.

Significantly, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, in her calls for action, suggested that those benefiting from the illegal activities in both Myanmar and Cambodia are presently in power in Thailand.

“I think it’s time for the government to get serious and deal with these evils. These include human trafficking, crime, robbing Thais through call centres, and online gambling. Former Prime Minister Thaksin knows the information well and has good personal relationships with leaders of Cambodia and Myanmar. The government must take action to crack down on these transnational crime gangs immediately. I would like to ask former Prime Minister Thaksin to crack down on those in power in Thailand who benefit from online gambling websites and call centres. Former Prime Minister Thaksin should know very well who benefits greatly from these things. They have caused damage to Thai people and Thailand,” Ms. Sudarat declared.

