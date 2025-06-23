Paetongtarn scrambles to reshuffle cabinet as her government reels from leaked Hun Sen tape, criminal complaints, court threats and growing nationwide protests. With a just about viable coalition, Thailand braces for an oncoming political storm like 2006 and 2014.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday held talks with coalition party leaders at the Shinawatra family-owned Rosewood Hotel in Bangkok. Certainly, a significant cabinet reshuffle is planned in the coming days. There is also news that the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party appears to have retracted its earlier demands for the Prime Minister’s resignation. However, all is not well. Street protests are materialising throughout the country, including Phuket, Phitsanulok, Udon Thani and central Bangkok. In the meantime, the Prime Minister faces criminal complaints filed with the police in addition to a potential Constitutional Court hearing as early as next week, which could see her suspended from office.

Indeed, it is clear that the government is now engaged in a dance of death similar to previous Shinawatra-led governments. The enormity of the political damage done this week by the explosive Hun Sen tape cannot be underestimated. The insidious nine-minute audio clip has left the government breached and unstable.

Calls are intensifying for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to resign. On Sunday, veteran protest leader Jatuporn Prompan announced fresh protests. These will begin this week and culminate on Saturday, June 28, at Bangkok’s Victory Monument. Protesters aim to increase pressure on the embattled government.

At the same time, new legal challenges emerged. On Sunday in Phitsanulok, around 40 conservative demonstrators filed a criminal complaint. They accused the Prime Minister of endangering national security.

The complaint followed the leak of a private phone call between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Criminal complaints filed against PM Paetongtarn over phone call with Hun Sen citing serious violations of law

The protesters claimed the conversation violated several sections of Thailand’s Criminal Code. These included Sections 119, 120, and 122, which cover foreign threats to the state. Sections 128 and 129, relating to conspiracy with foreign powers, were also cited. Violations of these laws carry punishments ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

Significantly, the complaint was filed at the same police station that processed a well known lèse-majesté case in April. That earlier case involved US academic Paul Chambers who has now left Thailand. Now, the legal focus has shifted to the Prime Minister herself.

Moreover, similar complaints have reportedly been filed in other provinces. Notably, authorities in Khon Kaen have received related accusations. These efforts appear coordinated across multiple regions.

On the political front, the Constitutional Court may soon weigh in. A petition by 36 senators was submitted by Senate President Mongkol Surasajja on Saturday. It seeks the Prime Minister’s suspension pending a review of possible misconduct.

Constitutional court may order temporary suspension of PM Paetongtarn pending review of alleged misconduct

If the Constitutional Court accepts the petition, Paetongtarn could be removed from office temporarily. This would have immediate consequences for the functioning of the executive branch. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to serve as acting Prime Minister if necessary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn continues to reject calls for her resignation. On Sunday June 22, Pheu Thai Party spokesperson Khattiya Sawasdiphol addressed the issue. She stated that the Prime Minister has no intention to resign or dissolve Parliament.

Khattiya said these rumours were politically motivated. She argued that their purpose was to destabilize the government. Moreover, she stressed that Thailand faces serious issues requiring continued governance.

“These include border security, drug trafficking, cybercrime and inflation,” she said. “The government must stay focused and fulfil its mandate.”

In parallel, a cabinet reshuffle is underway. The government aims to reposition key ministers for more efficient policymaking. According to inside sources, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham may become Minister of the Interior. Other cabinet changes are also expected.

Cabinet reshuffle planned amid political turmoil as PM rejects calls to resign and insists on governance

Notably, changes are rumoured at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Commerce. However, critics question the timing. They argue the reshuffle may not address the deeper instability now facing the administration.

Meanwhile, the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party has walked back earlier remarks. Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga now denies demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation. According to a party spokesperson, only Mr. Pirapan is authorized to speak on behalf of the party.

This statement followed reports of wholesale changes discussed during a high-level meeting at Bangkok’s Rosewood Hotel. Coalition leaders met privately with the Prime Minister for nearly two hours. They left without giving public statements.

Among those present were Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources; Kla Tham leader Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture; and Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development. All declined interviews.

Coalition leaders meet with PM at Rosewood Hotel amid reports of big changes but give no public statement yet

Notably absent was RTSC Secretary-General Ekanat Promphan, who was attending another engagement outside Bangkok. This absence fueled speculation about possible rifts within the coalition.

Separately, the Prime Minister’s cabinet is pushing forward with several policy initiatives. These include drug suppression programs and anti-cybercrime operations. Fiscal measures such as debt reduction and cost-of-living relief are also planned.

Legislative priorities remain. The administration intends to press ahead with constitutional reform. It will also pursue an amnesty bill proposed by both the opposition and civil society. Other pending bills include a low-fare electric train plan and a national housing scheme.

One controversial proposal is the Entertainment Complex Act. Its goal is to boost tourism and economic growth. Yet critics argue it may encourage vice and corruption.

In her June 22 statement, Deputy Spokesperson Khattiya addressed concerns about Mr. Pirapan’s absence from a recent delegation list. She clarified that his duties remain unchanged. His omission reflected only a procedural reassignment, she said.

Government advances legislative agenda amid cabinet reshuffle and addresses concerns about leadership

Moreover, the government is addressing tensions with Cambodia. The Prime Minister’s conversation with Hun Sen caused backlash. In addition, the former Cambodian leader’s statements have also drawn sharp criticism — in particular, his leaking of the audio clip.

As a result, the Thai government is implementing new border policies. These include regulating cross-border trade and restricting movement at key checkpoints. A formal protest was sent to the Cambodian embassy.

The Thai Ambassador to Cambodia has been recalled for consultations. Authorities are also reviewing diplomatic relations. Although escalation is not intended, the government insists on defending national sovereignty.

Thailand has also introduced new import controls. Products like cassava will face stricter inspections. Officials say this is part of a broader response to regional security threats.

Thailand enforces stricter border and trade controls in response to tensions with Cambodia after leaked clip

The Phitsanulok protest group plans further action. A rally is scheduled for Wednesday evening. Organizers say it will be held at a public park opposite the city’s post office.

Spokesman Jak Punchoopet, a former university lecturer, led the group. He repeated claims that the Prime Minister’s actions constitute treason. After filing the police complaint, members sang the national anthem.

Police Colonel Watcharapong Sitthirungroj confirmed receipt of the complaint. He stated that evidence would be reviewed and referred to relevant agencies.

Online, legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol warned of possible military intervention. He said any major unrest could trigger martial law. However, no such moves have been confirmed.

According to Paisal, military units have strengthened positions along border areas. These actions are said to fall under martial law. He cautioned the government against interfering.

Legal experts warn of military response amid ongoing protests and treason complaints against PM Paetongtarn

In addition, Paisal pointed to separate legal actions now underway. These include a land corruption probe involving 5,083 rai in Khao Kradong. He also cited delays in the new Parliament building and possible financial penalties.

Reports indicate that the cabinet reshuffle will be finalized before the Constitutional Court rules. Observers say the Court’s decision will determine the administration’s immediate future.

Although no firm date has been set, a decision to accept or reject the case could arrive as early as next week. If accepted, the Court may opt to suspend Ms Paetongtarn. Until then, the Prime Minister remains under pressure.

Cabinet reshuffle expected before Constitutional Court decision that could shape the future of the government

Meanwhile, government officials urge the public to remain calm. They have asked citizens not to spread false or misleading information. Online content is now being monitored more closely.

In Parliament, coalition parties appear fractured but operational. Despite declining poll numbers, the administration still holds a working majority. However, 69 lawmakers from the Bhumjaithai Party have already withdrawn support. The fear is that other coalition parties may follow if the wheels begin to fall off the government’s bandwagon over the coming days.

On Sunday, Deputy Government Spokesperson “Kham” resigned. His departure followed tensions after Bhumjaithai’s exit from the coalition. The uneasy apprehension over what comes next adds to the uncertainty.

Coalition faces instability as lawmaker defections mount and deputy government spokesperson resigns in fallout

Unfortunately for Prime Minister Paetongtarn, the 2017 Constitution leaves the government in an unenviable and weak position once a scandal or even a whiff of wrongdoing emerges.

In summary, Prime Minister Paetongtarn faces legal, political and public pressure on multiple fronts. Despite this, her party insists she will neither resign nor dissolve Parliament. A cabinet reshuffle is moving forward, but the final outcome remain unpredictable.

The coming days will bring fresh protests, possible court action and continued tension. Whether the Prime Minister can weather this crisis remains highly uncertain. However, all eyes remain now on the streets of Bangkok and the Constitutional Court.

At this time, the damage wrought by the explosive tape of the Prime Minister’s conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen is clear.

It has, in effect, been like a torpedo. It has breached the government below the waterline. Indeed, it appears difficult to see how the Prime Minister can overcome the rising challenges presently threatening to overwhelm her ministry.

In the meantime, a stubborn intransigent posture by the Prime Minister may only lead to the outcome seen in 2006 and 2014. The country’s constitution and political traditions make it so.

Further reading:

Senate petitions the Constitutional Court seeking the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn from office

PM Paetongtarn’s phone call to Hun Sen has plunged Thailand into a political quagmire that spells coup

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pulls her government back from the brink with emotional televised apology

People’s Party leader and opposition leader Teng calls for dissolution of parliament to prevent a coup

Government on brink of collapse as the Bhumjaithai withdraws from Paetongtarn’s cabinet over clip

PM Paetongtarn in an untenable situation as chorus of condemnation grows over leaked Hun Sen audio clip

Helicopter emergency landing as Cambodian border security is tightened near Poipet amid rising tensions

Hun Sen warns Jatuporn: ‘You know how capable I am’ in sinister message as formal relationship plummets

Cambodia a big loser following the border spat. Over 1 million Khmer workers in Thailand unlikely to return

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>