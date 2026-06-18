Bangkok engineers scrambled to repair another large sinkhole in the busy Bang Kapi area of the capital

Bangkok’s sinkhole scare strikes again as a major road near Lotus Bang Kapi collapses, forcing an overnight emergency operation. Engineers reopened the route before dawn, but radar scans are now probing hidden voids beneath the capital’s streets.

A gaping sinkhole that suddenly tore open on one of Bangkok’s busiest roads sent engineers scrambling through the night on Tuesday, triggering emergency repairs, fresh safety fears and a new probe into what lies beneath the capital’s streets. The Lat Phrao Road collapse near Lotus Bang Kapi has already prompted radar scans and scrutiny of 55 underground utility chambers, while reviving memories of last year’s notorious Samsen Road crater that swallowed a police vehicle, doomed a newly built police station and remains under investigation.

Bangkok engineers battled through the night after a large sinkhole ripped open on Lat Phrao Road near Lotus Bang Kapi, forcing emergency repairs on one of the capital’s busiest routes.

The road suddenly gave way on Tuesday evening on the outbound carriageway towards Bang Kapi Market. The collapse was reported between 7pm and 8.13pm. Within a short time, traffic barriers appeared, lanes were closed and engineers rushed to assess the damage.

Officials found a cavity measuring roughly three metres by four metres. The hole was about 1.5 metres deep. Although smaller than previous sinkholes, its location immediately raised concern. The affected stretch carries heavy traffic throughout the day and late into the evening.

Emergency overnight operation launched after sinkhole opens on one of Bangkok’s busiest traffic routes

Consequently, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) engineers launched an overnight recovery operation. Floodlights illuminated the site as crews worked around the clock. At the same time, traffic officers diverted vehicles around the damaged section to prevent further disruption.

At 1am on Wednesday, Bangkok Permanent Secretary Narong Ruangsri outlined the progress of repairs. He said the BMA and relevant agencies had worked continuously throughout the night to restore the road surface and minimise the impact on motorists.

Initially, emergency crews pumped water from the collapsed area. Engineers then inspected the structure beneath the roadway. After completing those checks, workers began stabilising the damaged foundation.

Subsequently, the cavity was filled with compacted cement material designed to reinforce the weakened section. Following that stage, crews applied fast-setting concrete across the surface. By 1am, the restoration work itself had been completed.

Engineers complete repairs before dawn but await safety checks before reopening damaged road

However, officials did not immediately reopen the route. Instead, engineers waited for the concrete to dry and reach the required safety standards. Meanwhile, crews maintained a close watch on the repaired section.

Eventually, the roadway passed final inspections. As a result, authorities reopened the route at approximately 5am. Traffic resumed before the morning rush hour. For thousands of commuters, the disruption ended before dawn.

Nevertheless, the latest collapse has again focused attention on conditions beneath Bangkok’s roads. In response, the BMA confirmed that inspections would continue in the affected area. Officials are also coordinating with relevant agencies to determine the precise cause of the subsidence.

As part of this effort, radar surveys will be conducted beneath the roadway. Engineers hope the scans will identify hidden cavities or structural weaknesses. The objective is to establish whether any further risks exist beneath the surface.

Radar scans planned as investigators examine hidden cavities beneath key Bangkok transport route

Notably, construction supervisors highlighted a significant engineering challenge. According to officials, approximately 55 underground utility chambers are located along this section of Lat Phrao Road. That extensive network will now form a key part of the investigation.

Separately, the BMA apologised for the disruption caused by the incident. Motorists were advised to monitor official announcements and traffic updates while inspections continue.

The latest collapse is the newest in a growing list of sinkhole incidents across Bangkok. While most have been relatively minor, several have attracted considerable public attention.

Earlier this year, a pickup truck sank into a sinkhole on Rama II Road. The incident occurred on January 17, 2026. Images of the trapped vehicle circulated widely and again raised concerns about underground conditions beneath major roads.

Recent Bangkok sinkholes have fuelled concerns over ageing infrastructure and underground conditions

Even so, Bangkok’s most dramatic sinkhole remains the collapse that struck the Dusit district last year.

On September 24, 2025, a massive crater suddenly opened on Samsen Road directly outside Vajira Hospital. Almost immediately, images from the scene travelled around the world. The collapse became one of the most significant infrastructure incidents seen in Bangkok for years.

Initially, the crater measured approximately 30 metres across. Reports also suggested depths of up to 50 metres. The sheer scale of the collapse stunned emergency responders and engineers alike.

Within moments, a police vehicle was swallowed into the void. At the same time, multiple utility poles were dragged down as the ground collapsed beneath them. Remarkably, despite the destruction, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Massive Samsen Road collapse outside Vajira Hospital drew worldwide attention in September 2025

Soon afterwards, authorities launched a major engineering and safety investigation. Specialists examined the area while emergency crews secured the site. Attention quickly turned to underground construction activity beneath the roadway.

According to officials, underground works were believed to be linked to the collapse. However, investigators have yet to release final conclusions. Therefore, the formal inquiry remains active despite repairs having been completed.

On another front, the consequences extended far beyond the damaged roadway. Investigators later determined that a newly constructed police station had been affected by the collapse.

Engineers found that the building’s foundations had been undermined beneath the surface. Consequently, authorities ordered the structure’s demolition. The decision highlighted the wider impact major subsurface failures can have on surrounding infrastructure.

Police station demolished after investigators found foundations weakened by dramatic road collapse

Against that backdrop, every sinkhole now receives immediate scrutiny from city engineers. For that reason, Tuesday night’s collapse triggered a rapid and highly coordinated response despite its smaller size.

Likewise, officials were determined to prevent the cavity from expanding. Crews worked continuously through the night. Their objective was to restore structural stability before the capital awoke.

In parallel, engineers gathered information for the next phase of the investigation. Structural assessments, radar surveys and underground inspections are expected to continue in the coming days.

For now, traffic is flowing normally once again through Bang Kapi. The damaged roadway has been repaired and reopened. Yet the search for answers continues beneath the surface.

Ultimately, engineers still need to determine why the road failed. More importantly, investigators want to know whether further hidden cavities exist beneath one of Bangkok’s busiest transport corridors.

Until those findings emerge, the latest Lat Phrao sinkhole joins a growing list of collapses that have exposed the challenges lurking beneath the capital’s streets.

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