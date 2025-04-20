Chinese owner of fatal building firm arrested by police in Bangkok as investigators pierce veil of deceit

Chinese owner of the firm behind fatal Bangkok collapse arrested in hotel raid as Thai police expose fake Thai shareholders fronting for Chinese bosses. DSI says billions transferred, 94 dead, and criminal probe now targets fraud, bid rigging, and deception.

Thailand Justice Minister Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong and the Head of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Saturday revealed that the owner of the Chinese construction firm contracted to build the Auditor-General building had been arrested. Mr Chuanling Zhang, the 51% beneficial owner, was taken into custody at a hotel in the upmarket Ratchadaphisek area. The Chinese man faces a slew of serious criminal charges and will be later brought before a court. On Saturday, the minister and senior police made clear that the veil of deception behind the company’s ownership had been pierced. All those involved will be brought to book.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has arrested the top executive of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Co. Ltd. on charges of using Thai nationals as illegal nominees to hold shares on behalf of Chinese owners. Three more Thai suspects are now being urgently sought, in a case that has gained national attention following the deadly collapse of the State Audit Office building.

Presently, it is thought that 94 people died in the collapse of the building on March 28 last. It happened after an earthquake tremor hit Bangkok.

Thai government confirms nominee arrests as building collapse probe gathers pace and urgency nationwide

At a press conference on 19 April, Justice Minister Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong and DSI Director-General Police Major Yuthana Praedam confirmed that the arrest was based on solid evidence. The DSI alleges that more than ฿2 billion baht was transferred from Chinese directors to Thai individuals who were registered as majority shareholders. Indeed this comes despite having no financial capacity of their own.

“These Thai nominees weren’t real investors,” said Police Colonel Thawee. “They were holding shares for someone else.”

The arrest came with the execution of a court-issued warrant under Sections 37 and 41 of the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542. Officers from the DSI tracked down Chinese national Mr. Chuanling Zhang at a hotel in Bangkok’s Ratchadaphisek area. He was arrested without incident and taken to DSI headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road.

Suspect taken into custody as DSI outlines nominee links and financial trails worth billions of baht

Zhang is now being processed. He was informed of the charges and fingerprinted. After that, he will be interrogated with his lawyer and an interpreter present. He can be held for up to 48 hours. If bail is requested, it will be assessed according to court regulations.

Meanwhile, the DSI has issued arrest warrants for three Thai nationals who also appear on company records as directors. Officials believe they are still in Thailand. Police are moving quickly to locate them. Collectively, the three hold 51 per cent of the company’s shares—on paper.

“The evidence shows they were not the real owners. The money, the control, the decisions—those came from China,” said Police Colonel Yuthana.

The nominee charges indeed have wider implications. China Railway No.10 had won the contract to construct the State Audit Office building, which later collapsed, killing and injuring scores of workers. The DSI is now investigating whether the company gained the contract through deception by disguising its true ownership structure. Certainly, that could lead to additional charges under laws covering bid rigging and fraudulent procurement.

“If nominee structures were used to win that contract, we’re looking at offences under Section 7 of the Act,” Police Colonel Thawee said. “That includes using deception to obtain state work.”

Investigators consider bid rigging as firm’s ownership and contract win fall under criminal suspicion

Investigators have also questioned supervising engineers linked to the project. Several deny involvement and claim their signatures were forged on construction documents. This line of inquiry is still open.

Separate police investigations are already underway into the cause of the collapse. So far, the case has been set as negligence causing death and injury. Investigators are still working to determine if there was intent behind any of the actions taken.

Immigration Police later confirmed that Zhang’s visa remains valid. Records show he has travelled in and out of Thailand multiple times in recent years.

Engineers deny forged signatures as collapse case expands beyond negligence to probe possible intent

Relatives of one of the Thai suspects, known only as Manas, say he was just a delivery driver. They claim he had no knowledge that he was listed as a company shareholder. The DSI is now verifying whether his name was used without his knowledge or consent.

China Railway No.10, a major player in regional infrastructure development, has been urged to come forward with any information related to the collapse. Authorities say they are willing to consider all evidence but expect full transparency from the company.

With one key suspect in custody and others still at large, the case is moving quickly. This is no technicality—people died, and public money was involved. The DSI has made clear that this is now a matter of criminal accountability, not just corporate paperwork.

