Chinese man arrested over deadly Chatuchak building collapse claims he is a Chinese state employee sent to oversee infrastructure investment. Investigators suspect proxy use of Thai nationals in a firm tied to Beijing’s state-owned China Railway Group.

The Chinese man arrested on Saturday night in Bangkok in connection with the collapsed Auditor General’s building claims to work for the Chinese state. During interrogations subsequently at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Mr. Chuanling Zhang claimed he was an employee of a Chinese state enterprise. His role in Thailand was to facilitate investments and developments by the Chinese state, particularly in infrastructure projects. Indeed, he differentiated himself from another suspected Chinese figure linked to China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Ltd. Crucially, the under-fire Chinese firm is already known to be part of the China Railway Group (CREC), which is owned by the Chinese state in Beijing.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is expected to bring the Chinese national arrested at a Bangkok hotel on Saturday before the Criminal Court on Monday. Mr. Chuanling Zhang was arrested by DSI officers on Saturday on the basis of an arrest warrant. He was detained at a hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area.

Mr. Zhang was apprehended under Criminal Court warrant no. 2389/2568, issued on April 18. This came following an ongoing probe into allegations of illegal nominee arrangements.

The arrest was carried out by DSI’s investigation team and intelligence officers. Afterwards, they escorted Zhang to DSI headquarters for questioning.

Arrest part of broader probe into foreign influence using Thai proxies in Chinese state-linked business

The operation forms part of a wider effort targeting suspected foreign involvement in Thai-registered firms, where locals may be acting as proxies.

However, after being questioned, the Chinese man denies the charges against him. Furthermore, he has told investigators that he works for the Chinese state, being an employee of a Chinese state enterprise.

Zhang, through a legal interpreter who also serves as his defence lawyer, insists that he is innocent. At length, he categorically denies holding any Thai company shares through nominees. He claims he is not involved in any illicit front operations.

According to his statement, he is an authorised executive sent by the Chinese government to represent a state-owned enterprise. His purpose is to oversee investment projects in Thailand. Furthermore, he maintains that his role is administrative and not commercial. He told the officers his presence is aligned with intergovernmental infrastructure cooperation.

Zhang says his role in Thailand was to oversee Chinese government investments in infrastructure

In this case, he was sent as an executive of China Railway Group (CREC) to manage operations in Thailand.

In particular, the Chinese man was questioned about another figure, Mr. Bin Ling Wu. Investigators in the case have discovered that the Chinese man is a prominent figure. Indeed he is simultaneously linked to the activities of three Thai nationals listed as shareholders.

Investigators particularly explored Zhang’s relationship with Bin Ling Wu.

Preliminary findings suggest Wu was connected to the construction of the now-abandoned State Audit Office building project.

Wu is believed to be active in private sector contracting, and multiple companies linked to him list the same group of three Thai nationals as directors. This is a pattern that has triggered suspicions of proxy arrangements. Authorities are now urgently attempting to locate and question these Thai nationals.

Three Thai nominee directors emerge as probe reveals pattern of front companies under scrutiny

However, at least two of these people are understood to be labourers. Certainly, their families deny that they have any links with big business.

Indeed this is a twist that has raised red flags with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). The three Thais listed as company shareholders or directors in the firms under scrutiny.

Their families, when contacted by authorities, expressed confusion and flatly denied any involvement in corporate affairs. This has strengthened DSI’s suspicion that the individuals may have unknowingly lent their names — or had them used without consent — in a nominee scheme designed to disguise foreign ownership.

At length, Mr. Chuanling admitted in questioning he knew the other Chinese national. However, he told police that Mr. Bin Ling Wu is not a Chinese government operative. In contrast, Mr. Zhang asserted that he was.

Significantly, he was quick to draw a sharp line between them. He stressed that Wu had no official ties to the Chinese government or any state enterprise.

Zhang distances himself from Wu and says he represents the Chinese government unlike the other man

Zhang insisted he, on the other hand, operates under the direct instruction of Beijing, as an executive overseeing sanctioned investment. DSI investigators say this distinction could prove crucial. Zhang positions himself as a legitimate envoy while distancing himself from the more opaque activities linked to Wu.

Police on Monday are expected to ask for an extension of the detention of Mr. Chuanling Zhang. Nevertheless, the defendant may request bail.

Under Thai law, investigators are permitted to hold suspects for an initial 48-hour period, after which they must seek judicial approval for continued detention. Authorities plan to request an initial 12-day remand on Monday, which can be extended in up to four separate intervals, totalling 48 days if needed.

As of now, Zhang has not applied for temporary bail but retains the right to do so. DSI sources also noted that Zhang was not the first director listed for China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd. That role originally belonged to Mr. Dong Xia. This name appears in early company filings.

Further reading:

Chinese owner of fatal building firm arrested by police in Bangkok as investigators pierce veil of deceit

Prime Minister orders arrests over the Chatuchak Auditor General building disaster within seven days

Chatuchak building disaster finds more dead with major questions soon to be asked about Chinese firms

Chinese steel firm linked to Chatuchak disaster faces DSI probes. Minister cancels investment status

PM warns that China should not feel it is singled out as Commerce Minister and Police probe top firms in network

Storm clouds gathering over Chinese firm at the centre of the collapsed Chatuchak building disaster

US scan shows 50-60 human beings said to be in a hallway within the collapsed Chatuchak building

Hope still burns but anger mounts over Chatuchak building with some trapped still alive according to deep scan

4 Chinese men nabbed by police as trying to remove 32 large files from the Chatuchak disaster site zone

Race against time to save 15 workers buried under rubble in the quake-collapsed building in Chatuchak

Flights normal, building codes worked but will be checked as fears rise for workmen. PM briefs public