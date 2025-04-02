A Chinese firm at the centre of Bangkok’s deadly building collapse faces mounting scrutiny, with police and ministers investigating its contracts, financial dealings and links to substandard steel. Officials now threaten blacklisting as scandals deepen.

The pressure is mounting on a Chinese firm at the centre of a growing controversy over the collapse of the Auditor General Building in Bangkok on Friday. The earthquake disaster has triggered growing anger among the public and calls for action. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Industry revealed that subpar steel was used in the construction. Meanwhile, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has also launched a probe. Concern remains over the firm appearing to be a Chinese-controlled entity using Thai nominees. The latest move is that Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri is moving to have the firm blacklisted. At length, this is over its failure to complete a new passenger terminal at Narathiwat Airport.

The Ministry of Transport is making moves to cancel a contract at Narathiwat Airport linked to Chinese firm China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Company Limited.

The firm is presently at the centre of a growing controversy over a collapsed government building in the Chauchak district of Bangkok. At length, this is the Auditor General Building, which collapsed during last Friday’s earthquake.

Simultaneously, the Chinese firm is also now to be investigated by an elite police agency. Indeed, on Wednesday, a top officer with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said it resembled a nominee company.

Police launch investigation into Chinese firm as concerns over subpar building materials and ownership grow

Police Major Suriya Singhakamol, the Director-General, made the remarks as he confirmed an investigation. At length, the agency is taking on the matter as a special case. This is on the basis that the financial consideration exceeds ฿100 million.

In addition, the case is a matter of both national concern and security. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Industry confirmed that two types of steel used in the building were substandard. Previously, Deputy Industry Minister Akanat Promphan led a team to the site.

They collected samples. Significantly, Mr Akanat, who was vociferous about his suspicions, suggested pushback. In brief, he said he had been warned off and threatened by powerful interests.

Later, the head of a working team, Thitipat Chotidechachainan, confirmed that 22mm rebar samples were too lightweight, while the 32mm used in structures and key supports failed to meet tensile strength standards.

Previously, in shocking revelations, Ms Thitipat revealed that the Auditor General Building project had been using steel from the Xin Ke Yuan Steel plant in Rayong.

Chinese steel factory linked to collapsed building was previously shut down for making substandard product

Critically, this caused concern as the giant Chinese factory was closed down by inspectors in December 2024. Indeed, this came after a fire at the facility. At the same time, inspectors discovered steel at the facility that was substandard.

Indeed, over ฿45 million of steel product was seized. The country’s steel production sector last year plummeted to a historic low as a Chinese firm applied to build a new giant-sized plant in Rayong.

Before this, in June 2024, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) had expressed alarm about cheap Chinese steel being dumped on Thai markets. At the same time, it also highlighted that Thai steel firms were only operating at 27% capacity.

However, on Tuesday, Ms Thitipat confirmed that the steel samples tested at the site were all approximately five years old.

Deputy PM orders urgent report on building collapse after meeting with Chinese ambassador in Bangkok

On Sunday, after meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Bangkok, Mr Han Zhiqiang, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul ordered a report into the collapse. This was understood under Section 13 of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2007.

In brief, it is due before next Sunday. In the meantime, concern is growing over the activities of China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Company Limited.

At the same time, while Mr Anutin was meeting the Chinese envoy on Sunday, four officials from the company were arrested. At length, they were seen at Bang Sue junction trying to illegally remove 32 files from the site building office.

Afterwards, police and officials launched legal proceedings. For instance, it appears that the company is a Chinese-owned enterprise. Indeed, it has been described as a Chinese state interest.

Furthermore, it is linked to 13 companies in a network. Significantly, the firm has never paid taxes nor has it ever declared any profit.

Chinese firm linked to collapsed building also holds railway contract and other key government projects

At the same time, it is a contractor on Phase One of the Chinese-Thai Railway project. In particular, this is a relatively significant contract again in partnership with the Thai behemoth Italian-Thai Development.

The contract is for the Kaeng Khoi-Klang Dong and Pang Asoke-Bandai Ma section. In brief, this is a distance of 30.21 kilometres. The budget is ฿9.348 billion. Phase One of the project, connecting Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, was due for completion in 2029.

Nevertheless, the China Railway Number 10 Company appears to have established itself in Thailand as a railway construction firm.

After that, it appears to have become involved in government contracts awarded by the previous government. Indeed, previously, the firm had been hailed on websites as an example of China’s expansion into engineering in Southeast Asia.

Significantly, in the last few days, these internet sites and pages have all been removed.

Thai government moves to limit Chinese involvement in Phase Two of high-speed rail project to protect interests

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungruangkit on Wednesday made it clear that Phase Two of the high profile infrastructure project will only be open to Thai firms. At length, this is the section linking Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai.

On Wednesday, Minister Suriya said the project would not be open to international bidding.

Furthermore, he insisted that all steel will be approved by India’s Tata Steel, based in Thailand. In addition, all steel must have quality marks to be noted on arrival at sites.

Furthermore, one random sample in each batch will be tested by the site supervisor before an order is accepted. Certainly, it appears that the Thai government has woken up to the hazards posed by products and materials with defective standards being imported from China.

For instance, on Tuesday, Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong questioned if economic growth was benefiting Thai firms and people at all. He was referring to the Chinese management of the Auditor General’s Office projects.

In the meantime, Deputy Minister of Transport Manoporn Charoensri warned that China Railway Number 10 may face being blacklisted.

Previously, the firm was awarded a ฿639.89 million project with ISO Engineering Ltd to build a new passenger terminal at Narathiwat Airport.

Narathiwat Airport project severely delayed as Chinese contractor faces potential blacklisting by government

Indeed, this was on 15 March 2022. The completion date was 16 January 2025. Nevertheless, flooding in Narathiwat forced an extension.

However, in February 2025, the project was only marginally complete. After that, the ministry insisted on 5% further completion in March and April 2025. At this time, the minister says that the project is only 39.24% completed and 631 days behind schedule.

Therefore, if the situation does not drastically improve, the ministry will move to enforce breach of contract proceedings. In turn, China Railway Number 10 will be consequently blacklisted from government projects as a ‘job abandoner’.

The company notably secured other government projects. For instance, it was selected as the contractor for the new Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) headquarters in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi.

Former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha laid the foundation stone with there in 2019. The contract price was ฿716 million, and the building is presently functional.

