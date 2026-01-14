PM Anutin rushed to Nakhon Ratchasima after a crane smashed into a speeding train, killing 32. He blasted high-speed line contractors, slammed low compensation, raised blacklisting, questioned rail chiefs and ordered investigations as rescue work proceeded.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul rushed to the scene on Tuesday evening after a deadly railway accident caused by falling debris from a crane working on the Thai–China high-speed rail project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima. By then, 32 people were confirmed dead in the crash, which occurred at 9.05am. A crane lifting concrete girders collapsed onto a speeding State Railway of Thailand (SRT) train with sealed, air-conditioned carriages. Explosions and fire followed, trapping passengers and killing many. Prime Minister Anutin sharply criticised the project contractors, previously linked to the Auditor General building collapse in Chatuchak that killed up to 100 people. He also demanded far higher compensation for victims’ families.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday evening following a deadly rail disaster earlier that day. Earlier, he cancelled a campaign rally in Phang Nga. Instead, he travelled by helicopter to the crash site in Sikhiu district. At the scene, he addressed officials and reporters. He said contractors linked to the project would be held accountable.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister questioned why the contractor had not been barred from state projects earlier. He noted repeated incidents involving the same companies. He said accidents of this scale were not isolated.

Therefore, he raised the prospect of legal changes. These would allow blacklisting of repeat offenders. At the same time, he criticised the compensation initially offered to victims’ families.

PM attacks compensation and raises blacklisting after repeated incidents linked to players

Specifically, Prime Minister Anutin described the proposed ฿40,000 payment as inadequate. Instead, he called for compensation in the millions of baht per family. Furthermore, he questioned whether the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand should resign. He linked the issue to oversight failures. Later, he said the public expected accountability.

Earlier that morning, the accident occurred at 9.05am in Sikhiu district. The location was Ban Thanon Khot. It lies between Nong Nam Khun and Sikhiu stations. At that moment, a Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani express train was passing through. The train was travelling at about 120 kilometres per hour. It was carrying about 195 passengers and crew.

According to the State Railway of Thailand, a construction crane collapsed onto the train. The crane was part of the Thailand–China High-Speed Rail Project Phase 1. This phase runs between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima. Construction began in 2017. Since then, the project has faced repeated delays.

At the time of the collapse, the crane was lifting concrete girders. These girders were intended for an elevated rail structure. Instead, parts of the crane fell across the active railway line. Consequently, the crane struck at least two train carriages. Immediately, the impacted carriages derailed. Almost simultaneously, a fire erupted.

Crane lifting girders collapses onto express train travelling at speed under high-speed rail project

Initial reports stated the crane first struck the second carriage. That carriage carried about 40 passengers. According to witnesses, metal components sliced into the carriage’s centre. As a result, the carriage was severely damaged. In effect, it was torn apart. Fire spread rapidly through the compartment.

Meanwhile, the train involved was an air-conditioned express diesel railcar. It was fitted with electric automatic doors. It also had sealed windows. Therefore, passengers could not open exits manually. As smoke spread, escape became difficult. Consequently, many passengers were trapped inside.

Notably, many fatalities occurred in the second carriage. That carriage absorbed the main impact. Passengers inside were unable to flee. Flames and debris blocked escape routes. Eventually, conditions became unsurvivable. As a result, the death toll rose quickly.

Local residents reported hearing loud noises moments before the crash. One resident, Mitr Intrpanya, described a sound like something sliding from above. Shortly after, he heard two explosions. When he reached the site, he saw the crane resting on the train. He said three carriages appeared affected. He described extensive metal damage.

Large-scale emergency rescue as hospitals activate disaster protocols across Nakhon Ratchasima

Soon after the crash, emergency services were dispatched. Firefighters, medical teams, and rescue units arrived. First responders worked to control the blaze. Meanwhile, rescue teams searched for survivors. They used hydraulic cutters to slice through metal. Gradually, trapped passengers were freed.

As operations continued, injured passengers were evacuated. They were sent to Sikhiu Hospital, Sung Noen Hospital, and Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. At Sikhiu Hospital, authorities established a war room. Most injured victims were treated there. Additionally, an emergency assistance centre was set up near the site.

By late afternoon, the Ministry of Public Health issued an update. At 5.20pm, officials confirmed 32 deaths. At that time, three people remained missing. Meanwhile, 64 people were reported injured. Of those, seven were critically injured. Nineteen suffered moderate injuries. Thirty-eight sustained minor injuries.

Later reports revised the injury count upward. Authorities said 67 people were injured. These figures were based on a passenger total of 208. Meanwhile, search teams continued working through the wreckage. Heavy machinery was brought in. Debris was removed carefully. Searches continued into the evening.

Rail line shut as investigations begin and train services suspended following deadly crane collapse

Following the incident, the State Railway of Thailand ordered a full closure of the rail line. The closure was set for seven days. During this period, the site would be cleared. Structural inspections would also take place. Any required maintenance would be completed before reopening.

As a result, several train services were disrupted. Special express trains 21 and 22 were cancelled indefinitely. These services operate between Bangkok and Ubon Ratchathani. Additionally, 14 other trains had their routes adjusted. These included services between Bangkok and Surin. Passengers were advised to seek alternatives.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn ordered an investigation. He instructed the State Railway of Thailand to determine the cause. Subsequently, SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng announced a fact-finding committee. The committee was tasked with reporting within 15 days.

Officials cite safety violations and equipment failure as criminal and civil action looms for contractors

At the same time, further details emerged about safety failures. Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, addressed the media. He said the contractor violated safety orders. Specifically, work was prohibited when trains passed underneath the structure. However, that order was ignored.

Moreover, Mr Pichet said a fail-safe system malfunctioned. He explained that the crane stalled but did not stop. Instead, it continued operating. Consequently, the crane collapsed. He confirmed that both criminal and civil proceedings would follow.

According to officials, the crane involved was a girder launcher crane. This equipment is used in precast post-tensioned bridge construction. The crane belonged to Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited. The company was the sole contractor for the bridge section involved.

Italian-Thai Development is a key contractor on the high-speed rail project. The project is jointly developed with China Railway Group. China Railway Group is also known as CREC. Both companies were previously linked to another major incident. That was the collapse of the Auditor General’s building in Chatuchak last year. That collapse occurred during an earthquake.

Chinese contractor’s record draws scrutiny amid wider concerns over regional rail safety failures

Meanwhile, China Railway Group is a major state-owned enterprise. It is involved in multiple infrastructure projects in Thailand. The Thailand–China High-Speed Rail Project forms part of China’s Belt and Road initiative. Ultimately, the project aims to connect Bangkok with Kunming via Laos.

In response to the crash, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement. It said Beijing was looking into the disaster. Furthermore, China attaches great importance to project safety. It also stressed concern for personnel safety. No further details were released.

Notably, as well as being involved in the Chatuchak disaster on March 28 last year, in which 100 people died, the Chinese China Railway Group (CREC) and its subsidiaries were also involved in a rail terminal disaster in Serbia on November 1, 2024, in which 16 people died.

Later on Tuesday, Italian-Thai Development issued its own statement. The company expressed condolences for those killed. It also expressed sympathy for the injured. Furthermore, the company said it would provide compensation. It also pledged medical support. Additionally, it said it would cooperate fully with authorities.

Police probe widens as compensation announced and criminal liability assessed for individuals

Separately, the State Railway of Thailand announced compensation measures. It said each victim’s family would receive ฿80,000. This payment was separate from contractor compensation. The announcement followed criticism from the Prime Minister. However, no revisions were announced immediately.

Meanwhile, police continued their investigation. The crane operator was summoned for questioning. He was not injured in the incident. He was able to give a statement. Questioning was ongoing. No charges had been filed at that stage.

Pol Maj Gen Narongsak Phromtha, Commander of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police, provided further details. Firstly, investigators had begun collecting and reviewing all evidence. In particular, he said reports of deliberate actions were being examined. In addition, negligence would be assessed carefully.

Importantly, he said police could proceed without a formal complaint. He explained that legal action would follow established procedures. Investigators said both individuals and companies could face charges. Decisions would be based on evidence.

Wreckage stabilised as inspections continue and families await answers amid ongoing rescue operations

Meanwhile, images from the site showed extensive damage. Metal debris from the crane hung from the elevated structure. Rail tracks were twisted and buried under wreckage. Burn marks covered the damaged carriages. The second carriage was almost unrecognisable.

As night fell, operations continued. Heavy equipment was used to stabilise remaining structures. Engineers inspected nearby construction elements. Safety zones were established around the site. Authorities restricted access to essential personnel only.

The ฿179 billion high-speed rail project has faced numerous delays since 2017. Costs have increased over time. Construction schedules have been revised repeatedly. Safety incidents have been reported before. Phase one covers roughly 250 kilometres.

During his visit, Prime Minister Anutin reiterated his stance. Significantly, he underlined accountability must follow. Therefore, investigations must proceed quickly. He said families deserved proper compensation. However, he announced no immediate legal action or moves by his office.

By Tuesday night, search operations were still underway. Authorities said updates would follow as information became available. The rail closure remained in effect. Hospitals continued treating the injured. Families waited at medical centres for news.

