A number of Thai companies and individuals, including 17 people, face court proceedings with arrest warrants issued on Thursday over a collapsed Bangkok building. Among those targeted is the Chairman of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD), a Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) listed firm that has played a leading role in Thailand’s development since 1958. Police and investigators are pursuing criminal charges against Mr Premchai Karnasuta and 16 others responsible for designing and constructing the ill-fated new Auditor General building in Chatuchak, which collapsed within seconds during the March 28 earthquake. One of those arrested on Thursday was Chuanling Zhang, a Chinese state employee linked to China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Ltd, a Chinese state-owned enterprise central to the disaster. This follows his earlier arrest in April linked to other offences.

The 33-storey tower crumbled in seconds during tremors from an earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar, killing at least 89 people. Eleven more remain missing. Current estimates suggest the death toll may rise to 100 as recovery efforts continue.

The collapse of the tower in Chatuchak District, central Bangkok, stunned the nation. Later, video footage and images quickly spread worldwide.

Investigators now say the disaster was not simply a tragic accident but the result of grave professional misconduct and systemic construction failures. The building’s fall, described by one official as “like a deck of cards,” prompted global scrutiny.

On Thursday, senior officers at the Metropolitan Police Bureau, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Police Major General Somkuan Phuengtrakul, announced the arrests.

All suspects face charges under Sections 227 and 238 of the Thai Criminal Code, which carry maximum penalties of 10 years imprisonment. Investigators emphasised that these charges address both professional negligence and falsified certifications.

Among those arrested is 71-year-old Mr. Premchai Karnasuta, chairman of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD), one of Thailand’s largest construction firms. ITD has long been associated with major infrastructure projects across the country.

Premchai’s legal troubles first made headlines in 2018 when he was convicted of poaching a black panther in a protected wildlife sanctuary. He was later also found guilty of illegal firearms possession during that notorious Thungyai Naresuan Park incident.

Thursday’s operation also saw the re-arrest of Mr. Chuanling Zhang, 42, the de facto manager of China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a Chinese state-owned enterprise involved in the construction. Zhang had previously been released on bail. Zhang was first detained in April but granted temporary release until new evidence emerged.

The new Office of the Auditor General (OAG) building was previously under construction on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road. However, the project was later and already disputes had emerged.

The disaster occurred at 1:20 p.m. on March 28, 2024, during an earthquake whose epicentre lay in Myanmar. The tremors reverberated through Bangkok, triggering the sudden implosion of the tower. Seismologists confirmed the tremors originated from a 6.8-magnitude quake near Mandalay.

Authorities say 89 bodies have been recovered. One person remains in critical condition, while at least eight others were injured. A further 11 people are still unaccounted for. The site remains hazardous, with human remains still being found as rubble is cleared.

Following the collapse, Bangkok Police Chief Siam Boonsom launched a major investigation. The Metropolitan Police Bureau established a dedicated inquiry team led by Deputy Commissioner Somkuan Phuengtrakul and Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat. The unit interviewed over 60 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents.

According to their findings, the building’s structural design failed to comply with core engineering standards and ministerial regulations.

In particular, the elevator shaft was located near the building’s rear edge, rather than at its centre. This flaw caused the structure’s centre of gravity to shift under seismic stress.

When the quake hit, the elevator shaft and base columns gave way almost simultaneously, causing the tower to collapse vertically at high speed.

Experts warned the layout created instability under lateral ground movement, making collapse nearly inevitable.

Further evidence revealed disturbing lapses. Tests on concrete used in the building showed it failed to meet the required strength standard. Investigators also examined steel bars taken from the wreckage and found many did not conform to approved specifications.

The concrete’s compressive strength was far below the legally required threshold.

In another alarming revelation, a senior engineer’s signature had been forged on critical construction documents. Forensic experts confirmed the signature of Mr. Somkiat Chuesangsuk had been falsified.

He was not involved in the approvals. Somkiat was later cleared of wrongdoing after forensic handwriting analysts confirmed the forgery beyond doubt.

The 17 individuals now facing charges were categorised into three groups based on their roles in the project.

Group One – Design Firms and Engineers:

Forum Architects Co., Ltd. and Meinhardt (Thailand) Co., Ltd. were the design contractors. Both firms signed official contracts with the OAG. Five structural engineers also signed blueprints for the project. These six suspects face prosecution for professional negligence that led to death. Their original blueprints failed to meet both national and ministerial safety codes.

Group Two – Construction Supervision:

The project’s oversight was managed by PKW Joint Venture, comprising three companies: P.N. Synchronize Co., Ltd., KP Consultants and Management Co., Ltd., and W. and Friends Consultants Co., Ltd. A representative of PKW has been named individually. All five parties are held jointly liable. Investigators believe oversight failed at multiple levels, allowing serious violations to pass unchecked.

Group Three – Main Contractors:

This group includes Italian-Thai Development Plc and China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., which worked together under the ITD-CREC Joint Venture. Six individuals associated with these firms, including Premchai and Zhang, now face prosecution. Both companies face possible bans from future government contracts pending the trial’s outcome.

Police stated that some suspects have already contacted authorities and are cooperating. Others were apprehended during coordinated operations. Officials said several turned themselves in after media leaks revealed the arrest list.

The collapse of the OAG tower has sparked a nationwide debate on construction safety, regulatory oversight, and corruption. Many believe the case could become a turning point for accountability in the building sector. Observers are calling it Thailand’s worst-ever structural failure linked to corporate negligence.

Italian-Thai Development Plc has seen mounting problems in recent years. In 2024, the firm was reportedly facing cash flow issues and debts. Now, its chairman’s arrest has cast a long shadow over its future. Once a pillar of infrastructure development, the company now battles financial and legal collapse.

Authorities say the evidence clearly supports charges under Thailand’s Criminal Code. Section 227 criminalises negligent professional acts in building design or construction that lead to death. Section 238 addresses false certifications and forged documents. These charges mark the first time top executives face imprisonment over a construction disaster.

The 17 accused are:

Suchart Chutipaphakorn, 64

Pimol Charoenying, 85

Thira Wathanathap, 59

Supol Akhararisuk, 51

Chainarong Siangpraiphan, 43

Aphichat Raksa, 38

Patiwat Sirithai, 53

Kritpat Plongkratok, 51

Phonlathet Thetphithakwanich, 56

Ms. Pranit Saeng-alangkarn, 63

Somchai Trapyen, 59

Premchai Karnasuta, 71

Ms. Nitchaporn Charanajit, 73

Chuanling Zhang, 42

Kriangsak Kowatana, 65

Anuwat Kansorn, 54

Thipat Rattanawongsa, 43

Officials held a merit-making ceremony in Bangkok this week to honour the victims. A monk-led vigil drew hundreds, including families of the missing, praying for peace and justice.

The tragedy has left deep scars. Families of the missing continue to wait in anguish. Rescue teams worked round the clock for over six weeks after the disaster to recover bodies and clear rubble.

Now, a month and a half later, justice appears finally within reach. The collapse has been a matter of high priority for Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Public interest in this disaster is high. Of course, for the families involved, full closure still feels distant amid slow trials and fresh discoveries still to be found in the ruins.

As the investigation moves toward trial, Thai authorities are under pressure to ensure transparency. Indeed, observers say this case could reshape industry practices and revive calls for tougher enforcement of construction standards. Legal experts say the verdict could redefine liability rules in future infrastructure projects.

Certainly, more arrests and charges will follow as the police continue examining linked contracts, company documents and materials. The on-site offices were recently raided and the site is now sealed off by court order. The legal process in connection with Thailand’s biggest construction scandal in decades is expected to begin in the coming months.

The story continues to attract both political and public scrutiny as Chinese firms, listed Thai companies and engineering professionals face a courtroom reckoning.

