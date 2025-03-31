Hope remains for trapped workers in the Chatuchak disaster as PM Paetongtarn visits the site, but anger mounts over safety concerns. Officials investigate allegations of substandard materials and cost-cutting as rescue teams race to save those still buried.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the Chatuchak building disaster site in Bangkok on Monday afternoon. Her visit comes as hope still burns for the fate of at least some of the workers lying underneath the rubble. The PM met American and Israeli volunteers on Monday and was briefed by a senior Bangkok Metropolitan Administration official. Nevertheless, her visit coincided also with mounting anger and suspicion about the building project that led to Friday’s disaster.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took some time on Monday to visit the Office of the Auditor General site in Chatuchak, Bangkok. Certainly, at this time, workers are toiling tirelessly to reach some trapped workers who are reportedly still alive.

Indeed, information from a powerful scanner on Monday revealed seven people alive. Furthermore, one of them was thought to be moving about beneath the rubble.

On Monday morning there was rain. Previously, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters that this was good. In short, it would help cool conditions for the trapped workers underneath the debris.

PM visits disaster site, meets volunteers, and urges agencies to report obstacles without any delay

PM Paetongtarn was given a brief on Monday when she arrived between 1 pm and 2 pm. At length, this came from Deputy Bangkok Governor Thawida Kamolvech.

After that, she met representatives of American and Israeli volunteers who were on site. At length, she thanked them for their efforts. At the same time, she urged any of them who had problems to contact her situation team.

Following this, there was a poignant scene when a foreign worker representative knelt and broke down in front of the PM. She gently raised him and said, “We must help each other.”

In the meantime, anger is growing about why the 33-storey building fell. In particular, when other buildings under construction in Bangkok did not. Certainly, the focus is on the Chinese subcontractor involved in the construction contract, which commenced in 2020.

Suspicion grows over Chinese subcontractor as experts question why the Chatuchak tower collapsed

On Monday, there were questions raised about the quality of steel used in the support structure. For instance, it was reported to be a type of imported Chinese steel unsuited to the purpose.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn declined to speculate on this before she visited the site. However, she assured reporters that the matter is under rigorous investigation.

The Prime Minister had travelled to the site after completing her mission of chairing the opening of the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center (TIESC) at the One Bangkok building.

Upon arrival, she was greeted by police, military, Thai and foreign volunteers. In addition, there were Bang Sue police officers stationed at the missing persons reporting point.

Expressing her gratitude for their efforts, she urged all agencies to work to their full potential. In particular, she urged them repeatedly to report any obstacles immediately.

Foreign workers plead with PM to ensure Burmese trapped in rubble get equal rescue efforts and support

After that came a particularly emotional moment. A male representative of the foreign labour group pleaded with the Prime Minister not to forget the Burmese workers still trapped in the rubble. The Prime Minister responded with reassurance, stating that efforts would not discriminate based on nationality. The government was certainly committed to helping everyone affected.

Rescue efforts continue while questions grow over the construction quality. Reports emerged that the building had been flagged by an anti-corruption watchdog.

Significantly, it had raised concerns about delays, worker shortages, and possible cost-cutting measures. The project, initially slated for completion by 2026, was reportedly only 30% complete at the time of the collapse.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, for example, voiced concerns that substandard steel may have been used. Furthermore, he noted that an ongoing crackdown had led to the closure of several factories producing low-quality materials.

PM orders urgent probe as concerns grow over substandard materials and corruption in building project

Prime Minister Paetongtarn has ordered an investigation into the root cause of the collapse within a week. Meanwhile, officials are examining construction plans, material quality and potential negligence.

China’s ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhinqiang, on Sunday confirmed that China will cooperate fully with the investigation.

Meanwhile, experts from the Council of Engineers Thailand have weighed in. Similarly, they have also underlined the unusual nature of the collapse. Especially given that other high-rise buildings under construction in Bangkok withstood the earthquake.

The incident has sparked broader concerns about construction standards and regulatory supervision.

In turn, this has already had financial repercussions for one of Thailand’s oldest and most revered firms. Shares of Italian Thai Development PCL, one of the construction firms involved, dropped sharply when markets opened on Monday.

At this time, there are 12 confirmed dead in the disaster. Nevertheless, this will certainly rise to 22 based on intelligence from the scene. Meanwhile, there are up to 80 people still missing.

Further reading:

4 Chinese men nabbed by police as trying to remove 32 large files from the Chatuchak disaster site zone

Race against time to save 15 workers buried under rubble in the quake-collapsed building in Chatuchak

Flights normal, building codes worked but will be checked as fears rise for workmen. PM briefs public

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul

Inward immigration may ultimately be the only thing that can halt Thailand’s fated economic decline