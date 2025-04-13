Chatuchak building disaster finds more dead with major questions soon to be asked about Chinese firms

Death toll rises at doomed Chatuchak building site as hopes fade and the spotlight turns to Chinese contractors, cancelled deals, poor oversight, substandard steel and mounting public anger over corruption, lavish spending and regulatory failures.

On Sunday, hopes were dying yet again for any survivors at the collapsed Auditor General building in Chatuchak. At length, the work continues as a possible rescue mission. However, before the dust even begins to settle on the Chatuchak Auditor General building disaster, looming questions arise about the involvement of Chinese contractors. Certainly, the two firms involved are substantial entities, and yet the questions that are being asked by lawmakers, the police, and regulatory agencies cannot be silenced. Indeed, the main building contractor is part of China Railway Group (CREC), a state-owned Chinese firm operating worldwide. Both companies linked to the contract appear to be operating in a slipshod manner when it comes to Thai company law and regulatory issues.

With the Prime Minister recently extending for 90 days for a report on the cause of the building collapse, far wider questions emerge. These are particularly focused on the activities of Chinese firms in Thailand.

There was nothing but bad news from the doomed Chatuchak building site on Sunday. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt finally told reporters that workers had reached the 3-metre depth point where light was observed days ago. Previously, this had prompted reports that 1–3 survivors may have been trapped and survived with access to water.

However, on Sunday, Governor Chadchart simply said there was no trace of life. The rescuers were now going to deploy the K9 unit in the area.

Rescue effort pushes forward but hopes fade as light and movement now thought to be false signs of life

In the meantime, the work to get through the demolished structure is proceeding at a fierce pace. Some 40% of the building is now cleared. After that, the property will work on Zone E and at the same time, take off debris from the top. However, that has already been reduced by some three meters.

“We have to try our best and then plan how to proceed. We have dismantled a lot. In the past, we have not stopped. The work has been going on all the time. But there are many obstacles. We have not abandoned them. We have tried every way. But if there are none, we will have to keep going,” said Mr. Chadchart.

At this time, the thought is that the lights seen on Friday may have been some sort of illusion — for instance, a mirrored object or some sort of reflected light. Similarly, the reports of a rescue camera seeing movement from 1–3 human forms are now being treated with caution.

Nevertheless, air continues to be pumped into the cavities. Simultaneously, the work continues at full speed with regular checks for a living presence.

Certainly, as the news has failed to live up yet again to the prospect of a miracle at the site, the death toll mounts. Bodies are being consistently recovered. Presently, the count is 37 with 57 missing people. Certainly, it is looking increasingly likely that the Office of the Auditor General Building has cost 94 lives.

Anger mounts as government contract with Chinese firm had been cancelled months before the collapse

Meanwhile, anger over the collapse is mounting, particularly as a raft of scandals linked to it have emerged. Firstly, it appears that the contract with China Railway No. 10 Ltd was cancelled by the government on January 20. Nevertheless, the building firm countered by deploying even more workers to the site.

Indeed, there were 400 workers engaged on the site when the earthquake struck. Afterwards, one contractor explained that if the quake had struck later in the afternoon, the death toll would have been three to four times higher.

Nonetheless, controversies associated with the firm continue to cause tensions among the public and within the government. A report ordered just 48 hours after the collapse was to have been delivered in 7 days. Subsequently, the Prime Minister ordered a 90-day extension to the final report.

In the meantime, both the Chinese firm and large Chinese steel maker Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co. Ltd. have become embroiled in multiple criminal investigations.

For instance, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is probing non-executive shareholders in the building first. Both Prachuab Sirikhate and Manas Srianan, two of the three Thai shareholders, have subsequently turned out to be labourers.

DSI chief casts doubt on Chinese firm’s legal standing and contract award history in Thailand

Indeed, recently Police Major Yutthana Praedam, the Director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), has suggested that the firm is not operating properly in Thailand according to the law.

This came following difficulties by police locating its transitory head office. This appeared to move or be listed as different offices. Certainly, the move to cancel the contract with the Office of the Auditors General in January was attributed to slow progress and a shortage of capital.

At length, the firm was able to secure 27 government contracts since it was established seven years ago in 2018. The total value of these contracts was ฿22 billion. Indeed, it included the first stage of the Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail project. This is seen as a key part of Thailand’s cooperation with China’s Belt and Road initiative.

In addition, there is a growing scandal over the role of the Auditor General’s Office itself. Auditor General Mr. Monthien Charoenpol is known to be close to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also Minister of the Interior.

Nevertheless, Mr. Anutin has made it clear he was not assisting his friend in this matter. This case has captured the attention of the public amid strong concern and unease.

Lavish furnishings and new low-rise plans stir outrage over the design and oversight of the doomed tower

The public was further angered when details of the office furnishings became available. These included Italian leather sofas worth over ฿165,000 each. In addition, the Auditor General’s office was said to have had ฿240,000 worth of art while top executives had lavish bathrooms with expensive fittings.

This week, the Auditor General’s Office said the next building designed for its over 4,000 staff will be a low-lying one.

It comes as there are finally questions emerging over the design of the tall 30-story structure. This week, there were conflicting reports about this. One suggests that the design was not fundamentally altered while other reports suggest otherwise. Another inquiry by engineering experts has been ordered into this.

Furthermore, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) confirmed this week that its probe was a special investigation under the Foreign Business Act 1999. Furthermore, an investigation is also being conducted into the quality and stability of concrete used in the collapsed structure.

Meanwhile, the steel company whose steel has been questioned is facing a host of criminal investigations. Last week, Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co. Ltd. had its investment concessions suspended.

Authorities scrutinise steel standards as firm faces criminal inquiries and product bans in Bangkok

After that, it faces investigations for manufacturing low-quality steel products, breaches of environmental regulations, in addition to claims by the Revenue Department of issuing fake invoices. This is another Chinese firm established in Thailand in 2011 with a ฿1.53 billion share capital.

On Friday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced that heat treated steel forged through the induction process would be banned for now from Bangkok’s high-rise buildings.

This particular method of hardening and forging steel can produce strong steel provided caution is taken and other alloys are carefully woven into the process.

However, it is known that steel forged by hurriedly heating and cooling too fast is left with an unstable and stressed consistency. Therefore it is more likely to break under massive force. In short, it may lack tensile strength.

At length, this is understood to be the reason for allegations that steel produced by the firm failed to meet Thai Industrial Standards (TIS).

This comes despite counterclaims by Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co. Ltd. that its steel meets such standards. Certainly, in December 2024, a quantity of steel from the firm’s plant in Rayong was seized on the basis of inferior quality.

Thai state faces mounting pressure as collapse exposes years of Chinese-linked deals and misconduct

Meanwhile, there are concerns that the Thai government is under pressure as the scandal lays bare the alleged wrongdoing of major Chinese-Thai firms. Indeed, these firms were cautiously supported by Thai governments over the last decade and a half. This includes state contracts and investment concessions.

Certainly, China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Ltd is part of the China Railway Group (CREC), which is a state-owned Chinese enterprise. Furthermore, that firm has been involved in smaller misadventures worldwide.

Notably, on November 1, 2024, when a newly reconstructed train station terminal concourse roof by the firm collapsed. That was in Serbia with the incident costing 16 lives. Significantly, it sparekd massive rolling public protests which are still ongoing. The project was part of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative. It was carried out by Serbian firm China Railway No. 9 Engineering Group Ltd.

In the days after the Chauchak disaster, when the involvement of Chinese firms emerged, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra voiced reservations. In particular, to reporters, she expressed concern about being seen to focus on Chinese firms, particularly the Chinese state.

Presently, it is reported that Chinese news agency Xinhua and other state propaganda organs are removing references to the Chauchak building collapse. Particularly the involvement of China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Ltd.

