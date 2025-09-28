Former Bangkok deputy governor demands full accountability for the giant Samsen Road sinkhole, slams MRTA for dodging responsibility and questions the contract consortium linked to Prime Minister Anutin’s family, as police investigate.

A former Bangkok deputy governor has demanded immediate answers over the giant sinkhole that ripped through the city last Wednesday, rejecting claims of soil shifts or natural causes and blaming the underground tunnel construction by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA). Dr. Samart Ratchapolsit tore into the company for offering apologies and partial compensation while dodging full responsibility, raising urgent questions about the contractor tied to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s family, warning that political foot-dragging must stop, as the Royal Thai Police launch an investigation and Pheu Thai Party critics lambaste parliament, especially the People’s Party, for their silence. It is sending a stark message. Bangkok residents demand accountability. In the meantime, they will not let political connections shield possible negligence.

The massive sinkhole which opened on Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital last Wednesday has left Bangkok residents anxious. The collapse occurred the morning of the day a new government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, was sworn in. As a result, traffic stopped, businesses faced disruption, and residents were evacuated from nearby buildings. Emergency crews responded immediately to prevent further damage.

Dr. Samart Ratchapolsit, former deputy governor of Bangkok and ex-deputy leader of the Democrat Party, on Saturday spoke out angrily. He especially criticised officials for blaming soil and underground water, calling it an insufficient explanation.

Dr. Ratchapolsit asks whether jet grouting was performed at tunnel-station joints to prevent a collapse

In particular, he questioned whether jet grouting was performed at the tunnel-station junction in front of Vajira Hospital. Without proper sealing, he argued, water and soil could infiltrate, causing hollowed-out underground areas.

Moreover, Dr. Ratchapolsit emphasised that a recent Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) statement lacked technical data. He noted that no comparative analysis of the soil before and after the collapse was presented.

Consequently, the public might wrongly believe that nature alone caused the disaster. He warned that such assumptions could allow the responsible parties to evade accountability. Furthermore, he highlighted that nearby subway stations built under similar conditions had experienced no problems. Therefore, soil alone could not explain the collapse.

The contractor responsible is a consortium involving a construction firm linked to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s family. As a result, critics have questioned whether political influence could affect accountability.

Citizens and political opponents demand a transparent investigation and technical accountability from all

Consequently, both citizens and political opponents have demanded a transparent investigation. Dr. Ratchapolsit insisted that apologies alone are insufficient. Authorities must identify who failed to follow technical protocols and enforce consequences.

On Thursday, officials began pouring approximately 700 cubic meters of concrete to seal the tunnel entrance. Additionally, a concrete wall is being constructed to reinforce the area. Monitoring equipment from Kasetsart University and Chulalongkorn University tracks vibrations in the nearby police station.

Meanwhile, access to the police station and surrounding flats remains restricted for safety reasons. Furthermore, ongoing inspections of a 30-square-meter cracked section of the tunnel are being conducted to prevent further subsidence.

The Royal Thai Police on Saturday confirmed their investigation into the incident. Several officers residing in nearby flats filed complaints after damage to vehicles and rooms. Therefore, the focus includes personal losses and potential structural damage to the Samsen metropolitan police station building. However, officials stated that specific charges would depend on engineering assessments, which are still underway. Moreover, investigators must determine whether negligence or natural causes led to the collapse.

Bangkok governor reports Vajira Hospital reopened while minor soil movement continues around the affected area

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, meanwhile, reported that Vajira Hospital has fully reopened. Water supply to affected areas has been restored. Outpatient services resumed after engineers confirmed foundation piles and retaining walls were secure. Minor soil movement continues near the site. However, no injuries have occurred despite widespread damage. Monitoring and protective measures remain in place to ensure public safety.

Political reactions followed quickly. Prompong Nopparit, former Pheu Thai Party spokesman, criticised the People’s Party for remaining silent. He argued that parliament’s full presence in Bangkok failed to prevent inaction on a critical infrastructure issue.

Furthermore, he questioned whether the division of duties among six deputy prime ministers prioritises political interests over public safety.

Dr. Ratchapolsit, in the meantime, called for a detailed technical investigation. He stressed that the connection points between the tunnel and station must be examined thoroughly. Furthermore, he insisted that jet grouting procedures must be verified. Without these inspections, he warned, future collapses could occur.

Engineering flaws and insufficient oversight put public trust at risk and demand rigorous technical probes

In addition, he noted that official claims blaming “special soil behaviour” lack scientific support. Therefore, engineering flaws cannot be ignored, and public trust is at stake.

The public has also voiced concern over inadequate oversight. Citizens reported frustration online, questioning the lack of technical transparency. In particular, residents highlighted that the contractor’s political links raise doubts about impartiality.

Consequently, people are demanding that all responsible agencies collaborate fully to investigate the collapse and prevent recurrence. Repeated reassurances without data have intensified public scepticism.

Emergency crews are continuing remediation work. Authorities plan to pour a total of 1,000 cubic meters of concrete in the affected area. Additionally, a permanent concrete wall will be constructed to reinforce the tunnel.

Engineers inspect hollowed tunnel sections and monitor soil movement to ensure safety and no further collapse

Engineers are inspecting the hollowed tunnel sections to ensure safety. Meanwhile, monitoring systems continue tracking soil movement and vibrations to prevent further damage. Officials have stated that remediation will continue until the site is fully stabilised.

Dr. Ratchapolsit emphasised that accountability must extend beyond technical teams. He argued that contractors, supervising authorities, and government officials must all be held responsible.

Failure to assign responsibility, he warned, would create a precedent where negligence goes unpunished. Furthermore, he stressed that transparent reporting is essential to restore public confidence in urban infrastructure.

The sinkhole caused extensive disruption to the Dusit district. Traffic halted, businesses faced closures, and residents were evacuated for safety. Vehicles and personal property were damaged. Emergency measures prevented further collapse, but authorities warned that the area remains unstable. Consequently, residents are still cautious, and access to critical zones is limited.

Political criticism grows. Officials accused of ignoring safety measures and a lack of technical oversight

Political criticism continued to intensify. Pheu Thai’s Prompong Nopparit criticised the Anutin government for failing to prioritise public safety. He also noted that parliamentary inaction undermines oversight of large-scale urban projects.

Furthermore, he warned that similar incidents could occur if engineering standards and monitoring are not strictly enforced. He called on all political actors to ensure accountability and systemic improvements in construction practices.

Dr. Ratchapolsit further criticised MRTA officials for downplaying engineering responsibilities. He argued that the claim of natural soil behaviour as the sole cause is insufficient. Instead, he suggested that engineering flaws, particularly at tunnel-station junctions, could have allowed water and soil infiltration. Therefore, he called for a rigorous review of construction practices and regulatory compliance.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials have taken steps to mitigate immediate risks. Concrete reinforcements are in place, and monitoring continues around critical buildings. Vibration sensors track soil and structural shifts near the police station and hospital. Access to high-risk zones remains restricted. Engineers continue to evaluate cracks and soil stability to prevent additional collapses.

Public concern rises as the sinkhole exposes weaknesses in construction practices and political oversight

The public debate surrounding the sinkhole comes amid broader concerns about infrastructure safety in Bangkok. It follows a disaster recently linked to motorway construction and the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) building collapse in Chatuchak, which killed over 100 people.

Critics argue that political influence and insufficient oversight compromise urban development. Citizens emphasise that lessons must be learned to prevent future disasters. Consequently, accountability, technical integrity, and transparent reporting are essential to maintain trust in city governance.

Dr. Ratchapolsit stressed that the investigation must be comprehensive. Officials need to determine whether negligence, construction shortcuts or technical failures contributed to the collapse. Furthermore, he emphasised that proper engineering protocols, including jet grouting and tunnel sealing, must be verified. Without these steps, similar disasters could occur, endangering lives and property.

The sinkhole incident has also prompted calls for systemic reforms. Experts and political observers suggest that urban planning must incorporate rigorous risk assessment. In addition, construction oversight must be strengthened to prevent shortcuts or negligence.

Officials must implement monitoring and preventive measures to restore shaken public confidence

Monitoring systems and contingency plans should be standard in high-risk situations. MRTA and city officials have committed to regular updates on progress and investigation findings. Concrete reinforcement, structural inspections, and long-term monitoring are ongoing.

Furthermore, authorities have pledged transparency and accountability for all remediation work. Citizens continue to demand clarity about the contractor’s responsibilities and the technical causes of the collapse.

The sinkhole has revealed vulnerabilities in both construction practices and political oversight. Public confidence depends on whether authorities can provide clear, evidence-based explanations.

Dr. Ratchapolsit and other observers insist that accountability must be established. This must apply to government contractors, project supervisors and officials alike. Without it, the public may continue to question safety standards in Bangkok’s infrastructure. Right now, in this case, it is lacking.

Emergency operations ongoing with concrete pouring and monitoring to stabilise affected areas

Emergency operations remain focused on stabilisation and safety. These are being directed by popular Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. Concrete pours, wall reinforcement, and monitoring continue. Access to affected areas remains restricted, and residents are advised to follow official safety guidelines.

Engineers are closely inspecting the tunnel and the surrounding soil to prevent further incidents. Remediation measures are being implemented according to strict engineering standards.

Political and public scrutiny remains high. Prompong Nopparit reiterated that the People’s Party’s silence undermines oversight and accountability. The collapse of parliament last Thursday and the response of the country’s biggest political party have damaged it. It resisted an emergency debate on the issue. The Pheu Thai man stressed that parliament must be seen to actively supervise infrastructure projects to protect public safety.

He also argued that political arrangements should not impede investigation or remediation efforts. Transparent reporting and corrective action are essential to restoring trust.

Finally, the Vajira Hospital sinkhole highlights serious challenges in urban infrastructure management. In effect, lives and confidence are on the line. Emergency response, engineering remediation and public safety measures must be implemented promptly.

Contractors and officials must be held accountable to prevent future disasters and restore public trust

Accountability, technical investigation, and political oversight remain crucial. Authorities, contractors, and supervising bodies must be held responsible to prevent a recurrence. Transparent reporting, rigorous inspections, and corrective action are essential. The goal is to restore public confidence and safeguard Bangkok residents in the future.

The incident demonstrates the need for stronger oversight of construction projects, adherence to technical standards, and proactive urban planning. Furthermore, it highlights that accountability and transparency are critical to prevent future disasters.

Dr. Ratchapolsit, Prompong Nopparit, and concerned citizens continue to demand a thorough investigation, proper remediation, and identification of responsible parties.

Ultimately, the city and government must learn from this event. Emergency measures, engineering repairs, and political accountability are all necessary to secure urban infrastructure. Without a full, impartial investigation and systemic reforms, Bangkok faces continued risk to public safety, property, and confidence in city development.

The lessons from this sinkhole must shape policy, enforcement and construction practices going forward. Significantly, no lives were lost last Wednesday. Certainly, the next time, the city may not be as lucky.

