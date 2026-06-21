Child saves police officers' lives in Narathiwat by raising the alarm as a bomb was fitted to their truck

A child foiled a deadly bomb plot in Narathiwat after spotting a suspect beside a police vehicle outside a mosque. Minutes later, the device exploded. CCTV captured the suspect as police launched a manhunt in Thailand’s insurgency-hit Deep South.

A child became the hero of a foiled bomb attack in Narathiwat on Friday after spotting a suspicious man near a police vehicle outside a mosque and raising the alarm minutes before an explosive device detonated. Investigators say the timed bomb was meant to kill officers attending a community meeting in Waeng district. Instead, the youngster’s warning triggered an evacuation that saved lives. The blast later tore through the vehicle, CCTV captured a suspect planting the device, and security agencies launched a manhunt amid fears of another insurgent attack in Thailand’s violence-plagued Deep South.

A child’s quick thinking saved police officers’ lives in Narathiwat on Friday after a bomb was discovered beneath a police vehicle outside a mosque. The warning came only minutes before the device exploded. As a result, officers cleared the area and avoided what investigators believe was a planned deadly attack.

The incident unfolded in Ban Buketa, Lochut subdistrict, in Waeng district near the Malaysian border. Police Colonel Taweesak Sawatdiraksa, superintendent of Buketa Police Station, received a report at 1.10 pm that a suspicious object had been found beneath a traffic police vehicle parked opposite Darussadah Mosque. At the time, officers were attending a Friday meeting with religious and community leaders.

Investigators later found that Police Senior Sergeant Major Aseeri Chenoh had parked the bronze Toyota before joining the gathering.

Child spots suspicious man beside police vehicle and triggers warning that saves officers’ lives

Notably, a child then spotted a man behaving suspiciously near the vehicle. The youngster reportedly saw the man crouching beside the Toyota before moving away. In response, the child alerted nearby villagers.

The warning immediately raised concern. Villagers approached the vehicle and inspected the area underneath it. They soon discovered what appeared to be an explosive device attached to the chassis. They then alerted Police Senior Sergeant Major Aseeri. Consequently, officers moved quickly to secure the scene and establish a safety perimeter.

Police ordered people away from the immediate area. At the same time, they contacted the Anothai bomb disposal unit for urgent assistance. The situation unfolded outside a mosque filled with worshippers attending Friday activities. Therefore, officers faced pressure to secure the area as quickly as possible.

However, the bomb disposal team did not arrive before the device detonated. While officers waited, the bomb exploded beneath the police vehicle. The blast ripped through the Toyota with significant force. The windscreen shattered instantly. The rear window was also blown out. In addition, the explosion tore into the footwell area and scattered debris across the scene.

Bomb explodes beneath police vehicle outside mosque after officers clear worshippers from area

The force of the blast extended beyond the police vehicle. Shrapnel struck a nearby green Kia parked close to the Toyota. The vehicle’s bumper was damaged and one tyre was punctured. Despite the destruction, no injuries were reported.

Nevertheless, the explosion caused panic around the mosque. Worshippers fled as the blast echoed through the area. Witnesses scrambled for safety while officers maintained the security cordon. By that stage, however, police had already cleared the immediate danger zone.

Investigators later determined that the bomb exploded roughly ten minutes after its discovery. That interval proved crucial. Had the device remained undetected, officers could have returned to the vehicle unaware of the threat beneath them. Instead, the blast struck an empty vehicle.

After the explosion, bomb disposal officers and sniffer dog units entered the scene. Forensic teams began a detailed examination of the damaged vehicle and surrounding area. As part of this work, investigators recovered fragments from the explosive device.

Timer device and steel container recovered as forensic teams examine bomb fragments and debris

Among the evidence were pieces of a steel container weighing between one and two kilogrammes. Investigators also recovered parts of a timer mechanism. Separately, forensic officers confirmed the device had been attached directly to the vehicle’s chassis. The findings suggested the bomb had been carefully positioned before detonation.

Police believe the attack was designed to target officers returning from the meeting. According to investigators, the device was intended to explode once the vehicle left the mosque and headed back to Buketa Police Station. Under that scenario, officers inside the vehicle would have been exposed to the full force of the blast.

The investigation quickly expanded beyond the physical evidence. Meanwhile, officers reviewed CCTV footage from cameras positioned near the mosque. The recordings reportedly showed a man approaching the parked vehicle. He was then seen placing an object underneath it before leaving the area.

Subsequently, investigators examined the footage frame by frame. Images of the suspect were circulated among police, military and intelligence units operating throughout Narathiwat and neighbouring provinces. A manhunt was launched shortly afterwards.

CCTV footage captures suspect planting object beneath vehicle as police launch regional hunt

On another front, security agencies began analysing whether the bombing attempt matched previous insurgent tactics. Police believe affiliates of insurgent groups planted the device. The method, target and location are all being examined as part of the inquiry.

The attack occurred in one of Thailand’s most sensitive security regions. Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala have experienced recurring violence since the insurgency intensified in 2004. More than 7,000 people have been killed during the conflict. Thousands more have been injured in shootings, bombings and other attacks.

Over the years, police officers have remained frequent targets. Soldiers, government officials and state infrastructure have also come under attack. Roadside bombs, vehicle bombs and timed explosive devices continue to feature prominently in incidents across the southern border provinces.

Deep South insurgency continues to target police as violence claims over 7,000 lives since 2004

Waeng district has experienced numerous security incidents because of its strategic border location. Consequently, police and military forces maintain a visible presence throughout the area. Security operations routinely focus on government facilities, transport routes, schools and religious sites.

Friday’s bombing attempt reinforced those concerns. The device was planted outside a mosque during a gathering involving police officers, community representatives and religious leaders. Moreover, investigators believe the bomb was timed to strike after the meeting ended.

Following the blast, security measures were tightened across parts of Narathiwat. Additional patrols were deployed and checkpoints were reinforced. In parallel, officers received instructions to increase inspections of vehicles parked near public buildings and places of worship.

Security tightened across Narathiwat as investigators pursue suspect and examine bomb evidence

Forensic work is continuing. Investigators are examining the timer mechanism, metal fragments and other recovered components. Likewise, intelligence officers are pursuing leads generated from CCTV footage and local inquiries.

Police are also attempting to identify the suspect’s movements before and after the incident. The CCTV footage remains a central part of the investigation. Authorities hope it will help identify those responsible and establish how the device was planted.

For now, investigators say the attack failed because the bomb was discovered before officers returned to the vehicle. The device exploded as intended. Yet the plan collapsed after a child noticed suspicious behaviour and raised the alarm.

That warning gave officers a narrow window to react. Moments later, the blast shattered glass, ripped through metal and sent fragments flying across the scene. Even so, there were no casualties. Police say the child’s alert prevented what was intended to be a deadly attack on officers in Narathiwat.

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