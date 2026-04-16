Fiery signal before visit of Prime Minister Anutin to southern provinces on Friday after attack on MP

Tyres burn in Tak Bai as PM Anutin heads south after MP shooting. Four arrested with military links. ISOC vehicle row deepens with the fugitive mastermind, a military officer, believed to be in Cambodia. PM’s route change avoids the attack site. The shooting has fueled tension in the Deep South.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is due to visit the southern provinces on Friday in a trip overshadowed by the controversial assassination attempt on Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak Leewama in the early hours of March 20. Fires were discovered on a road in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, on Thursday night as insurgency elements signalled displeasure with the government leader’s visit to the South. Mr Anutin is set to meet four Prachachart Party MPs, members of his coalition, in Yala.

Insurgency elements signalled their presence on Thursday ahead of a planned visit by Anutin Charnvirakul to the southern border provinces. On Thursday night, burning tyres were placed on a road near Tak Bai. The act came on the eve of the visit.

Meanwhile, local authorities reported multiple incidents in the Koh Sathon subdistrict. At approximately 8:10 p.m., police at Tak Bai station received a report from a village headman.

Specifically, three locations were identified along the main road. First, one site was near the village headman’s residence. Next, another site was at a bend leading to rice fields, bordered by a palm plantation. Finally, the third site was also within the Koh Sathon subdistrict.

Subsequently, officials launched a coordinated response. Police, military personnel, and local authorities formed a joint team. They moved quickly to examine all three scenes. However, no injuries were reported in connection with the incidents.

Prime minister visit follows MP shooting as insurgent signals and unrest raise tensions in deep south

At the same time, the prime minister was preparing to travel south. The visit follows heightened tensions across the region. It also follows a high-profile attack on a sitting member of parliament. Earlier, the attempted assassination of Kamolsak Leewama occurred in the early hours of March 20. The shooting took place in Bak, Narathiwat province. Consequently, the attack has intensified scrutiny of security conditions in the deep South.

So far, authorities have arrested four individuals in connection with the shooting. Several of those detained have links to the military. However, investigations remain ongoing. Moreover, the case has drawn attention due to the vehicle used.

An Internal Security Operations Command vehicle was reportedly involved in the attack. As a result, the detail has triggered wider controversy and scrutiny.

In response, the Royal Thai Army in the South denied any institutional involvement. Officials rejected claims of culpability this week. Nevertheless, disciplinary action was taken against one officer who lent the vehicle. However, the officer who received the vehicle remains at large. Authorities believe he played a central role in the operation. He has been identified as Viroj Ketumanee, a captain. Investigators consider him the suspected mastermind behind the attack.

Fugitive suspect believed in Cambodia as probe intensifies and PM orders enforcement surge in region

Currently, officials believe he has fled the country. He is thought to be in Cambodia. Efforts to locate him are ongoing. Meanwhile, the prime minister confirmed his visit earlier in the week. He said the trip aims to restore public confidence amid sustained unrest.

At the same time, Mr Anutin stressed that violence among civilians cannot be accepted. He referred to targeted attacks and assassination attempts.

Furthermore, he instructed the police and the Internal Security Operations Command to step up enforcement. Investigations are to be accelerated. He said perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly. In addition, he warned that officials could face transfers or disciplinary action if conditions fail to improve. Notably, he said the visit is not only symbolic. Instead, he intends to assess the situation directly and gather first-hand information.

Accordingly, the findings will inform policy decisions. He said the government must deliver results under its full mandate. However, the visit itinerary has been revised. The changes have drawn criticism from political figures. According to Abdulrahman Maloh, the prime minister will not visit the attack site in Bacho district. This marks a shift from earlier expectations.

Itinerary change draws criticism as PM avoids attack site and opts for meetings in Yala province instead

Instead, he will travel to Yala province. There, he will meet Mr Kamolsak at the residence of Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in Muang district. However, Mr Abdulrahman described the change as regrettable.

He said the shooting of a sitting MP warrants direct attention at the scene. He suggested the decision was based on security assessments by local authorities. Nevertheless, he warned the move could affect public perception.

Specifically, he said avoiding the area may signal concern over safety conditions. He added that this could send a negative signal across the region. Despite this, the broader schedule remains extensive.

The prime minister will visit Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. In Yala, he will deliver policy guidance on drug suppression and grassroots economic development. The event will take place at the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre.

The Prachachart Party is part of the Prime Minister’s coalition government with five MPs.

Security focus dominates visit with meetings, inspections and continued tensions across border provinces

Afterwards, he will attend a private meeting at Baan Sri Yala. He will meet local political figures and Prachachart Party MPs. Then, the itinerary continues to Pattani and Narathiwat.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Sirindhorn Camp for a security meeting. During the session, officials will review ongoing cases and assess the broader situation.

Finally, the visit includes a stop at the Su-ngai Kolok customs checkpoint. The focus will be on cross-border trade with Malaysia. Authorities aim to expedite trade processes alongside security efforts.

Meanwhile, the incidents in Tak Bai underline ongoing tensions ahead of the visit. Although arrests have been made in the March 20 case, a key suspect remains at large. As a result, security forces remain deployed across the region, and the situation continues under close monitoring.

Further reading:

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP

Army commander in South to provide details of probe into senior officer linked with the ambush of an MP

‘Mastermind’ of plot to kill Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewama is the key to case say investigating police

PM orders security agency to get to the bottom of disturbing reports linking it to an attack on an MP

Prime Minister Anutin condemns cowardly attack on Southern Muslim MP who voted for him on Thursday

Senator warns Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) operating at will in southern provinces causing terror

Defence minister says Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) carried out gold raid and horde is in Malaysia

Insurgency links probed to Sunday evening’s precise and brutal gold shop heist which netted ฿24 million

Police surprise insurgency group hiding in Songkhla rubber plantation. Firefight injures at least one

Insurgency erupts again in South with bold and brazen attacks on security forces shielded by border