People's Party MP urges support and public backing for southern insurgency talks planned in Malaysia

Thailand revives BRN peace talks in Malaysia as a deadly insurgency surge leaves more than 8,000 dead and losses topping ฿500 billion. MPs demand action amid motorcycle killings, bomb attacks and a growing battle over sovereignty in the deep south.

Thailand is preparing to reopen peace negotiations with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) in Malaysia as a renewed insurgency campaign deepens instability in the country’s southern border provinces. The talks come after more than two decades of conflict that has killed over 8,000 people, triggered more than 10,000 attacks and inflicted losses exceeding ฿500 billion, while lawmakers warn that rising violence, attacks on civilians and unresolved demands for autonomy threaten another fragile attempt at peace before it even begins.

People’s Party MP Ramadhan Panjor on Thursday called for wider public engagement in Thailand’s renewed southern peace process. He also urged stronger backing from parliament, particularly the People’s Party, Pheu Thai Party and Prachachart Party.

His appeal comes as government representatives prepare for fresh negotiations with insurgent groups in Malaysia. The discussions involve representatives linked to the southern insurgency, particularly the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).

However, the renewed diplomatic effort begins during a worsening security crisis. Recent attacks have become increasingly bold and deadly across Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Deadly BRN attacks intensify as motorcycle gunmen and bombings spread fear across southern Thailand

In particular, insurgent gunmen on motorcycles have carried out targeted killings. Likewise, bombing campaigns have sought to disrupt daily life and strike economic interests connected with Bangkok.

Notably, the violence has increasingly affected civilians and vulnerable targets. The murder of a police officer’s wife in Pattani in May caused widespread outrage nationwide.

The current wave of attacks followed the collapse of previous talks early last year. Since then, the insurgency has intensified its operations across the region.

Among the most dramatic incidents was a major gold shop robbery. The operation delivered significant funds to the BRN and showed continued organisational capability.

Meanwhile, local political leaders have voiced growing concern over the deteriorating situation. Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul has warned that insurgent power is rising and must be confronted.

Peace talks face sovereignty divide as decades of conflict leave thousands dead and a huge financial loss

Yet the renewed peace effort faces a deep political divide. The central obstacle remains the future status of the southern border provinces.

Thai negotiators cannot accept any reduction in national sovereignty. Conversely, insurgent groups continue seeking greater autonomy for the historically distinct provinces.

The conflict is concentrated in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, where Malay-Muslim communities form the majority. The region has experienced sustained unrest for more than two decades.

Since violence reignited in 2004, more than 8,000 people have died. Moreover, the conflict has produced well over 10,000 recorded attacks.

The financial consequences have also been severe. Economic losses from deaths, instability and reduced confidence exceed an estimated ฿500 billion.

Parliamentary subcommittee advances proposals from previous 690-day southern peace review process

Furthermore, the true cost may be substantially higher over time. The prolonged insurgency continues to weaken confidence in Thailand’s southern economy.

On June 11, 2026, Mr Ramadhan detailed progress within the Sub-committee on Promoting Peacebuilding Processes to Resolve Conflicts in the Southern Border Provinces.

The body operates under the Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights. It has already completed two meetings during its initial 45-day period.

As part of this work, members are preparing recommendations for the executive branch and relevant agencies. The subcommittee will also revisit proposals from an earlier parliamentary peace panel.

That previous ad hoc committee worked for 690 days. However, parliament dissolved before it could formally submit its final report.

According to Mr Ramadhan, those earlier proposals will now be developed further. They will be included within the current subcommittee’s observations.

Government delegations prepare BRN dialogue in Malaysia amid renewed parliamentary oversight

The government has also demonstrated greater commitment to restarting negotiations. Consequently, new structures have been established to move the dialogue forward.

Mr Thanat Suwannanon, Director of the National Intelligence Agency, has been appointed chief of the official peace delegation. Discussions under that framework have already commenced.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Sihasak Phuangketkaew, leads another special delegation. That group has already held its first meeting.

On Thursday, Mr Ramadhan said a meeting with BRN representatives in Malaysia would take place soon. He stated: “Most recently, there will be a meeting with representatives of the BRN movement in Malaysia soon. I’ve asked the media to follow this.”

In response, parliament will closely monitor government actions and gather public opinion. Mr Ramadhan said previous recommendations would be incorporated into the subcommittee’s work.

New parliamentary committee proposed as attacks and BRN violence continue in southern provinces

On another front, he expressed concern over recent violence, including an assassination attempt against a Member of Parliament. He said such incidents seriously damage public trust, confidence and mental wellbeing.

For the next stage, the subcommittee will submit its findings to the Legal Affairs Committee. Afterwards, the report will move to the House of Representatives and then to the government.

In parallel, lawmakers are pursuing additional mechanisms through parliament. Three parties have jointly proposed another ad hoc committee on the southern issue.

The proposal carries support from the People’s Party, Pheu Thai Party and Prachachart Party. Therefore, parliamentary involvement in the peace process is expected to expand.

Nonetheless, negotiations return during a period of heightened violence and distrust. More than 8,000 deaths and thousands of attacks continue to define the long-running conflict in Thailand’s deep south.

Further reading:

Police officer’s wife killed in troubled Pattani province on Monday holding her baby by hajib gunmen

29 year old Police Sergeant dies after insurgent attack on a new Pattani police station on Friday evening

Fiery signal before visit of Prime Minister Anutin to southern provinces on Friday after attack on MP

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP

Army commander in South to provide details of probe into senior officer linked with the ambush of an MP

‘Mastermind’ of plot to kill Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewama is the key to case say investigating police

PM orders security agency to get to the bottom of disturbing reports linking it to an attack on an MP

Prime Minister Anutin condemns cowardly attack on Southern Muslim MP who voted for him on Thursday