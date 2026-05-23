Gunmen ambush the new Sai Buri police station in Pattani, killing 29-year-old officer Nattawut Surarat. Security forces launch a mass manhunt with checkpoints, drones and patrols across the district amid rising insurgency fears in Thailand’s deep south.

Gunmen launched a deadly evening assault on the new Sai Buri Police Station in Pattani on Friday, killing a 29-year-old special operations officer and triggering a sweeping security crackdown across Thailand’s deep south. The attack struck at 6:30 p.m. beside the unfinished compound in Tabing subdistrict, where assailants opened fire on police before escaping into the darkness after a brief exchange. Police Sergeant Major Nattawut Surarat later died from critical gunshot wounds despite emergency treatment, as security forces flooded Sai Buri district with checkpoints, armed patrols, forensic teams, and drone surveillance amid fears of renewed insurgent escalation.

Friday brought another deadly attack in Thailand’s southern border provinces after gunmen targeted the new Sai Buri Police Station in Pattani. The assault left one police officer dead and triggered a major security response across the Sai Buri district.

The attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in Tabing subdistrict, where the new station remains under construction. At the time, officers were stationed inside an operational base beside the facility. According to initial reports, an unknown number of assailants opened fire from outside the compound. Several gunshots echoed across the area as officers scrambled for cover.

As the shooting intensified, Police Sergeant Major Nattawut Surarat, 29, sustained critical gunshot wounds. He served as a squad leader with a Special Operations Unit from Nong Chik Police Station.

Officer from Nong Chik unit dies after ambush by gunmen while patrolling new Sai Buri police compound

However, he had been temporarily assigned to Sai Buri Police Station before the attack. Investigators said he was on active patrol duty when the ambush began. He was struck in the left cheek and left shoulder during the assault.

One bullet entered through the left side of his face and exited on the right side. Consequently, he collapsed inside the operational area while gunfire continued around the base.

Meanwhile, officers inside the compound immediately returned fire in self-defence. The exchange lasted only minutes. Nevertheless, the attackers escaped under cover of darkness before reinforcements arrived.

Security personnel then rushed Sergeant Major Nattawut to Somdej Phra Yuparat Sai Buri Hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors worked to save his life following the shooting. Despite intensive efforts, the officer died from his injuries later that evening.

Security forces seal Sai Buri attack scene as forensic teams gather evidence and hunt gunmen overnight

Shortly after the attack, Colonel Theerapoj Yindi, superintendent of Sai Buri Police Station, received reports from officers at the scene. Consequently, police and military units were dispatched to secure the surrounding area.

Authorities quickly sealed roads near the station and blocked unauthorised access to the compound. In addition, forensic officers began examining the scene for ballistic evidence. Investigators collected spent shell casings and inspected bullet impact points around the base.

At the same time, officers searched nearby locations for possible firing positions used during the ambush. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact location where the gunmen opened fire.

Security forces also launched a district-wide manhunt immediately after the attack. Soldiers from the 44th Ranger Task Force deployed to support local police operations across the Sai Buri district. Furthermore, checkpoints were established along suspected escape routes overnight.

Troops deploy drones and checkpoints across Sai Buri after deadly assault on police station compound

Troops stopped and searched vehicles moving through the area as the operation expanded. Security units also deployed drones for aerial surveillance above nearby roads and rural routes. Meanwhile, patrol teams continued searching for suspects under heightened security conditions.

Witnesses reported hearing repeated bursts of gunfire near the new station during the assault. As news of the attack spread, tension quickly rose across nearby communities. Officials later stated that the operation carried the hallmarks of insurgent violence in the southern border provinces.

According to early security assessments, the attackers intended to target government personnel and sustain unrest in the region. However, no group claimed responsibility for the shooting on Friday night.

Newly opened Sai Buri station attack prompts Friday night alert across Pattani insurgency zone

The attack drew immediate attention because the new Sai Buri Police Station had only recently become operational. Pattani remains one of the provinces most affected by the long-running insurgency in Thailand’s deep south.

The region has faced years of ambushes, bombings, and targeted attacks against security personnel. Consequently, Friday’s assault placed regional forces on heightened alert once again.

Later that night, the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command issued an official statement following the officer’s death. At 10:10 p.m., Colonel Ekwirith Chobchuporn, deputy spokesperson for the command, publicly expressed condolences to Sergeant Major Nattawut’s family.

Security command honours slain officer as patrols intensify across Sai Buri after ambush shooting

He stated that the officer performed his duties with dedication and courage before being fatally wounded near Sai Buri Police Station. In addition, the command described Sergeant Major Nattawut as a police hero who sacrificed himself while serving in Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Throughout the night, police and military patrols remained active across Sai Buri district. Additional checkpoints stayed in place along roads leading out of the area. Investigators continued reviewing ballistic evidence collected from the scene.

Meanwhile, forensic teams worked under tight security around the operational base. So far, authorities have not announced any arrests connected to the shooting. However, the search for the attackers remains ongoing.

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