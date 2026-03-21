PM Anutin condemns dawn ambush on Narathiwat MP Kamonsak Leewamoh hours after key parliament vote. Gunmen fire on the MP’s vehicle outside his home, injuring two aides as security forces launch a manhunt amid rising insurgent attacks in southern Thailand.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul late Friday afternoon condemned the attack on a Prachachart Party MP in Narathiwat in the early hours of Friday morning. The MP, Mr Kamonsak Leewamoh, is believed to have been returning home with aides when his vehicle was ambushed in Bacho district near his residence in Narathiwat. Earlier, Mr Kamonsak had been in parliament in Bangkok voting for the PM’s re-election for a full term as government leader. The attack, which occurred at 1am, is believed to be linked to the ongoing southern insurgency waged by Malaysia-based Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday condemned a gun attack carried out in the early hours of Friday morning against a sitting member of parliament. The lawmaker targeted was Kamonsak Leewamoh of the Prachachart Party.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that gunfire seriously injured two aides in his entourage. However, officials said the MP himself was declared safe after the shooting. Consequently, the incident drew immediate political attention following events in parliament the previous day.

Earlier on Thursday, the House of Representatives held a session to vote on the prime minister’s position. During that session, lawmakers cast votes inside parliament. Consequently, Anutin Charnvirakul was returned as prime minister for a full term.

MP backed PM vote hours before attack as Anutin condemns ambush on Prachachart Party lawmaker

Kamonsak Leewamoh was one of five Prachachart Party MPs who supported that vote. Meanwhile, the parliamentary proceedings concluded before the overnight attack occurred. However, only hours later, the shooting unfolded in the early morning.

Later on Friday, the prime minister commented publicly on the incident. At 4:45 PM on March 20, he spoke at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters. During those remarks, he said he did not yet know the full details.

Nevertheless, he described the shooting as a brazen act. Furthermore, he urged authorities to apprehend the perpetrators quickly. He also called for prosecution once suspects are identified. Consequently, he characterised the attack as an audacious act targeting an elected lawmaker.

In addition, Anutin referred to the incident as an attempted assassination. Meanwhile, he stated that the attack aimed to kill a member of parliament. However, he confirmed that no one was killed in the incident. Several people, however, were injured during the shooting. Authorities had earlier confirmed that two aides were seriously wounded by gunfire. Meanwhile, officials reiterated that Kamonsak Leewamoh remained safe following the attack.

Profile of Narathiwat MP Kamonsak and Prachachart Party leadership amid week of insurgent attacks

Kamonsak represents Narathiwat Province in parliament. He serves under the Prachachart Party in southern Thailand. Meanwhile, the party is described as a Muslim political party operating in the region. It is led by Thawee Sodsong.

Thawee Sodsong previously served as Minister of Justice. Consequently, the party holds a distinct political presence in the southernmost provinces.

At the same time, the attack occurred during a week marked by violence in southern Thailand. Reports described a series of brazen attacks across the region. Authorities linked the incidents to insurgents operating there. Consequently, the shooting involving the MP was viewed alongside those events. Meanwhile, officials continued documenting each incident reported during the week.

Earlier attacks included an assault on a maintenance construction crew. In addition, military installations were targeted during the same period. Officials recorded those incidents as part of the ongoing unrest in the south. Meanwhile, authorities continued monitoring developments across affected districts. However, reports indicated that the attacks occurred in different locations within the region.

Gunmen on motorbikes feature in insurgent attacks as MP ambush draws wider attention across region

Notably, one attack involved gunmen firing while riding motorbikes. Reports said the shooters fired weapons from speeding motorcycles during the assault. Meanwhile, the attackers carried out the shooting while moving quickly through the area.

Authorities documented the details as part of their reports on the week’s incidents. Consequently, the method highlighted the mobility used in some of the attacks.

Against this background, the shooting involving the MP drew wider attention. A sitting parliament member had been targeted by gunfire only hours after a key vote. Moreover, two aides suffered serious injuries during the incident. However, the MP himself remained unharmed following the attack. Meanwhile, authorities continued reviewing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Undoubtedly, even at this early stage, the attacks look like the work of the southern insurgency being waged by Malaysia-based Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).

Timeline links Thursday parliamentary vote with overnight ambush as PM urges arrests after attack.

Thursday’s parliamentary session remained central to the timeline of events. Lawmakers had gathered to vote on the leadership of the government. Kamonsak Leewamoh participated in that vote alongside other members of the House. Consequently, the session confirmed Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister for a full term. Shortly afterwards, the overnight attack occurred.

During his remarks on Friday, Anutin again emphasised the seriousness of the incident. He repeated that the perpetrators must be arrested. Furthermore, he stressed that prosecution should follow once they are identified. Meanwhile, security officials continued examining the shooting alongside other attacks reported in southern Thailand during the same week.

Details of the attacks are now emerging as law enforcement and security experts go to work tracking down the perpetrators.

Kamonsak Leewamoh, a well-known and highly respected MP, narrowly escaped the gun attack in the early hours of Friday morning. The ambush occurred around 1 am in the Bacho district. Meanwhile, police said the shooting happened directly in front of his residence. At the time, the MP was returning home from parliamentary duties.

Police detail ambush at residence with heavy gunfire injuring driver and escort as MP escaped harm

According to Bacho police, the attack began as his vehicle arrived home. Gunmen opened fire at close range. Meanwhile, security camera footage later captured the moment of the assault. Authorities said about 10 rounds were fired during the shooting. It is understood that the guns used were military assault rifles or M16s.

However, the MP escaped injury. Two members of his entourage were seriously wounded. Meanwhile, officials identified them soon after the incident. The injured driver was Mr. Uchalam Kohloh, aged 55. In addition, the escort officer was Police Sergeant Harirak Heemmina, aged 43.

According to investigators, the attackers arrived in a pickup truck. The suspects waited during the night before launching the ambush. Meanwhile, officials said the pickup was white and had four doors. Authorities believe the vehicle also served as the getaway car.

Security officials later released further details about the attack. The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Headquarters reported early findings. According to ISOC Region 4, unknown assailants carried out the shooting.

Authorities identify target vehicle and launch urgent search after ambush on MP convoy in Narathiwat

Authorities said the suspects targeted a black Toyota Alphard carrying the MP. The vehicle had been returning from duty. Consequently, gunfire struck the van as it stopped near the residence. Two passengers were seriously injured during the assault.

Following the shooting, local officials quickly arrived at the scene. Emergency teams provided assistance to the injured men. Meanwhile, both victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed the MP remained unharmed.

At the same time, security forces tightened measures across the area. Officials cordoned off the scene after the attack. Meanwhile, investigators began collecting evidence. Authorities also launched an urgent search for the gunmen.

Security agencies said the attackers aimed to create unrest. They also intended to injure the target during the ambush. Consequently, officials are pursuing the suspects for prosecution. Investigations remain ongoing under regional security command.

Human rights lawyer MP linked to Tak Bai cases and legal reform efforts in Thailand’s southern region

Meanwhile, Kamonsak Leewamoh is widely known in the southernmost region. He works as a human rights attorney. In addition, he has been active in legal advocacy connected to major cases in the South. His work has drawn attention in both legal and political circles.

Notably, he played a prominent role in campaigns linked to the Tak Bai massacre. Those efforts sought to bring defendants connected to the incident to trial. Meanwhile, he also pushed for legislative amendments affecting civilians involved in fatal conflicts with state agents.

Earlier, in 2024, he commented publicly on legal reforms. At the time, he served on the House committee on law, justice and human rights. During an interview with the Bangkok Post, he raised a question about legal accountability. He asked whether laws governing deaths caused by authorities on duty should be amended.

The attack prompted a strong response from his political party. The Prachachat Party condemned the shooting soon afterwards. Party officials said the attack sets a dangerous precedent for a peaceful society. Meanwhile, they called for swift action by law enforcement.

Party leaders urge swift arrests as security forces intensify search after Narathiwat MP ambush

Party secretary-general Sukarno Matha urged authorities to apprehend the suspects quickly. He described the attack as a challenge to law enforcement. Consequently, he pressed investigators to move rapidly.

Sukarno Matha also addressed possible factors behind the attack. He said political conflict might be involved. Meanwhile, unrest in southern Thailand could also be connected. He noted Kamonsak’s dual roles as politician and human rights lawyer.

However, authorities continued focusing on the investigation. Security forces expanded patrols in parts of the district. Meanwhile, checkpoints were increased following the ambush. Officials said efforts to locate the attackers remain urgent.

According to official reports, the incident occurred at 1:00 AM on March 20, 2026. The location was Bajoh Subdistrict in Bacho District. The district lies in Narathiwat Province in southern Thailand. Therefore, the case drew attention from both political and security agencies.

Investigators review footage and evidence as manhunt continues after ambush on Narathiwat MP

Meanwhile, investigators continued reviewing footage from the scene. Security camera recordings documented the gunmen’s actions during the ambush. Authorities confirmed that the attackers fired roughly ten rounds. Afterwards, the suspects fled quickly from the area.

In addition, officials continued gathering witness accounts. Evidence collection remained ongoing at the scene. At the same time, security forces maintained tightened control around the residence. Authorities said the search for the suspects continues.

However, officials reiterated one key point. Kamonsak Leewamoh survived the ambush without injury. Nonetheless, his driver and police escort remained seriously injured after the attack. Authorities continue pursuing the perpetrators responsible for the shooting. Undeniably, Friday morning’s attack was a brazen and cowardly assault on democracy and the rule of law in Thailand.

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